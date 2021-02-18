Will our economic recovery be held hostage by anti-vaxxers?

OPINION: Would you ever question the skills of a pilot before boarding a flight? Or the work of civil engineers while crossing a bridge? How about the expertise of your vet when your pet is unwell?

We generally respect and listen to experts as we go about our lives. But in recent years, people with zero medical qualifications seem to think they know more about vaccines than the world’s leading scientists.

The World Health Organisation has classed vaccine sceptics, or anti-vaxxers, as one of the biggest threats to global health. In the age of the Covid-19, they’re a major risk for our economy too.

The problem, having grown on the fringes of social media, becomes a pressing issue for our Government this week as 60,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine arrive on our shores.

The Medsafe-approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and others produced by AstraZeneca, Janssen Pharmaceutica, and Novavax will arrive here following the greatest concentration of brainpower in history.

The mass-production and shipment of effective Covid vaccines is a remarkable achievement.

But it risks being undermined by the reckless and misinformed.

Our return to normality, international travel, and open borders, depends on this vaccine rollout. It is hoped that the Pfizer vaccine, with 95 per cent efficacy after two doses, will allow our Government to eventually lower the drawbridge and re-engage with the world following more than a year of economic isolation.

For New Zealand’s $66 million vaccine programme to be effective, a certain portion of the population needs to get a jab in the arm.

Oded Balilty/AP New Zealand wants to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of the population.

If the programme is successful and enough people take the vaccine, it is expected that the virus will struggle to find people to infect, and die out. But a smooth rollout isn’t a given, with anti-vaxxers and vaccine-sceptics facilitated by Facebook, YouTube, and occasionally, New Zealand media platforms.

The United States’ chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci has warned of the economic damage caused by anti-vaxxers for years. Fauci estimates that over 70 per cent of Americans will need to be vaccinated to stop the virus there. A Gallup poll conducted last month suggests 65 per cent of US citizens are willing to take the vaccine, up from 63 per cent in November.

New Zealand wants to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of the population, and our poll numbers are slightly more promising.

According to a Ministry of Health poll, nearly a quarter of New Zealanders said they were unlikley to take a vaccine, and 16 per cent took a harder line and said they would not.

About 10 per cent would be very hard to persuade, Professor Chris Bullen, deputy head at the University of Auckland’s school of population health said, while another 10 to 15 were hesitant but persuadable.

Pasifika and Māori have less confidence in the safety and quality of the vaccine, while those unlikely to take an offered vaccine were more likely to be female, have a lower household income and education, and be a parent with a child at home.

Faced with the grim reality of Covid at the border, I assume most, if not all, MIQ staff will be happy to take the vaccine from next week. I fear that many in the wider population, protected from the true horrors of this pandemic, may not take the rollout seriously.

Securing the hesitant but persuadable will be crucial in the coming months. While the tinfoil hat brigade and 5G conspiracy theorists may be too far gone to reason with, a sizable chunk of the population may require further persuasion.

While the polls suggest the acceptance of the Covid vaccine is at encouraging levels, the stakes couldn’t be higher here and overseas. As economists at Kiwibank noted this month: “A return to normality for the global economy is dependent on the successful rollout of Covid vaccines.”

New Zealand is embarking on a gargantuan task. If the vaccine programme here fails to meet its objectives, it could be years before we see anything resembling a pre-Covid border. Even in a best-case vaccine scenario, Westpac economists say the border might not open until 2022.

“The Government is focused on vaccination levels here rather than the rest of the world, and I think that’s the right approach,” says Westpac economist Michael Gordon. “It isn’t enough to just have high vaccination levels in the US, for example. It’s about getting the levels up here before opening the border, and once we’ve done that we can cast the net more widely.”

Gordon believes the Government faces a challenge “to reach out and persuade” sceptics, but expects positive results from overseas will win people over, paving the way for an open border once immunity is reached: “As the vaccine is given more widely and we get more persuasive evidence of it working, I think that will tip the balance.”

Despite the recent community outbreak, New Zealand has done a great job in keeping the virus out. Now it needs to follow the lead of Israel, the US and UK in rallying people around the common goal and getting the majority of the population vaccinated.

Vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris is concerned that authorities are “running behind” in getting information out on Covid vaccines.

Petousis-Harris believes the level of misinformation and anti-vax content on social media “needs to be taken seriously”: “I think that it can be mitigated with good, transparent information and getting people out into the communities, speaking to local leaders, and giving them help and access,” she says.

New Zealand’s vaccination programme will be a communications effort as much as a logistical one. The

Government has been crystal-clear in its Covid messaging so far, but the information campaign needs to be stepped up as the rollout begins. It’s vital that we persuade the sceptics and convince the complacent.

US President Joe Biden has likened tackling the Covid-19 pandemic to a wartime effort. The virus and anti-vaxxers are the enemy. Vaccines and education are our main weapons to keep the population safe and healthy and end the cycle of damaging lockdowns.

Our economic recovery, health, and return to normality hinge on what happens during the rest of the year. If we want to get our border open and the economy firing again, placing our trust in medical experts and winning the information war are the crucial first steps.