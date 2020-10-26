Asia the key playmaker in New Zealand's economic future post-Covid

OPINION: With New Zealand’s election done and dusted, many eyes will move to the United States presidential election on November 3. In the normal course of affairs, New Zealand politics doesn’t really rate much of a mention on the world stage, whereas what happens in the US has tangible impact on other countries right around the globe.

This year was a little different, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government being seen by some international commentators as an antidote to US politics. This included her being described as an “anti-Trump".

Our own media reported on international reaction to Ardern’s campaign and to her win, with a focus on reactions in Europe, the US and Australia.

Among the Asian leaders to extend their congratulations were India’s Narendra Modi and Indonesia’s Joko Widodo, whose tweets were accompanied by pictures of themselves with Ardern.

Singapore’s Lee Hsien Loong sent a letter noting the upgrade last year of the Singapore-New Zealand relationship to an Enhanced Partnership. He said that partnership had taken on more significance amid Covid-19, with cooperation in supply chain connectivity, “vaccine multilateralism” and the digital economy. He also pledged support to New Zealand in its chairmanship of APEC next year.

The diversity of New Zealand’s new government has also attracted attention in Asia, with new MPs of Indian, Sri Lankan and Chinese heritage being spotlighted.

Sam Sachdeva/Stuff Jacinda Ardern meets with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at APEC 2017.

Foreign policy didn’t feature highly in the pre-election conversations we had in New Zealand. In some respects, that’s understandable while we’re essentially closed off from the rest of the world, and when there’s enough to worry about at home.

But that doesn’t mean the outside world doesn’t matter. There will be more than a few international issues for New Zealand to navigate in the months and years ahead. And there will be a brand-new New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister to boot.

Ahead of our election, coverage in Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post focused on the “fine line” that New Zealand walks in its relationship with China.

A post-election article in the Global Times (an English language newspaper under China’s People’s Daily) last week hints at just how fine that balance is. Chen Hong – director of the New Zealand Studies Centre at East China Normal University – commended New Zealand’s approach to China, highlighting how it had been distinct from Washington and Canberra.

Donald Trump’s presidency has seen a worsening of the US relationship with China, including a trade war. Joe Biden has pledged to be tougher on China if he is elected.

So regardless of the outcome in the US, we should prepare for it to be even more complex for New Zealand to navigate the US and China relationship. Given our trade relationship with China, and with Covid-19 increasing our trade dependence on China, this is an area business will need to watch closely.

Tensions over the South China Sea are also heating up. One-third of all global trade is estimated to pass through the South China Sea; stability in the region is vital for our exporters.

On a more positive note, New Zealand will also be watching emerging agreements in Asia towards “travel corridors”, “green lanes” and “bubbles”. Most of the moves in this direction have so far been focused on business travellers, and the limited travel that is permissible involves testing, various forms of quarantine, paperwork requirements and tracing.

Arguably the first major development in the bubble world is an agreement between Hong Kong and Singapore to open a quarantine-free bubble. The details are still being ironed out, including how many times, and when, travellers will be tested – and at what cost. But it is a notable step forward for the two hubs to be connected after many months of mostly closed borders. Changi Airport and Hong Kong International Airport are currently only seeing travellers at around 1.5 per cent of normal levels.

Wason Wanichakorn/AP Thailand has taken a modest step towards reviving tourist industry by welcoming 39 visitors who flew in from Shanghai, the first such arrival since normal traveller arrivals were banned almost seven months ago.

China and Thailand have also started talking about their own quarantine-free agreement. And across the Tasman, Scott Morrison has been talking about reopening some travel with Singapore, Japan and South Korea, along with some Pacific nations.

Last week, the Asia New Zealand Foundation brought together its New Zealand Honorary Advisers, eminent New Zealanders from a range of sectors who have connections to Asia. Top of mind were concerns about New Zealand being left behind as Asia increasingly learns to live with Covid, and the weakening of personal relations – which are so vital in Asia – through lack of travel.

Navigating quarantine-free arrangements won’t be simple for New Zealand – even tourism-dependent Thailand has been taking a cautious approach, not wanting to compromise its own Covid-19 response.

Balancing New Zealand’s risk appetite around Covid is not going to get easier, and the international relationship implications of our decisions are likely to grow in the coming months, not lessen.

At a time when many of us are looking forward to approaching the end of a long 2020, the signs are 2021 is going to continue to present us with real challenges and opportunities. Asia will again be at the heart of many of these.

Simon Draper is the executive director of the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono.