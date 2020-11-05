The best of who we are: Charities deserve a voice at the table

The Calder Medical Centre at the Auckland City Mission has supported Auckland’s most vulnerable during the Covid-19 crisis - the homeless, poor, addicts, rough sleepers, struggling families, and isolated elderly.

We see them every day, we know people who work for them, we give to them. They help our most vulnerable and yet are vulnerable themselves. There is a largely silent group who are just getting on with things and yet are being deeply impacted by the crisis.

They do not have the same voice as business, there are no big marketing budgets, no public relations teams, often they rely on volunteers. Charities, not for profits, NGOs and others in the community sector are essential but often forgotten.

They shouldn’t be. Let’s consider just the numbers. According to Charities Services which regulates the 27,000 odd registered charities, last year there were around 130,000 people working full time in the charitable sector (5 per cent of the workforce), with an additional 230,000 volunteers contributing 1.5 million hours each week.

Statistics New Zealand recently added more figures to the mix with non-profit institutions in 2018 contributing $8.1 billion to GDP and the value of volunteering estimated at $4 billion.

Those figures are one thing but the impact of the sector is far greater. Think of a charity or community group you personally know and imagine the innumerable stories of their mahi: stories of compassion, of caring. These groups often represent the best of who we are.

The social infrastructure that these organisations represent across all levels of society is huge and goes beyond monetary value. It’s a common story across the globe: when the UK Chancellor announced a £750m aid package to support charities in early April, he noted, “We need the gentleness of charity in our lives”.

While it is easy to see their value these groups are also being affected by the crises induced by Covid-19.

For many the needs are escalating, yet as they often rely on donations which is difficult in a time of increased economic uncertainty and job losses, when appealing for gifts is more challenging.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Jimmy Puteul and Marianne Goeverts at a St Vincent de Paul Charity Shop.

Many of these organisations are also very lean and do not have significant reserves and will have difficulty in accessing debt or trying to raise investment capital (particularly those which are charities).

This will most likely result in an extremely challenging environment which may affect their ability to survive: in turn this may flow on to impact the most vulnerable in our communities where they are active.

So, where to now.? We need to support these organisations now more than ever both with our time and finances.

We need to advocate for support for these groups, including increased Government support. That could involve some different thinking, such as increased tax credits for donors to incentivise giving.

Supplied Director General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, features on a charity supporting merchandise from Dunedin's The Print Room.

How much of the unallocated Budget funding could support this sector in innovative ways? If we are within one of these organisations we need to look at hard realities and see if it is possible to pivot to embrace a new world, perhaps there is an opportunity for a new collaboration?

None of these steps are easy, but if they can be taken then it will allow this key foundation of our social infrastructure to be built stronger and give the chance for these groups to survive and continue to reach out to those who are most in need.

Anne Rodda is the founder of Voyager Advisory - Te Kaiārahi. Steven Moe is a Partner at Parry Field Lawyers.