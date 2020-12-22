Why a $20 minimum wage is good for business

OPINION: The recent announcement of a $20 per hour minimum wage brought the usual chorus of praise and criticism. Unions loved it, employers decried it.

Their opinions are well grounded in traditional political and economic views. Unions want their members better paid, that’s their job. And employers want to minimise expenses. It’s all very predictable.

But it’s time to challenge this thinking, and see a higher minimum wage for what it really is – a pathway to, and result of, higher productivity and wealth. We can all win.

When investing, it’s wise to look for a company’s long-term competitive advantages. One of the key ones is productivity. A business which squeezes more out of scarce resources is generally one that will do better long term.

And we know this in life, too. If money is too easily available, it is squandered. Look at a Lotto winner who blows it on vanity assets. Compare that to someone for whom money is scarce, like a struggling actor. They typically make every penny count.

The reality is that if something is more expensive, it forces better decisions. And the more you pay for it, often the more you will get out of it. It’s like your most expensive pair of shoes. They are better looked after, more worn, and more enjoyed.

And so it is with labour costs. The old adage “if you pay peanuts, you get monkeys”, has some truth. If employers have to pay more, they will think harder about how get value from the employee. That’s why management goes on courses that are more expensive than those for other employees.

The old union way of thinking was that having as many highly paid jobs as possible, all unionised, was the end goal. Any consideration of a company’s profits and sustainability was 100 per cent management’s problem. Britain in the 1970s, and the worst periods of New Zealand’s trade union activism, showed how short-sighted that was. What eventuated was higher unemployment and fragile economies. The reality is that adversarial processes for setting wages and salaries often achieve very little. As soon as it’s a war, it ends like all wars.

123rf If New Zealand is the place where we all want to live, wages will need to be higher, to help close an ever widening wealth gap.

In contrast, look at many highly paid workforces, like Germany, Union representatives work productively with management to increase productivity and profitability. It leads to better pay and job security. It’s a classic example of long-term thinking and teamwork. In Germany, a union member often sits on the board of the company, something Simplicity, as a shareholder in many large NZ companies, would welcome.

And so the predictable response from groups like Business NZ to a higher minimum wage reflects an old style of thinking. If New Zealand is the place where we all want to live, wages will need to be higher, to help close an ever-widening wealth gap.

And it seems disingenuous for business to complain about paying their staff more, and higher income tax rates for the very well paid, when they have just received billions in wage subsidies to keep their businesses alive. They will be some of the biggest beneficiaries of property price rises. The dirty little secret of Covid is it has actually made quite a few of the rich even richer.

To me, a $20 minimum wage is a good thing, reflecting how we are maturing as a country. It improves the lot of our less well-off. And it forces better decisions from business about long term employment and productivity. That make us all better off. And Labour leaders and politicians need to be constructive about businesses improving productivity, even if jobs are lost sometimes.

It’s simple. Rich, productive economies, with high employment, pay well. Let’s choose to be in that camp, with us all playing our part to get there.

Sam Stubbs is the founder of KiwiSaver provider Simplicity.