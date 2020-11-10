Some fairness for short-changed pensioners - but it was a farcical process to get there

While many of the affected spouses will be in a better position from this week, some are now very old and sick.

OPINION: This week is not only a victory for sanity in US politics, it also marks a victory for common sense for hundreds of New Zealand superannuitants who have been treated very badly under a hotchpotch of anachronistic legislation that denied them all or part of their NZ Super because of their partner’s overseas state pension.

About 500 older people found, when they applied for their pension that they were treated differently to everyone else who was automatically entitled to New Zealand Superannuation even if they had lived and worked all or most of their lives in New Zealand.

Usually, but not always affecting women, a husband’s overseas state pension was first used to reduce his pension and then any excess that remained applied to reducing her entitlement. Even worse, in cases where the husband was not himself eligible for New Zealand Superannuation, his entire overseas pension could be deducted from hers.

These deductions applied even when it might be a third marriage of shortduration and whether or not the affected spouse had lived all his or her life in New Zealand.

After years of complaints and forums, articles and lobbying from University of Auckland’s Retirement Policy and Research Centre and recommendations from the Retirement Commissioner, it seemed that no headway was being made. This spurred three brave superannuitants to take the step of last resort of appealing for justice under New Zealand’s Human Rights legislation.

In a protracted and expensive effort, it took five years to get the case to court and astonishingly another nearly three years to get the recent decision from the Human Rights Review Tribunal (HRRT).

The tedious seven-day hearing was dominated by Ministry of Social Development officials who pontificated on the merits of the couple-based welfare state in filibuster that was excruciating to sit through.

Their patronising exposition of the evolution of the modern welfare state appeared to start in the 16th century and get stuck in the immediate post-war period as if nothing had changed since.

The HRRT were swayed by the 67 pages of detailed evidence given by the two MSD officials. This evidence was not at all well interrogated by cross-examination and clearly formed the entire basis of the HRRT deliberations.

That decision of the HRRT that arrived on October 15 was jarring. The judge’s ears were certainly not attuned to the zeitgeist of the 21st century, let alone the mood of the government. The tribunal appeared to have been totally captured by the couple basis of welfare, despite the individualisation of New Zealand Superannuation: “Spousal deduction is a necessary extension of the direct deduction policy because it ensures that couples with overseas pensions receive an equivalent amount of state-administered pensions as other couples.

Supplied Susan St John: Did the right hand know what the left hand was doing?

“The evidence did canvas the situation where one spouse receives a foreign pension but not NZS. In the interests of brevity we do not address the small number of cases (which do not include any of the plaintiffs) where this circumstance applies. We are satisfied that for the reasons set out in the Ministry’s submissions that the spousal deduction produces an equitable result in the great majority of cases.”

Did the right hand know what the left hand was doing? On October 19 the HRRT felt it needed to issue a supplementary decision. Belatedly it seems, the HRRT discovered they had been trumped. The Government had already enacted a law that gives the plaintiffs what they sought.

“Following publication of the decision of the Tribunal ...the Tribunal received advice from counsel that legislation currently awaiting the Royal assent will amend the Social Security Act by removing the spousal deduction. It is a matter of regret this information was not provided to the Tribunal at an earlier date. Be that as it may, as counsel correctly note the amendment will not affect the Tribunal’s decision given on October 15, 2020.”

Surely the MSD officials would have informed the HRRT of the passage of the legislation that made their decision redundant? What is the significance of the HRRT decision now?

For the plaintiffs it has been a bitter joke. While many of the affected spouses will be in a better position from this week, some are now very old and sick. The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) well knows the pain.

CPAG spent a bruising 10 years in the courts fighting the unjust discrimination that denies at least 200,000 children their full entitlements to family tax credits to alleviate poverty simply because of the beneficiary status of their parents.

The fact that the bureaucrats still defend this policy means they are not advising Government to do the right thing even when it is the obvious way to help alleviate child poverty. The question must be asked: Does the HRRT process dominated by MSD “evidence” actually work for resolution of social policy issues?

In the spousal deduction case, why did the HRRT allow itself to be dominated by the bureaucrats’ narrow framing of the issue which was so far out of touch with what is fair in today’s society? But notwithstanding the gruelling and drawn out experiences of the affected spouses, neither compensation, backpay or even an apology it seems are on the radar screen of the Government. It should be.

Susan St John is Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Auckland Business School and director of the Retirement Policy and Research Centre