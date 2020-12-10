Even in a climate emergency, New Zealand risks becoming a 'dumping ground' for dirty cars

OPINION: It’s official; New Zealand is in a state of climate emergency. Last week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern followed nations including the UK, France, Spain, and Japan in making an official proclamation over climate change, a seemingly landmark moment in our efforts to reverse human damage to the planet.

But take a look at the state of the cars on New Zealand’s roads and you’d see little evidence of our green credentials. A nation with minimal public transport infrastructure, obsessed with gas guzzlers, spluttering old bangers, and giant utes congesting car parks and urban streets.

The Motor Industry Association of New Zealand claims the country’s car fleet, at an average age of 14.8 years, is among the oldest in the world. With a love of cheap used imports from Japan, and the most popular new car in the country the Ford Ranger ute, what hope does NZ have in cutting down emissions on the roads?

The Government’s climate declaration made for a great headline news item, though the public sector has a way to go to clean up its fleet. Just over 100 of the Government’s 16,000 vehicles are electric models, and agencies will be mandated to buy electric or hybrids from now on. The NZ Police is no better, and recently opted against using hybrid models due to “performance” issues.

According to Stats NZ, road transportation emissions in 2018 were up 101.6 per cent from 1990 and made up 42.6 per cent of the nation’s carbon dioxide emissions. Our vehicle ownership rates are among the highest levels in the world. So what should the Government do to wean the nation off gas guzzlers?

Labour’s plan to introduce emissions standards is a start, but one that should have been made years ago.

NZ is one of the few western countries without clean car standards, making us a perfect market to send dirty vehicles. Labour has committed to the Clean Car Standard, which would require importers to reduce emissions from 180g of carbon dioxide per Kilometre travelled to 105g within five years. The Transport Ministry estimated the average emissions of New Zealand’s light vehicle fleet at 176g/km in 2018.

There are other issues worth considering, including the tax treatment of utes. Utes are mostly exempt from Fringe Benefit Tax levied on business vehicles, as the IRD treats them as having little use as personal cars. And while many use their utes outside of work, the tax rules are rarely enforced. The Greens are said to have pushed for changes in the last Government.

The Government could also adopt a National Party policy to exempt electric vehicles and clean cars from FBT. It would encourage businesses – in a better position to afford the higher-priced vehicles – to adopt low emissions models, eventually leading to more EVs flowing into the used market. A greener FBT policy would make sense.

Some argue Labour should revisit another Green Party idea. The coalition’s “feebate” scheme, which would add a levy to the worst-emitting vehicles and pass the money on to subsidise cleaner cars, has support from within the motor industry. Labour backed away from the policy during the election campaign.

The feebate, in its original form, would slap a tax of up to $3000 on the dirtiest brand new and new-to-NZ vehicles, providing discounts of up to $8000 on fuel-efficient motors such as EVs and hybrids. Motor industry executives say emissions standards will not be enough on their own, and say the feebate is needed to push through meaningful change.

It comes as the UK, a major right-hand-drive market, announced plans to ban the import of new wholly petrol or diesel engine vehicles by 2030 to accelerate its transition to cleaner cars. Japan has also signalled plans to ban the sale of new combustion engine cars by 2035.

Toyota New Zealand’s chief executive Neeraj Lala has warned NZ could become a “dumping ground” for dirty right-hand-drive vehicles, and the “Cuba of the South Pacific”, as the country falls behind emissions standards set by major markets. Lala believes the feebate should be “back on the table, urgently”.

The Motor Industry Association (which represents new car dealers), doesn’t believe NZ should ban the import of new combustion engine vehicles, as it could leave us with an even older fleet. MIA chief executive David Crawford says new and used cars “need to be treated the same if you’re looking at the environmental outcome”.

However, Crawford’s organisation supports a feebate to encourage us to buy cleaner cars: “It addresses one of the major issues with low emissions vehicles – price affordability,” he says.

He believes the feebate scheme could work alongside Clean Car Standards: “A feebate with a fuel economy standard gives the Government flexibility about the signals it sets. Clean car standards work on the supply side, so the two could work hand-in-hand.”

Crawford says a feebate can narrow the price gap between combustion engine cars and cleaner models, and predicts electric vehicles will become more affordable, economical options for Kiwis as battery ranges improve. Even NZ’s beloved utes may eventually benefit from fuel cell technology, he adds.

As other nations make steady progress on their journey towards cleaner car fleets, NZ is stalling. If the Government’s state of climate emergency is more than a PR stunt, then immediate action on cars should accompany its public declaration.