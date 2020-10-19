Here's why it's getting harder to employ New Zealanders

OPINION: More than 50 per cent of voters are employees. Only 5 per cent of voters are employers (154,000).

So, if you want to win elections, you bribe employees, of course.

And Jacinda Ardern’s win was stunning!

But, if you want a winning economy, you must incentivise employers to create more jobs, more tax, and more wealth for all. You can’t borrow and “shovel ready” your way to prosperity.

And therein lies one of the biggest weaknesses of democracy (vote buying), and one of New Zealand’s greatest challenges for the next three years – a Labour-led Government that has, so far, only really thought only about one side of the labour equation.

Our business lockdowns were amongst the harshest in the world. As a result, our GDP per capita decreased by a record 12.6 per cent for the June quarter. People are losing not just their businesses and jobs, but their wealth, health, relationships, and lives.

The wage subsidies were designed to protect jobs more than businesses, and little else has had a big impact. There is talk about more kindness for employers too, but business owners won’t believe it until they see it.

This is nothing new for my kind, though. Businesses have had to deal with 13 unlucky years of anti- employment policies.

2007: The outgoing Labour-led Government lands a triple blow to businesses (possibly as an attempt to defeat John Key’s growing popularity): 1) An extra week’s annual leave. Employees rejoice. Employers’ staff costs go up 2 per cent. 2) KiwiSaver is introduced, and employers are forced to pay a further 2 per cent for someone else’s retirement (increased to 3 per cent by National in 2013). 3) The adult minimum wage has its biggest ever leap of $1 per hour (a 10 per cent increase) from $10.25 to $11.25.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Higher minimum wage and more sick leave will be tough for some employers to handle.

2009 to 2017: The National-led Government increases the adult minimum wage from $12 to $15.75 in more sustainable 25-50c increments each year so that businesses can cope without culling jobs, especially through the GFC and earthquakes.

2013: Waitangi Day and ANZAC Day are “Mondayised” by National, but the annual increased staff costs are only around 0.2 per cent as it only applies in years when those days fall on a Saturday or Sunday. It’s a

smart and patriotic win for New Zealand.

2018: The new Labour-led Government increases the adult minimum wages by 75c to $16.50 (a 5 per cent increase). That was OK. The economy was still booming and good operators coped.

2019: Bad news comes in threes again, as the Government introduces new changes that disadvantage

employers: 1) Increasing the minimum wage $1.20 this time to $17.70 (a 7 per cent increase). 2) Rushing through a new domestic violence leave policy, and placing the burden on employers, not the ACC or health system. That two weeks alone can increase costs for employers by a further 5 per cent. 3) Abolishing the 90-day trial period (although NZ First saved it for businesses with 19 or fewer staff).

2020: Another $1.20 (7 per cent) increase to minimum wages to $18.90 was pushed through during Covid

lockdown. A time when good employers were fighting to keep their employees employed.

2021: The new Labour-only Government has promised even more policy pain for employers through the ongoing Covid recovery: 1) Another $1.10 (6 per cent) increase to minimum wages. 2) Another week’s sick leave, which means another 2 per cent staff cost that employers may have to wear. 3) Another public holiday. (Remember to thank your boss. No, that’s not the PM). 4) A new 39 per cent top tax rate over $180,000, even though someone on $200,000 already contributes seven times more income tax for society than someone on $50,000 (and that’s before Working for Families tax credits, which results in many Kiwis paying $0 income tax).

Labour actually took those last three policies off the Greens, just like last election with climate change, waterways, and poverty (talk about “eating your greens!”).

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Green Party’s wealth tax is unlikely to be implemented.

Fortunately, it looks like the Green’s wealth tax ideas are now well off the agenda. The minority of employers who do eventually get their well-deserved payday after all those years of risk, sweat, tears, and working for free while they employed fellow Kiwis, will get to keep it now.

But still, add all of those years of anti-employment policies up, and my business tribe has had to continually wear massive cost increases, and I haven’t even mentioned the one-sided health and safety burden, or how hard it is to get rid of underperforming staff.

To illustrate just how crazy these one-sided arrangements are for those who have never owned a business, imagine a personal relationship where one person can give immediate notice and mentally end the relationship straight away, yet, if the other person wants to terminate the relationship, they must remain very much in it through a painful three-to-nine month Performance Improvement Process (PIP, ironically, is the acronym for this).

It isn’t fair, it isn’t kind, and it isn’t helping New Zealand get ahead. It’s continued abuse of employers who take big risks and work massive hours to create opportunities and prosperity for our nation. Have we forgotten where our jobs, taxes, and public pocket money comes from?

But here’s where it gets even worse. All of this anti-employment legislation is discouraging more employers from taking a chance on a new employee. I hear it every day in my role as an adviser to dozens of small and medium-sized businesses.

I would love more Kiwi businesses to employ more Kiwis, but without Government legislation that makes this easy, these owners are forced to find more feasible solutions, e.g. closing down, working bigger hours, remortgaging, or moving towards contractors and outsourcing models that avoid all of this employment law pain.

An increasing number are bypassing Kiwis altogether and recruiting remote talent offshore for $10/hour. Why wouldn’t you when your Government makes it so hard to give a local a job, and then get rid of the rotten few who let you down?

It’s a sad irony. A Labour-led Government who, by focusing on short term votes, is destroying long-term labour prospects.

And I haven’t even mentioned the most abused employees/self-employed of all – gig workers like Uber drivers who often earn $10-18/hour after all costs (regularly less than the minimum wage), who haven’t been looked after with any employment protection. Ask them about their true numbers next time you take a $6.25 ride after they’ve waited 15 minutes for a job, and then Uber takes 25 per cent off their sale before petrol, maintenance, and road-user charges. Which party has stood up to these offshore companies for these small business owners? No one.

Like almost all Kiwis, I’m passionate about raising the standard of living for all, including living wages, and I hate how unhappy so many people are in their jobs, but changes must be done in a sustainable way so that it doesn’t cost jobs altogether. And the key pay issue isn’t actually about pay at all; it’s the cost of housing and rent which both National and Labour have failed to fix for decades.

To the new Labour Government, congratulations on an outstanding victory. If you are truly now the centrist party that listens to all sides for the benefit of all Kiwis, then you will know that the prosperity of local employers and employees is inextricably linked, and that any one-sided decisions you make can have a devastating long-term effect for both sides. You have done a huge amount for employees while in power. Can you do even more by helping employers too?

Geoff Neal is a business adviser and strategist.