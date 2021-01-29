Does talkback radio have a future?

28112014 News Photo Lawrence Smith/Fairfax NZ Former Auckland mayor and leader of the ACT Party John Banks addresses waiting media at the Stamford Plaza Hotel in Auckland after it was announced that his conviction was quashed and he will head to a retrial at the Auckland High Court.

OPINION: Talkback produces the best and worst radio, in part because it is impossible to completely control.

There are plenty of ways to mitigate the risk and elevate the discussion but that is dependent upon the skill and attitude of the host.

Talkback can have a bright and profitable future if it is executed well because it is such an effective advertising vehicle.

Listeners to talkback are engaged, they hear the ads. So the ads work.

A former American ambassador, David Hader Fischer, wrote a book called Fairness and Freedom.

READ MORE:

* Vodafone NZ to draw up ethical advertising policy in wake of Magic Talk debacle

* Vodafone, Kiwibank pull advertising from Magic Talk after racist comments endorsed by host John Banks



It was a long explanation for a fairly simple comparison between the two countries.

For Americans, freedom is the touchstone cultural issue while fairness does it for Kiwis.

This relates a lot to talkback and is the difference between the two countries’ culture wars.

Talk is one radio format that doesn't completely subscribe to an American radio template.

Talkback in New Zealand does not have to be right wing per se. But the audience is generally socially conservative and can be described as working class or middle class.

John Anthony/Stuff Cam Wallace left Air New Zealand, where he was CFO, to work as the chief executive of MediaWorks.

The marketing people call them blue-collar conservative.

Willie Jackson and John Tamihere had great success from a left-wing perspective because they were funny, understood the audience and talked about things that had not been talked about before that listeners related to and found interesting.

Many people think that talkback is all about politics but the same old political moaning about “wasting taxpayers’ dollars” is boring and unlikely to make the medium thrive.

Talkback is at its best when people ring up with good stories about things they know about or interesting angles on topics.

Talkback is at its worst when lazy hosts cannot generate calls and revert to inflammatory statements in order to get the phones to ring.

SUPPLIED Former Radio Live host Mitch Harris.

Every so often hosts get themselves into hot water.

It usually happens when the announcer isn't paying attention to the caller, maybe because the producer is talking in her ear or she is thinking about what she is going to say next.

The caller makes a dangerous comment and the host misses the impact of the statement and makes a conciliatory comment which appears to endorse what the caller is saying.

Talkback is dangerous territory even for experienced operators. Because it is a dangerous occupation it used to be the case that radio station management would defend the hosts vigorously.

I have noticed that this convention is not what it used to be and hosts have been hung out to dry.

Some programme directors have tried to move talkback in a safer direction with "lifestyle" programming.

There is a place for these shows but they are boring next to good talkback.

You can see how difficult it is. Bland talkback is a bore but if you push it too far and get into trouble the boss may not back you up.

If you listen to a music station like The Rock you get rock music.

The DJs like rock and are knowledgable about the music and lifestyle of people who like to rock.

They do not play hip hop music and talk about hip hop artists. It is the same with talkback radio.

The hosts have to be in tune with the values and lifestyles of the audience.

So for talkback to have a future it needs great hosts with a wide general knowledge, an ability to relate to the listeners, facilitation and listening skills, eloquence and a certain amount of bravery.

As in most areas of the media today management are looking for celebrities already known to listeners.

The problem is that celebrities do not always have the necessary skills and because they want to protect their pristine reputations they tend to steer clear of controversial subjects.

You cannot ignore the elephant in the room on talkback.

I noticed that a lot of hosts were too frightened to talk about Trump whether or not they were for or against him.

Fragmentation has been the rot behind the slow death of traditional mass media over the past 20 years.

It has made it difficult to turn a profit when your audience is being sliced and diced. But if you can get managers who can identify good talent and those hosts can conduct lively discussions that interest people today, not the same old tropes from 40 years ago, then I believe that talk radio probably has the brightest future out of all the traditional mass media.

Mitch Harris is former manager of Radio Live.