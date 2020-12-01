Supermarkets: The outrageously high prices we pay for groceries can be fixed

OPINION: Have faith, shoppers. The outrageously high prices we pay for groceries can be fixed, and we are on exactly the right track to do this.

Media have run coverage of the Commerce Commission’s investigation into the supermarket duopoly with headlines questioning whether supermarkets are “too big to bring down.”

The question itself is wrong. Nobody wants them brought down, otherwise we’ll all be relegated to a diet of KFC. What we want is to curb their anticompetitive behaviour so as to stop their daily ripoff of the community.

Make no mistake, their comfortable level-pegging duopoly allows them to do pretty much what they like. Owners get extremely wealthy while their suppliers, customers and employees pay the price.

However, New Zealand has been here before and won. Remember the dark days around 2000 when we were the only developed country with effectively a monopoly in telecommunications?

Telecom abused its power to the ultimate extreme. No competitor could get a look in. Phone bills were far higher than any developed country except Mexico.

In that case too, the Commerce Commission was in the thick of the remedial action. Once given the job, over a decade of epic struggles it moved us from the least to one of the most competitive phone markets.

Nowadays most Kiwis can choose from dozens of telecommunications service providers. Average prices are middle of the road by global standards.

Compellingly Spark and Chorus, the two new business that emerged from the enforced split of Telecom, reinvented themselves successfully and are prospering in their own right. Everybody won!

TOM PULLAR-STRECKER/STUFF Telecommunications infrastructure provider Chorus.

There are some interesting ironies in the Commerce Commission’s daunting but necessary investigation into supermarkets. In a rare misstep in 2001, when New Zealand had three supermarket empires, the Commission gave clearance to Woolworths to buy Progressive Enterprises (Foodtown) thus reducing the market from three players to the current two.

There’s ample economic evidence that three is the magic number where genuine competition emerges, duopolies simply go through the appearance of competition especially when the market share is roughly 50/50. New Zealanders have been paying ever since.

So today’s Commerce Commission has an opportunity to redeem what might be seen as a disservice to the public two decades ago.

Another irony is around personnel. The charismatic CEO of Foodstuffs, Chris Quin, had a senior role at Telecom during its unsuccessful defence of the 2000s. He may well have a sense of déjà vu.

SUPPLIED Foodstuffs chief executive Chris Quin.

Former Telecom CEO Theresa Gattung once famously conceded that phone companies “use confusion as a marketing tool.”

Totally true – but they were babies compared to todays supermarket empires with their tactical branding, loyalty cards, feel good donations to local schools, free knives, smurfs for kids, and price “specials”.

My favourite coffee, the 200g jar of Moccona Indulgence, provides an example. Woolworths in Sydney show it the normal non-special price at A$16 while Countdown NZ show it as NZ$26.19. The exchange rate and GST account for about $4 of the difference. What’s the explanation for the other $6.19? There are thousands of similar examples.

All power to the Commerce Commission. This will be a long and winding road. My advice would be to dust off the files from the Telecom era and look for lessons. Some of those you are up against learned at the same school.

Ernie Newman was Chief Executive of TUANZ, the Telecommunications Users Association, 1999-2010 when it led the successful campaign to break Telecom’s monopoly. In a much more distant past he spent 4 years as Executive Director of the then NZ Grocery Manufacturers Association.

