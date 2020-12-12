There are 150,000 unemployed, so why are we short of workers?

The tourism and horticultural industries have teamed up to support each other in their respective work crises.

OPINION: Ever since Covid-19 raised its head in New Zealand way back in March, forcing many of us into lockdown, the issue that’s been top of mind for all of us – after the virus itself – has been jobs, and whether many of us would have them and for how long.

We knew the lockdown was going to hit the economy and jobs hard. That’s why the Government moved swiftly to introduce the wage subsidy.

It was a big success. People who were employed in small businesses had money to feed their families, and in most cases were ready to resume work when things got back on track and help get the economy moving again.

The pickup in economic activity since has surprised us, with unemployment nowhere near as bad as forecast, and spending up. I won’t even mention what’s happened to the housing market.

But there have been casualties, and among them are sectors hit hard as a direct result of our borders remaining closed to international tourists and workers – namely, hospitality and horticulture.

For hospitality, which sadly lost some businesses, there has been something of a resurgence, with domestic tourism rebounding as Kiwis who usually holiday overseas spending at home.

For horticulture, it’s been business almost as usual as the new season rolls around. Well, almost business as usual.

The big problem both these sectors are facing right now is a shortage of staff.

LUZ ZUNIGA Horticulture typically relies on about 14,000 workers from the Pacific Islands.

Traditionally, they supplement the domestic workforce with overseas workers and backpackers to fill many of their picking, packing, cleaning, waiting, and cheffing jobs, but with borders closed, that normal supply is cut off. And things are getting desperate for some.

Horticulture typically relies on about 14,000 workers from the Pacific Islands, while the 22,000 or so hospitality enterprises rely on chefs, wait staff and kitchenhands from young people on their OE.

Because the borders are closed, it’s estimated horticulture is short of 10,000 workers, and crops won’t be harvested if workers can’t be found. It’s a similar story in hospitality, where many businesses are faced with cutting back opening from seven to five days a week, to avoid staff burnout because they can’t get staff to cover for days off.

Right now, their only option is to turn to the local market. And with 151,000 people unemployed – a whopping 51,000 of them aged 15-24 – you might think that wouldn’t be a problem. But it is.

It’s even worse when we look at the underutilisation rate, which is a measure of spare capacity in the labour market. As at September, there were a massive 392,000 people in this category.

That’s an awful lot of spare capacity.

But it seems jobs in hospitality and horticulture are jobs Kiwis either don’t want to take up, or can’t.

There are sometimes good reasons they can’t. These jobs are scattered around the country, often in the provinces and far from where unemployment is highest, and issues such as transport, accommodation, and separation from family are given as impediments to taking up these jobs.

To move to a region you don’t know, with no support networks, for many takes courage and resilience and usually some additional funds to cover up-front costs of a temporary move. These are pretty big barriers for many.

SUPPLIED Katrina Shanks: There are a range of reasons why locals don't want these jobs. I think the solution is a change of mindset.

It’s not for lack of trying by the sectors to attract a domestic workforce.

Hospitality NZ and Horticulture NZ have been asking the Government to relax the rules for immigrant workers to come in and to help in upskilling the current workforce, but the few approvals to date will barely scratch the surface.

On the other hand, government agencies have been working to promote jobs to locals, including offering bonuses and accommodation incentives for people to move to the provinces to work in horticulture.

Individual companies are also doing their bit. Some horticulturalists are offering a range of incentives to attract workers and students for the summer, including free or subsidised transport and accommodation, better cash incentives, and onsite campsites with kitchens.

And despite many of these jobs offering between $19 and $25 per hour – while not the level of an IT worker, it’s certainly much better than the government benefits – there are still not enough takers from the ranks of unemployed Kiwis.

I believe the solution lies in a mindset.

Councils, regions, companies and central government have to want to make it easier for people to take up these opportunities. They all need to be thinking dynamically and develop more attractive packages. We are starting to see these, but maybe they were a bit slow being developed and communicated.

It’s also about an individual mindset that has something to do with people thinking bigger than themselves.

It’s about people who have the opportunity to pick up seasonal work who don’t but could. We all know there are challenges that come with this and it can be difficult for those with families and other barriers.

In the world we live in it’s often easier to take the easier road than to take up the challenge and put yourself out there and be a bit uncomfortable. But that’s how we grow. The more variety we experience, the richer we will be.

It’s not just good for us, it’s good for the regions and the economy, too. It’s also good for our individual financial well-being and for our mental well-being.

Former National MP Katrina Shanks is chief executive of Financial Advice NZ

