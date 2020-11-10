How good is the iPhone 12 Pro Max, anyway?

OPINION: The $2099 iPhone 12 Pro Max is the best of the best of what Apple can achieve in a smartphone. It's a big and expensive device that won't be to everyone's taste or budget. But for anyone who wants a big phone, with a killer camera set-up, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is undeniably impressive.

Before we go any further, it's worth going over a few things. The four new iPhone 12 devices that Apple launched at its October Special Event share a lot of specs – just in different sizes.

The iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max all come with 5G, Ceramic Shield glass, Super Retina XDR OLED displays with a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, A14 Bionic chips, and an IP68 water resistance rating.

Bearing that in mind, you'd be forgiven for thinking the Pro Max is just a bigger phone with bigger specs. And in a lot of ways, it is. And this is a good thing. But its the cameras that make the iPhone 12 Pro Max the, er, Pro Max.

READ MORE:

* Relatively unknown tech company Oppo serves up a winner with its new phones

* Here are the six best smartphones of 2019

* Here's what those new iPhones are really like



The iPhone 12 Pro Max's cameras: What's new?

The easiest change to spot is the 47 per cent bigger primary sensor – the largest Apple has ever used on an iPhone.

On paper, this phone has the same 12-megapixel resolution as previous iPhones - but the pixels are larger in this Pro Max, and that means they can capture more light. Which, Apple tells us, results in an 87 per cent improvement in low-light setting (compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max).

That’s not all. The Pro Max has slightly boosted specs even when compared to this year's iPhone 12 Pro. Its ƒ/2.2 aperture trumps the standard Pro's ƒ/2.0 aperture; it also has 2.5x optical zoom, which is 0.5x gain on the Pro. It’s here where the name “Max” starts to make sense.

This device also has one more unique feature: something called sensor-shift OIS (optical image stabilisation) on its wide camera. Which is a floating sensor, designed to counterbalance any camera movements.

supplied If you want a big phone with a great camera, this is an excellent option.

Sensor-shift technology is popular in high-end mirrorless cameras and is brand new to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The best way to think of this technology is: a physical way for the iPhone to stabilise images to work alongside the device's computational image stabilisation.

There’s more.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max also shares a couple of exclusive features with its Pro sibling: LiDAR and the new ProRaw file format.

As space-age as LiDAR (light detection and ranging) might sound, it's pretty easy to understand its advantages. It uses infrared lasers to measure depth. That's essentially it. This brings two main benefits: Six-times faster autofocus, because it collects data on objects in front of the camera, instantly, and improved low-light photography.

ProRAW is a feature that will be added to the iPhone Pro devices later in the year – and it will definitely appeal to photography buffs. As you probably know, saving photos in .raw format gives users a greater level of control when it comes to editing the image later. Apple takes the principles of that and adds a layer of its (very good) automatic image processing on top "So you can get a head start on editing, with noise reduction and multi-frame exposure adjustments already in place".

Well ProRaw doesn't arrive until later in the year. So, I can't comment on that yet. But the rest of the 12 Pro Max's photography performance is stunning.

It's not surprising either. Ask any photographer what the most important part of taking a picture is, and they'll tell you it's all about the “light”. The iPhone Pro 12 Max's new sensor has improved the amount of light the device can capture. Combine this with Apple's (already) best-in-class image processing engine, and the improvements are almost expected.

While all the iPhone 12s capture HDR video with Dolby Vision, the Pro Max, and Pro, let you capture video at 60 frames per second too (compared to 30fps on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini). This is where I think I am most impressed with the iPhone Pro Max's camera.

SUPPLIED iPhone Pro max

The 4K @ 60fps results you can achieve, even with an unsteady-hand, are incredible.

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Design

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is a good-looking device that shares the same design principle as the rest of the iPhone 12 range.

Is it a good-looking phone? Yes, I'm fully sold on the iPhone's latest style. The design is a bit of a throwback to iPhones 4 through 6 with its “flat-edge design". But that comparison feels a little clumsy as the iPhone 12 Pro Max is a totally different beast to the Apple smartphones we saw six or more years ago.

Measuring in at 160.84 x 78.09 x 7.39 mm, this is Apple's biggest smartphone to date. It's slightly taller and fatter than last year's 11 Pro Max (158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm). But this is forgiven as the 6.1-inch display is disproportionately bigger than last year's 5.8-inch 11 Pro Max. The result is a stunning immersive 3.5 million pixel display with a 458-pixel density.

Ultimately, whether the phone is too big or not comes down to personal taste. For some, yes, it probably is a bit too big for their needs. But that feels like an out-of-date statement. Phones have been massive for years now. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is Apple's "massive" phone, and there's definitely a market for that. Where this device deserves a lot of credit is its screen-to-size ratio. Space has not been wasted here.

While much of the phone feels like a steady progression of generally better specs, there is one area where Apple has leapt. The iPhone 12 screen will be 4x tougher and resilient to drops. Apple has worked with Corning, the company who has made the Gorilla Glass screens used by smartphones for the past decade, to develop the iPhone's new display material, "Ceramic Shield".

As per, there's IP68 water resistance that makes the iPhone 12 water-resistant up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes, which is three times the depth of iPhone 11 range.

This article originally appeared at reviewsfire.com and is reproduced with permission.