As Christmas nears, we should be counting our blessings

OPINION: Whew! As we approach the end of 2020, many of us will be feeling like we are about to turn a corner. The weather is improving, level 1 is enabling us to live mostly normal lives, and some of us are looking forward to the promise of lazy beach holidays in January.

And in the past fortnight, we’ve had the welcome announcements of progress towards quarantine-free travel bubbles with the Cook Islands and Australia.

Covid-19 vaccines are on the horizon – with vaccines ordered by the Government scheduled to arrive over the course of 2021.

But amid all that hope, businesses here will need to remember that things have not yet returned to normality in much of the world. Overseas, Covid is continuing to spread, jeopardising plans for extended families to spend time together over the Christmas and new year period.

London is now under the highest level of coronavirus restrictions after a new variant of the virus was identified. Germany will be spending its Christmas in lockdown. And as the United States’ mass vaccination programme gets under way, that country has been reporting around 200,000 new cases per day.

In Asia, recent weeks have seen Covid-19 cases spiking in countries that have come off relatively well overall, including Japan and South Korea. Hong Kong has entered its “fourth wave”.

Dominico Zapata/Waikato Times The weather is improving, level 1 is enabling us to live mostly normal lives, and some of us are looking forward to the promise of lazy beach holidays in January.

While infection rates have been dropping in some other parts of Asia, the pandemic continues to create pressure on businesses, government and health systems.

For instance, doctors in Delhi have warned the city is running out of ICU beds. India is the world’s second worst-hit country (after the US) with nearly 10 million cases and is preparing for a vaccination drive next year. The country has nine vaccines under development, with six in clinical trials. The sheer size of the populations involved means vaccinations will take many months to roll out.

The continuing impacts of Covid-19 will be especially troubling to those New Zealanders who are separated from their family and friends overseas. More than 27 per cent of people counted in the 2018 census had been born outside New Zealand.

Ajit Solanki/AP A country of nearly 1.4 billion people, India is the world's second most coronavirus affected country after the United States.

For my first column back in January, I looked ahead to what we might expect for 2020. I mentioned the probability of some “shocks and surprises”, but a pandemic wasn’t among them.

Naturally, some of the issues I identified as ones to watch did turn out to have real impact over the last few months. For instance, Hong Kong’s protests in 2019 continued into 2020, resulting in changes to how the way the world perceives Hong Kong, and China for that matter.

The China-Australia relationship has taken on real prominence and, pandemic or not, the US-China relationship has continued to make many in our region nervous.

Of course, plenty of events didn’t turn out as anticipated, among them the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

And nobody expected that New Zealand would be more or less shut off from the rest of the world in a physical sense. I headed off to India in early February as part of a business delegation accompanying the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Trade and Export Growth. Like them, I have since been New Zealand-bound; my only “overseas” trip has been to Waiheke.

Kin Cheung/AP Pro-democracy demonstrators march during a protest to mark the first anniversary of a mass rally against the now-withdrawn extradition bill in Hong Kong.

For the last 30 years or so, much of New Zealand’s productivity efforts have been focussed at lowering the cost of moving people, goods and services across our borders. In late March, the people element of that came to a shuddering halt.

The people-focussed international education and tourism industries have been particularly hard hit by the closed borders. It will be interesting to see how they emerge once a vaccine makes travel possible again. Will we have used this last year to reframe and essentially reconstruct our education and tourism models for more sustainability?

New Zealand’s relative success in managing Covid has increased our status as a safe and secure destination, attributes that are extremely attractive to Asian students (and their parents) and tourists. So I’d expect demand to return.

Regular readers will know that I tend to be a bit critical of the transactional and short-term nature of New Zealand’s engagement with Asia. Personal connections and the understanding that these connections foster are critical to success – including business success.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images For the past 30 years or so, New Zealand’s productivity efforts have been focussed at lowering the cost of moving people, goods and services across our borders. In late March, the people element of that came to a shuddering halt.

I was encouraged to see the importance of relationships recognised in the briefing our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has provided to Minister Nania Mahuta:

“Without the ability to travel for face-to-face engagements, the business of diplomacy has undergone significant change.

“... It is getting harder for New Zealand’s voice to be heard in this environment and our influence will diminish over time. The biggest risk for New Zealand’s international influence is a scenario where a critical mass of countries resume physical meetings, including at foreign minister level, but New Zealand’s border restrictions remain.”

In short, virtual connections won’t fill the gap long term.

Let’s hope 2021 really does see New Zealand, and the world, turn a corner so we can start rebuilding those vital personal relationships.

It is clear Asia is going to be critical to New Zealand’s recovery from Covid. Until we can travel, it’s good to remind ourselves that while we have done it tough, many of our friends and partners in the region are doing it tougher. And let’s appreciate the fact we can savour a relatively normal festive season here.

– Simon Draper is the executive director of the Asia New Zealand Foundation.