Christmas gifts: Skip the mall in favour of environmentally friendly options

OPINION: ‘Tis the season for giving, which means that it’s the season for rampant consumerism. And that’s about as un-eco as you can get. But it doesn’t mean you have to get all Grinchy, just a little bit of thoughtful planning means you can give gifts that contribute to the world you’d like to live in.

First things first, you do have the option to just... opt-out. Tell people ahead of time that you won’t be doing presents and don’t expect them in return.

The ‘nothing’ approach is the most environmentally friendly. If that sounds too bah-humbug to you, the next-best option might be to organise a Secret Santa, so you’re buying one gift instead of twenty.

However, many of us take great joy in gifting. If you fall into this group, worry not – there is still loads of scope for great gifts without an enormous footprint.

First off, make a list (and be sure to check it twice!). The worst thing you can do is ‘go Christmas shopping’ and then sift around shops letting impulse take you. You’ll end up buying by least resistance - which generally means you’ll end up with items offered by larger chain stores

You’ll probably also overbuy, spending more than you wanted to and coming home with more presents for yourself than for other people. The solution: make a list. Plan what you’d like to give to each person and then research the best, most ethical option.

Also consider buying secondhand, there are already MOUNTAINS of stuff out there just waiting for new homes. Stuff that people will love.

Annie Spratt Christmas comes in all shapes and sizes.

The common misconception is that secondhand means sub-par but this just isn’t true. A feel-good bonus: many secondhand shops are attached to charities, so each purchase also represents a donation.

We’ve been hearing all about it recently: local retailers are of course doing it seriously tough right now. So, the solution is to support local businesses. Bonus points for the ethically minded local businesses! Clever marketing coupled with the busy season can tempt us to purchase everything online.

While this may make last minute shopping easier, it doesn’t do anything for your carbon footprint. Instead, wander around different areas of your town you may not normally frequent to find unique stores with something truly different inside.

Christmas markets are another great spot to find local treasures and this time of year, they’re on pretty much every single weekend. They always make me feel super Christmassy (a sentiment that has been missing a little for me this year.) Supporting local business not only helps your community, but it also means you are lessening your environmental impact. Win!

David Cotter/NBC/AP ‘Tis the season but it doesn’t mean you have to get all Grinchy

For gifts without waste, experiences are king. The science is clear: experiences make you happier than things. That’s because material goods visibly degrade as time goes on, while our memories of experiences get better (our brains have a habit of glossing over bad stuff in favour of the good).

Gift experiences: a massage voucher, book a night at a local comedy club or for an adrenaline junkie throw them off a bridge on a bungy cord. A 2014 study published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology suggested that things that create experiences are great too. Books, art supplies, tools, an instrument or music - all winners.

You know how it’s the thought that counts? I’d like to tweak that a bit, it’s the effort that counts. Make, bake or create a gift, anything that feels like it has real effort and intention behind it will be treasured. It doesn’t have to be complex, collect old bottles and infuse some delicious olive oil, bake and wrap some of your signature brownies or craft a pretty bookmark.

Instead of 20 small things people don’t need or want, how about one big thing that could change someone’s life?

Pooling your gift budget and giving it all to charity could really make a difference - and it’s really delivering on the spirit of Christmas, however you look at it.

I really like Oxfam Unwrapped gift cards for this purpose and my team get them every year (I would say I had just ruined the surprise, but I’m pretty sure they know what to expect by now.)

There’s a lot to love about Christmas, but, between the mad Christmas rush, last minute work rush and gifting angst, the actual spirit of Christmas can seem lost.

The number of times I hear people say “It just doesn’t seem like Christmas this year” is astonishing. But from my experience, stripping the day away of all materialistic expectations means less pressure and more enjoyment.

Of course, for so many of us this year has been enormously hard. Take the pressure off of having a perfect Christmas and just enjoy the day.

You can choose to opt-out altogether, but if gifting is super important to you, following a few simple steps and making better choices will go a long way to ensuring your Christmas doesn’t cost the earth. Buying eco, ethical or local are good, hardline ways to approach gift buying.

They immediately cut out that fast fashion, useless junk and silly throw-away novelty items, all extremely high contributors to our ever-growing landfill problem. So, skip the mall these holidays and opt for more environmentally friendly gifting options. Not only are you saving the environment, but you’re also supporting your local community.

Brianne West is founder of zero-waste beauty company Ethique.