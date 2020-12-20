Hey big spenders: More people willing to splash the cash

Each month, Tony asks his 16,000 subscribers whether they plan on spending more in the next three to six months, and what they will buy more or less of.

OPINION: Each month I conduct a number of surveys aimed at putting flesh around the bones of data from official sources like Statistics NZ, the Real Estate Institute and the Reserve Bank. The biggest of these surveys is my Spending Plans Survey.

Each month I ask my 16,000 subscribers whether or not they plan on spending more in the next three to six months, and what they will buy more or less of.

The latest results from over 1200 respondents two weeks back show increasing determination to open the wallets and purses.

A net 44 per cent of people plan on spending more. This is up from a net 37 per cent in November, 32 per cent in October, and just 13 per cent early in September. It was during that month our attitudes and worries shifted tremendously.

We have big plans for spending this summer on domestic travel, home renovations and gardening, higher plans for buying motor vehicles, and a net 11 per cent of us plan on doing more eating out.

Liz McDonald/Stuff The restoration of LVRs has come suddenly, but so too has the scramble by investors to buy something – anything.

For retailers and the likes of businesses in the hospitality sector this is good news. But for first-home buyers there are also signs that recent LVR increases from banks are not deterring investors. A net 13 per cent of respondents plan to spend more on investment property, up from 11 per cent in November and 8 per cent early in September.

This continuing strength of investor demand, and the revelation fromt the Real Estate Institute (REINZ) that average house prices rose another 3.2 per cent in November after lifting 3.5 per cent in October and 2.6 per cent in September, perhaps helps explain ANZ’s decision to now impose a 40 per cent deposit requirement on investors.

Why 40 per cent? Because it was only when this minimum requirement was applied by banks from July 2016 that the high pace of house price increases in Auckland back then came to an end, and gains in the rest of the country halved.

Getty Images People are planning to splash the cash on gardening and home renovations, among other things.

The restoration of LVRs has come suddenly, but so too has the scramble by investors to buy something – anything. One of my other surveys, this one of real estate agents undertaken with REINZ, showed it was in the month of October into early-November that investors, gripped by FOMO, jumped in boots and all.

My August to October surveys with REINZ showed a net 30 to 38 per cent of agents reporting they were seeing more investors in the marketplace.

Come the early November survey, that jumped to a net 59 per cent seeing more. This month that proportion has fallen to a net 45 per cent, but comments submitted in the survey by agents suggest this is to some extent the result of investors simply getting tired and taking a Christmas break.

The same thing seems to be happening for first-home buyers, with a net 50 per cent of agents in December seeing more of them in the market, down from a net 64 per cent in November.

Supplied Tony Alexander each month conducts a number of surveys aimed at putting flesh around the bones of data from official sources like Statistics NZ, REINZ and the Reserve Bank.

But whereas back in June only a net 25 per cent of agents were seeing more investors, a net 55 per cent were seeing first-home buyers.

These younger people jumped in boots and all four to five months before investors gave up hopes of being presented with offers to sell by stressed property owners and capitulated in their expectations of falling prices.

That is, back in June, a gross 60 per cent of agents said investors were hoping for bargains. Come November and December, that was only 15 per cent.

Will ANZ’s 40 per cent LVR for investors change things much?

Stacy Squires/Stuff ANZ has decided to impose a 40 per cent deposit requirement on investors.

It will take out some heat, for sure. But with the Reserve Bank politely but firmly batting back the finance minister’s plea for help (attempt to shift the blame?) on house price hikes, low interest rates for the next two to three years will keep both investor and first-home buyer demand strong.

I also each month ask mortgage advisers for their perspective on housing and bank lending developments. That survey is under way right now and the results will be out in the next day or two.

Another survey I run looks at what businesses generally are seeing, and the results can be summarised as shortages of labour, booming construction, conditions better than a year ago for many, stock supply problems, and growth plans for 2021.

– Tony Alexander is an independent economist and commentator.