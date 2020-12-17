Kiwi businesses show their colours in bad week for ignorance and racism

OPINION: It was quite a week of ignorance and racism in New Zealand.

As the Royal Commission into the March 15 terror attack revealed an institutional bias against Muslims prevented authorities from focusing on right-wing extremists, NZ’s business sector was embroiled in racism and prejudice scandals of its own.

Top companies and business institutions hit the headlines last week over a couple of incidents, one highlighting cultural insensitivity, and the other, downright hatred.

The former came as Kiwi fashion label Trelise Cooper made the stupid decision of labelling its latest design a “Trail of Tiers”, seemingly a pun on the forced mass relocation of Native Americans known as The Trail of Tears.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Dame Trelise Cooper found her fashion label embroiled in controversy over the name of a dress.

READ MORE:

* 'Trail of Tiers' Trelise Cooper dress slammed as 'height of total insensitivity'

* Trade Me monitoring for stolen Trelise Cooper items, says 'scumbags not welcome'

* A year of anger between Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr and NZ Initiative's Roger Partridge



The period of ethnic cleansing in America between 1830-1850 is estimated to have killed tens of thousands of people who suffered disease and hunger.

The product name was offensive, in the same way wordplay on the Irish Potato Famine or the Khmer Rouge would have been.

After the poor-taste name circulated on social media, drawing criticism, Dame Trelise Cooper accused Stuff of chasing a “clickbait headline”. She later backtracked and apologised in a written statement, with the clothing brand pulling its $299 dress from its online store. She said she was “completely unaware” of the phrase’s history.

The blunder wasn’t the first time Cooper had been accused of racial insensitivity. In 2014, the company was criticised for cultural appropriation after its models wore a Native American headdress.

In 2011, the fashion house used tape to stretch the skin around the eyes of its models during a catwalk event, apparently attempting to imitate Asian features.

supplied Oliver Hartwich said he was “gobsmacked” when the media highlighted an NZ Initiative employee’s far-right blog.

Trelise Cooper is by no means the first, nor will it be the last, company guilty of tone-deaf product names or designs. Far more prominent labels, such as Gucci and Prada, have faced backlash from the public for using “blackface” style designs in the past few years alone.

Watching the story unfold, I couldn’t help but wonder if Cooper and the other brands could have benefited from a greater number of ethnic minorities or indigenous people in the upper levels of their decision-making. In this case, even Wikipedia could have helped.

The mishap was a great advert for diversity and listening to a broader range of voices before making business decisions. International advisory firms, such as KPMG, have highlighted reputational risks as a top concern, with companies reliant on intangible assets like their brand and reputation more than ever.

Cases like the Cooper dress can have an immediate financial impact, with product recalls and PR costs, but can also have a lasting effect on customer sentiment. As the saying goes, it takes 20 years to build a reputation, and five minutes to ruin it. That is especially true in the social media age.

The uproar over Trelise Cooper would no doubt irk certain people. Indeed, the brains behind the NZ Initiative have railed against “the religion of wokeness”, “virtue signalling”, and “cancel culture” in recent years, and the heightened sensitivity around social justice issues. But the NZ Initiative was busy dealing with its own problems last week.

Reporting from Newsroom revealed that the Initiative’s chief editor, responsible for editing articles for media outlets including Stuff and others, had a sideline in racist, anti-semitic, and sexist far-right hate.

The NZ Initiative’s Nathan Smith wrote a personal blog about “history’s oldest (Jewish) question” (a ‘question’ also posed by the Nazis), opined he “just [doesn’t] like Arabs or Africans”, and expressed chilling views about “the ritualised game of sex to secure the valuable objects (white women)”. Following the Newsroom report, Smith resigned.

Supplied Daniel Dunkley: The recent events show there’s a lot more work to be done across Kiwi companies and business organisations.

The brilliant minds at the NZ Initiative, whose main purpose is to push research and influence elected policymakers, failed to vet the ideology of the person responsible for editing their articles and podcasts. The media pointed out Smith’s public blog – not a resounding vote of confidence in an organisation which purports to have the answer to the nation’s problems.

The Initiative – backed by corporations including the big four banks and British American Tobacco – claims to be politically neutral. It is led by executive director Oliver Hartwich, a German economist formerly of Policy Exchange, (a UK think-tank intrinsically-linked to Britain’s right-wing Conservative Party), and Australia’s Centre for Independent Studies, another conservative organisation.

Hartwich said he was “gobsmacked” when the media highlighted Smith’s far-right blog.

Hartwich’s past articles include a 2019 column entitled “Waking up to Woke”, a lament about the use of gender pronouns for animals, of all things. Perhaps the Initiative could follow that up with a sequel, “Waking up to Racism”.

In moving on from this kind of scandal, the tone comes from the top in all leading business organisations. So it’s a concern that Hartwich’s recent Twitter likes (which appear on followers’ news feeds) include criticism of Stuff’s apology to Māori, disapproval of plans to introduce bilingual road signs across New Zealand, and a comment about replacing “Comrade Cindy with Herr Hartwich”. Politically neutral?

The stories of the past week show far more scrutiny is required on the integrity of the companies and institutions that appear on our news pages, radios, and TV screens.

A penny for the thoughts of the NZ Initiative’s corporate backers, including Kiwibank, the state-backed lender always quick to promote its environmental, social, and governance credentials.

Kiwibank says “we regularly review our memberships both in terms of services provided and alignment with Kiwibank values”.

The recent events show there’s a lot more work to be done across Kiwi companies and business organisations. I’d offer the following advice to boardrooms on diversity and how best to avoid media scandals.

Take it or leave it: Consider the sensitivities of historically-mistreated groups – even if you don’t agree with their grievances. Don’t dismiss every issue raised by minority groups as “woke”. Bring more diversity into the boardroom for a broader range of opinion if you can.

Listen to the voices of people who don’t look like you. Look for signs of racial insensitivity and racism in your organisation.

If you’re a business owner or chief executive, those tips might save you a few dollars and a bit of PR embarrassment. If you’re a “leading think tank”, they might well save your reputation.