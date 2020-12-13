Real estate sales model plays big role in driving up prices

Real estate agents are accused of adding fuel to the red-hot property market by manipulating so-called 'estimated prices' on websites.

OPINON: There’s something not quite right about how we sell houses in New Zealand.

The real estate sales model hasn’t really changed over the decades.

The bulk of the sales is still done through the same small number of big companies that take a percentage of your sales price, in return for putting your ad on the internet and in the papers, running open homes and negotiating with buyers.

On a $1 million sale price, agents typically earn about $34,000 in commission at the big players. Some of that money goes to the agent who did the deal, some to the company they work for.

Assuming a 50 per cent split, which is at the less generous end, salespeople would only need to sell two houses a year to make more than the median annual income from all sources in New Zealand. The 15,407 people with active real estate licenses at November 30 sold more than 25,000 between them in the year to the end of November.

The commission model might have been reasonable when houses were selling for $350,000 and there was a solid amount of work needed to get a buyer in the door. But at the moment, house prices are soaring and properties changing hands at near-record rates. What’s the value being offered here?

Sellers continue to list with these salespeople because they know how to handle what can be an overwhelming process.

Most people do not buy and sell a large number of houses in their lives, and when they do it is usually so long since the last one that they have often forgotten what it was like. Having a salesperson on your side to help with the transaction of your biggest asset makes sense.

But what about the buyers, in all of this?

Salespeople act for the sellers. While they have an obligation to treat buyers fairly, it’s not the purchaser’s interests they are protecting.

The current model encourages vendors to have high sales price expectations, and then real estate salespeople to find buyers to beat them. Reports of price estimates on data website Homes.co.nz being manipulated by salespeople highlight this.

As often as possible, buyers are put in competition with each to drive prices higher than people would otherwise have been willing to pay. People blame auctions for this but my experience is that tenders and multiple-offer situations are even more fraught because buyers have no clear idea of what their competitors are offering.

People selling a house have at least usually bought one. Buyers might be coming in fresh into what can be an incredibly intimidating market, particularly when activity is running high and salespeople are helping to drum up a fear of missing out.

Vendors are in a position of having all the information while buyers are left to feel their way through the process alone – forking out hundreds for things like a valuation or building report when they need one.

It seems that there should be a role for buyers’ agents, as are common in the United States, to negotiate on the behalf of the buyer and point out when they are being put under unreasonable price pressure or unfair time constraints

As economist Shamubeel Eaqub says, real estate salespeople look to be doing a really good job for sellers at the moment – but who’s doing a good job for buyers? They seem to be meant to feel relieved and grateful if they can be afforded the privilege of taking on a near-million-dollar debt to buy a house to raise a family in.

While the Real Estate Authority was established as an independent agency to monitor the industry, real estate is still largely self-regulated at branch level, with managers charged with supervising their salespeople. Incentives for those in it are not well aligned to get a fair outcome for everyone

But with commissions soaring, the industry risks losing its social licence to operate if it is not seen to be examining its structure and ensuring it is still fit for purpose.

A new pricing model, perhaps with a nominal fee for salespeople, could be part of it.

Set-fee agencies are still the exception rather than the norm, although they are becoming more common.

As we search for solutions to skyrocketing prices, we would be remiss if we didn’t also consider how those selling the properties are incentivised to do so.

Susan Edmunds is Stuff's business editor