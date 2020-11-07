Referendum result a blessing for medicinal cannabis industry

OPINION: I was lucky enough to spend a day working in Ashburton last week. The mid-Canterbury town enjoyed a big injection of capital and people following the Christchurch earthquakes almost 10 years ago.

Dairy, light industry and tourism have all helped drive economic growth; and its cafe scene is thriving. Driving up from Timaru early in the morning, I pulled up outside one of these cafes and got a seriously good flat white to help start my day.

Sitting outside the cafe on a park bench was an older gent named Rover with a flowing beard and a good-sized spliff. Enjoying the early morning sun on his face as well as the effects of the cannabis on his system, he nodded at me.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The winning no vote against legalising recreational marijuana provides opportunities for the medicinal cannabis industry, Mike ODonnell says.

“Purely medicinal I assure you my good man – my back’s shot and it helps the pain,” said Rover as he closed his eyes and smiled.

I imagine Rover was one of the 46 per cent of voters who were unsuccessful in getting the Cannabis Legislation and Control Bill across the line three weeks ago.

While that’s bad news for recreational users, its good news for the medicinal cannabis industry as it removes the “fog factor” of sufferers trying to self-medicate like Rover.

CHERIE SIVIGNON/Stuff A Tasman district resident posts voting papers in the ballot box at the Tasman District Council.

Using a joint to self-treat a medical ailment – be it pain abatement or therapeutic improvement – is about as clumsy as using a chocolate cake to clean dirty teeth. It might be temporarily pleasant, but it has no substantive or lasting effect on the underlying problem.

That’s because recreational cannabis tends to be high in THC rather than CBD. THC is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, its what’s what makes people feel high.

CBD doesn’t have that effect. Instead it works with elements in the body linked to well-being. And in particular it seems to work well for chronic pain. It also has the affect of mitigating some of the psychoactive affects of THC.

CBD-rich cannabis tends to be most effective when applied topically or internally, as opposed to being aspirated. The “secret sauce” to treating specific conditions is getting the right mix of THC, CBD and other cannabinoids.

I learnt this earlier this year when I did some work with medicinal cannabis company Ora Pharm, who are building a major medicinal cannabis operation in the Waikato. Their business is focused on producing tinctures, lotions and tablets with targeted combinations of CBD, THC, terpenoids and flavonoids to address specific ailments.

Led by Zoe Reece, the former director of engineering for Curaleaf (formerly the United States’ largest medicinal and adult use cannabis company), Ora Pharm is one of 21 medicinal cannabis companies setting up around the country.

And ironically, having the referendum returning a big no for recreational cannabis will help these companies. That’s because professional producers won’t have to compete with the enthusiastic but unskilled DIY sector.

Meanwhile the medicinal industry already has its enabling legislation.

The scheme became operational on April 1. It treats medicinal cannabis products like any other pharmaceutical product and requires them to be manufactured according to current good manufacturing practices and conform to strict quality standards.

The scheme also provides the ability for your local GP to prescribe cannabis based medication right now, though only about 5 per cent choose to.

The problem is that it’s expensive, currently, around $350 for a script though there are reports of over $400 for some products. That script might last you a month if you are lucky.

Supplied A medicinal cannabis plant.

There are a couple of things contributing to this high cost. The first is that Pharmac is not currently providing funding to contribute to cannabis based medications.

Currently, I understand they are considering one open application for funding dating back several years. With the referendum out of the way I’m guessing they are going to get a lot more.

This second contributor to the high cost is the fact that all the current products available to New Zealand doctors are imported and there are high barriers to this importation. Barriers that lift the landed cost considerably.

That’s not going to change until New Zealand produced products hits the pharmacy shelves. New Zealand product that will have lower transport costs, zero import fees and homegrown compliance with the local testing regime.

Talking to a few of the current players my best guess at this is early to mid-2021.

When that does happen the laws of supply and demand are going to kick in. My rough count of the local industry suggests there are currently 21 players in the market. That’s 21 players that will be competing to get their product front of mind for doctors and front of shelf at pharmacies.

While there will be a credible play on product quality (particularly those with the ability to control terpenoids and cannabinoid profiles) there also be a play on product price, with commentators estimating monthly script prices could drop up to 40 per cent.

If that does happen then its unlikely that all 21 companies will survive, particularly if only 5 per cent of doctors know enough about the benefits to prescribe their product.

So apart from putting their foot down on production, that’s where I think the medicinal cannabis industry needs to be focusing right now: on educating GPs on the features and benefit of their products.

If they don’t then it could be all over, Rover.

– Mike “MOD” O’Donnell is a professional director, writer and facilitator. His Twitter handle is @modsta and he’s got a soft spot for rural Canterbury towns.