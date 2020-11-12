According to Reserve Bank data, more than 40 per cent of June’s first home buyers took on debt greater than five times their annual income.

OPINION: How much debt is too much for Kiwi households to bear? As property prices continue to defy gravity since the Covid-19 pandemic, the size of the average home loan is likely to keep rising. While interest rates are plummeting to record lows and may fall even further, the sheer amount of debt taken on by homeowners makes for eye-watering reading.

According to Reserve Bank data, more than 40 per cent of June’s first home buyers took on debt greater than five times their annual income. Of the $1.09 billion lent to first home buyers in June, $446 million went to households with debt-to-income ratios greater than five. About $146m was loaned to households with debt more than six times their yearly income.

The statistics underline a simple fact – New Zealand’s house prices are unaffordable and out of control. The RBNZ says there’s no hard threshold for when a DTI is “high”, but says it “keeps a particularly close watch” on household debt over five times income.

With median house prices rising by 14.7 per cent in the year to September, (according to Real Estate Institute of New Zealand data), house price trends and frothy debt multiples are unlikely to change any time soon. More Kiwis are stretching – and overstretching – to clamber onto the property ladder.

READ MORE:

* With house prices soaring government must get ahead of the market and become ‘customer of first resort’

* Here's why neither first-home buyers nor investors to blame for prices

* Where's that housing downturn we talked about?

* Days to sell hits longest in 111 months, Real Estate Institute says



Much of the recent coverage around house price affordability and risk has centred on loan to value ratio restrictions (the proportion of debt used to buy a home relative to its value). Until the Covid crisis, LVR restrictions stopped owner-occupiers from borrowing more than 80 per cent of the value of their home, and investors 70 per cent. Those rules were scrapped in May.

SUPPLIED While interest rates are plummeting to record lows and may fall even further, the sheer amount of debt taken on by homeowners makes for eye-watering reading, write Daniel Dunkley.

As the market soars, the Reserve Bank has proposed reintroducing LVR restrictions in March. However, less consideration has been given to debt-to-income (DTI) multiples, the amount Kiwi households borrow relative to their yearly earnings.

The Reserve Bank highlighted DTI concerns in its last Financial Stability Report. It said that while debt-servicing burdens were low by historical standards (due to record low interest rates), “a high proportion” of first home buyers were taking on debt at high DTI ratios. These borrowers would have “less resilience to absorb declines or losses of income” and were “more likely to be left in positions of being unable to service their mortgage”.

To put NZ’s high household debt into perspective, take a look at Europe. Following the global financial crisis, Ireland capped mortgages at 3.5 times income to reduce risks in its financial system. In 2014, the Bank of England put limits on mortgage lending above 4.5 times income to keep a lid on debt and rising house prices.

“After the GFC, the central bank of Ireland concluded that mortgage debt-to-income was far more significant than loan to value ratios,” says Hugh Pavletich, co-author of the annual Demographia international housing affordability survey. He is concerned about “grossly excessive” lending multiples in NZ.

Pavletich describes New Zealand’s debt to income levels as “hugely dangerous”, particularly for first home buyers. He says the problem is a direct symptom of decades-long planning and building failures. According to Demographia, the unweighted median multiple house price across New Zealand metros is 7.0, in contrast to 5.9 in Australia, and 3-3.5 in many parts of the US, which has far more effective systems for planning, financing, and developing affordable homes.

“I find it insane that the banks are lending at multiples of 5.5 times to 8 times household income,” he says. “People shouldn’t be paying more than 3 times household income to house themselves, with a 2.5 times income mortgage.

“Loading young people up with grossly excessive debt is simply callous and contemptible,” Pavletich adds. “It is destroying people’s lives, getting them committed to these multiples.”

123RF “Loading young people up with grossly excessive debt is simply callous and contemptible,” says Hugh Pavletich, the co-author of an international housing affordability survey.

As calls to cool the market grow louder, one bank has taken steps to prevent DTI ratios getting out of control. In September, ASB Bank began capping high LVR mortgage borrowing at 6 times annual income, according to mortgage advisers.

In an email to brokers, ASB said it introduced a DTI test as people were accessing “higher levels of borrowing”.

“We are mindful of the need to carefully consider the impacts this could have on our customers’ financial position over the longer term,” the bank announced.

ASB’s concerns come as the Reserve Bank is poised to introduce a ‘Funding for Lending Programme’, providing cheaper funding for banks and lower interest rates for borrowers. House prices are tipped to head higher in the next year, as much as 12 per cent, according to economists’ estimates.

With home loan sizes set to soar further, could the Reserve Bank follow Ireland and England by introducing a form of debt to income limit? The central bank has previously explored adding DTIs to its “toolkit”, with the idea rolled into a wider review of the RBNZ.

Independent economist Tony Alexander says the Reserve Bank “want to, and almost certainly will” introduce DTI tests. He says the rules would contain borrowing for highly-geared buyers: “It will hit first home buyers more,” he adds.

As the housing market continues to climb, maybe more lenders will look at imposing their own internal debt-to-income restrictions. The Reserve Bank may well follow its British and Irish peers by introducing DTI limits for the riskiest lending, as household debt grows.

With so many first home buyers taking on a mountain of debt to make their dream home purchase a reality, those in control of our mortgage market will need to do more to prevent borrowers biting off more than they can chew. As massive mortgages unfortunately become the norm in NZ, perhaps a fresh approach to financial stability is required.