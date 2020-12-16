Here's how the cost of a Kiwi 12 days of Christmas has changed this year

OPINION: It’s not just Aunty Viv’s perfume that’ll get your eyes watering this Christmas – the cost of all fruit and veg has increased 15 per cent since last year, driving up the cost of your food shop by 3.8 per cent.

Rents have also gone up 3.1 per cent across the country, house prices are up an incredible 19.8 per cent and supply chain issues are affecting everything from men’s shirts to trampolines.

That means it’s harder to get a good bargain, especially if you’re buying a luxury car. The accountants at Baker Tilly Staples Rodway have calculated the cost of our Christmas kete at $2,803.83 – $713.49 more than last year. But the freedom to be out and about, without fear – that’s priceless.

These 12 Days of Kiwi Christmas are all about buying local, supporting our Kiwi growers, performers and tourism operators and celebrating the fact we can still get together with the ones we love.

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me...

1. A pukeko in a ponga tree

Kiwi retailers and souvenir shops have been hit hard by the lack of overseas visitors this year. Support local and get your true love a cute garden (or balcony) ornament that celebrates homegrown artists.

Buy a bright ceramic pukeko from Kevin Kilsby Ceramics and pair it with a ponga log to kick off your 12 days of giving in style.

Cost – $69.49 (down $6.51)

• $46 ceramic sculpture

• $23.49 2m ponga log

2. Two kumara

We thought $9 a kilo in 2017 was steep – but the high prices are back for our favourite roastie. While we’re waiting for the government investigation into supermarket pricing, maybe try some red kumara this year instead of the traditional orange. They’re more than $2 cheaper and way more on point with the Christmas colour theme.

Cost – $8.99 per kg (up $2.99)

Troy Han/Netball New Zealand Silver Ferns shooter Maia Wilson practising her poi.

3. Three flax kits

Weaving an authentic kete out of native harakeke is a skill, and prices for the real deal reflect the artistry and time that goes into them. If 2020 has been a tough year financially and emotionally, why not give your loved one the chance to pick up a new pastime and potentially a new income stream, too? NZ Textile Experiences is offering a one-day flax-weaving workshop in Nelson these holidays, so they can weave as many kete as they like.

Cost – $120 (up $90.01)

4. Four huhu grubs

Nowhere does grubs like the epicureans at the Hokitika Wild Foods Festival. No need to limit yourself to four – or just grubs, either. Grab yourself two tickets and an overnight campsite and spend the whole weekend on a taste adventure with your true love.

Cost – $89.12 package including:

• $49.12 adult tickets (up $5.12)

• $40 for two nights’ camping (no change)

5. Five big fat pigs

The government stepped in to avoid a potentially catastrophic pork surplus earlier this year, buying meat for foodbanks as butchers were forced to lock down. However, Christmas-ready porkers are attracting a premium, selling between $150 and $300 (average $228) each on Trade Me. We’re keeping costs down by making the fifth pig a vegan Celebration Roast. And it’s emissions-friendly too.

Cost – $935.99 including vegan option (up $596)

• $228 per pig (up $148), OR

• $23.99 for a vegan half-Celebration Roast (up $4)

6. Six poi a-twirling

If you’re watching your budget this year, Office Max has reduced its ask for a pair of pretty poi. At this price, you can afford to buy three pairs and give them a twirl for yourself.

Cost – $5.38 per pair ($16.14 for six poi) (down $1.83)

7. Seven eels a-swimming

Let’s face it, we’re a nation of city-dwellers – around 87 per cent of us are urbanites with busy schedules. For most of us, it’s hard to find time to cook tonight’s Hello Fresh, let alone dealing with seven wriggling eels that need gutting, skinning and boning. Do them a favour and send your true love some readymade packs.

Cost – $16.95 per 500g pack ($118.65 for seven packs) (down $31.85)

8. Eight plants of puha

Puha and pork go together like Christmas and mince pies. Why stop at just eight plants? Buy a packet of seeds for your true love and enjoy that green goodness any time you like.

Cost – $4.45 for 200 seeds (down 5c)

9. Nine sacks of pipi

There are so many great seafood spots in this beautiful country of ours. Why not give New Zealand’s tourism industry a boost and visit as many as you can this summer? Make it a road trip with your true love and it will be a Christmas to remember.

Cost – free (except for travel and accommodation)

10. Ten juicy fish heads

Freefishheads.co.nz now has an app, so it can pair up fishers who have unwanted fish heads with people looking for a tasty meal. It also reduces waste and pressure on our fish stocks and brings communities together. Download Free Fish Heads to hook your true love up with a snapper deal.

Cost – free

11. Eleven haka lessons

It’s not Rugby World Cup year, you say? So how about getting down to the Viaduct and supporting Emirates Team New Zealand with a rousing haka they’ll hear from the harbour? The Haka Experience offer full-day lessons (or eight-week courses of an hour each) for groups – and if you’re looking for a great workplace bonding opportunity, they’ll even come to the office.

Cost – $1311 (no change)

12. Twelve piu pius swinging

Auckland Museum has put its cultural performances on hold due to Covid-19, but the rest of the country is still swinging. North Islanders can head to Rotorua or if you’re in the South, check out Ko Tāne in Christchurch for an epic experience.

Cost – $130 for two adults (NZ residents only) (up $70)