Property investment: the good, the bad and the downright ugly

OPINION: Four times last week I saw advertisements for syndicated property and mortgage investments offering to pay investors around 10 per cent returns, one offering up to 14.5 per cent. One mentioned that returns were ‘guaranteed’.

While advertised for ‘eligible wholesale and professional investors’ only, it also avoids the expensive process of producing a prospectus for mum and dad investors. But as the advertisements were in newspapers, and on social media, they seem retail focused to me.

Property investments are typically thought of as lower risk, so a 10 per cent return, when bank deposits are more like 1 per cent, grabs investors’ attention. For me, it sounds alarm bells.

Let me get straight to the point. Like all investments, property has created wealth for many. But it can also destroy it. And the highly leveraged nature of property investments means money is made, and lost, faster than in many other investments.

Property-related investments have always attracted entrepreneurs, due to the leverage and profit potential. And property developers are high-risk takers by nature. Investors can win, or lose, from that. But there is something in property investment that implies lower risk. And when fixed or ‘guaranteed’ returns are offered, it infers even lower risk.

And in a rising property market, many developments can look as safe as houses – literally. But when they go bad, it’s horrible.

The finance industry collapse in 2008 is the best recent example. The collapse was due to the highly leveraged property developments it was financing, which required property markets to keep on rising.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Simplicity chief executive Sam Stubbs.

And while the investments were risky and long term, investors were conservative and short term. Many investors didn’t understand the risk they were taking on, or getting rewarded properly for it.

It all looked like a sure thing at the time. Having briefly been head of a finance company, pre-GFC, I thought that too. But we were all wrong.

Hopefully investors are now wiser. But if some of the currently offered property investments were properly rewarding investors, surely KiwiSaver managers would be piling in? They haven’t so far, and that’s an important signal.

So what can investors do to sort the wheat from the chaff in syndicated property and mortgage investments?

Some property investments should continue to make profits, and the best developers and promoters continue to deliver. Like in all industries, there are quality operators. And prices and demand for homes remain high right now, which helps sustain higher returns.

But the tailwind of lower interest rates has now stalled, and large investors are now looking at building houses in volume. So as hard as it is to see right now, the tailwinds supporting the property market are slowly changing into headwinds.

UNSPLASH In the past it was common practice for each property development to have its own shelf company, so meaningless ‘guarantees’ could be offered to entice investors.

So if considering investment, beware of the following in any syndicated property investments:

Paper guarantees

These can be nothing of substance. That’s because the company guaranteeing the investment can be a shelf company, or one with very little money in it.

In the past it was common practice for each property development to have its own shelf company, so meaningless ‘guarantees’ could be offered to entice investors. If the project it is ‘guaranteeing’ goes bust, the shelf company goes bankrupt too, and investors get little or nothing.

The only guarantee of any value to me is a personal guarantee from the developer, meaning they would need to sell their own house to pay investors back. Getting that is highly unlikely.

Reliance on capital gains

Returns to investors often rely on increases in the capital value of properties. In some cases these are theoretical increases, for example when a project gets a key consent or subdivision approval. When this goes well, it can deliver strong returns. But plenty can go bad in the risky world of property development.

123rf Because property has gone up so much lately, developers can advertise strong historic returns.

Advertising past returns

Because property has gone up so much lately, developers can advertise strong historic returns. These returns relied heavily on interest rates falling and lack of housing supply. At least one of those tailwinds, interest rates, has now run its course. So, relying on future capital gains to support future returns will be harder now. As always, past returns are not indicative of future ones.

High leverage

The supreme attraction for property developers is the ability to put in a little themselves, and borrow a lot more. Here’s an example of how it works.

A developer puts $1 of their own money into a property investment and borrows another $4. If the $5 invested in the property development rises by 20 per cent, or $1, they now have $6. They pay back the $4 (with interest) and keep the rest for themselves. That means they have turned $1 into almost $2, and nearly doubled their investment. It’s wonderful when it works.

123rf The supreme attraction for property developers is the ability to put in a little themselves, and borrow a lot more.

So a developer may want you to help provide the mortgage funding, and pay you as low an interest rate as possible. That’s why an offered 10 per cent return might be too low for the risks involved.

Borrowing to build houses hugely increases developer returns in rising property markets, but kills them in falling ones. And aggressive borrowing may enable small and medium-sized developers to take on more than they can comfortably deliver. This can lead to inefficiencies, mistakes, and variable staff performance, quickly turning a positive margin into a negative one.

Lower quality security

Developments can offer second and third mortgages (which lose money earlier than those providing the first mortgage, usually a bank). In that sense the word ‘mortgage’ sounds safe, but can actually be risky. A deplorable tactic used in the past has been to offer lower returns to give the impression of less risk.

phil doyle/stuff Investors with fixed or capped returns might get too little of the cake, with developers and syndicators getting too much.

Teaser returns

Advertised returns may require capital gains in the property, which might not arrive. Or a syndicator can build in an allowance for topping up returns to promised levels in, say, the first two years – with reality striking in year three.

Capped returns

Leveraged property developments can be extremely profitable. But investors with fixed or capped returns might get too little of the cake, with developers and syndicators getting too much.

Development/tenant risks

There is always the risk of not getting tenants, falling rents, poor developments, cost over-runs and unforeseen risks. Anyone who has built, renovated or rented their home knows this.

This is particularly the case now, with a property boom stretching resources and a worldwide supply chain breakdown. Shortages in materials and resource constraints can all lead to projects running late, reducing potential returns.

123RF There is always the risk of not getting tenants, falling rents, poor developments, cost over-runs and unforeseen risks.

Liquidity risk

Can you get your money back? Some promoters talk about creating a ‘marketplace’ of willing buyers and sellers. But in my experience, at the first sign of trouble, buyers are nowhere and sellers everywhere, meaning investments struggle to sell.

Property is a leveraged and illiquid asset class. The returns can be great in good times, but equally bad too. And there is always execution risk with development. Investors need to get properly paid for this, and at advertised 10 per cent and higher returns, I question whether they are.

Unless you are a professional in the area, it can be hard to sort the good investments from the bad. I cannot stress enough the need to get independent financial advice on property investments, and from a fee-based adviser.

Fundamentally, property is an important infrastructure necessary for our community and economy to flourish. And investing in well-located, well-built and well-managed property assets has proven a sound long-term investment. But whether current investments fit that bill is a job for the experts. Those who forget the lessons of history are doomed to repeat them.

– Sam Stubbs is the chief executive of KiwiSaver fund Simplicity.