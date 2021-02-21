Who's to blame for housing unaffordability?

OPINION: Despite the dramatic headlines and hand-wringing from the Beehive down, for many, housing affordability has not deteriorated in the past year.

Back at the start of 2020, mortgage rates were around 5 per cent. Today they hover at 3 per cent. At 5 per cent, a $1 million loan will cost you $5300 a week, a total of $1.9m over 30 years. At 3 per cent, a $1.2m loan will cost only $5100 a week for a total of $1.8m over 30 years.

This is a crude analysis, but it serves its purpose: to put to bed the myth about decreasing affordability. If you could afford a $1m mortgage a year ago, you can afford a $1.2m one now. House prices have risen, give or take, a little less than 20 per cent in the last year.

However, this does not help a first-home buyer because as the sticker price rises, so does the required deposit. In a functioning and rational market this would not be a problem because banks and other lenders would simply price in the risk and give loans with little or no deposit, allowing working families to own their home.

We do not enjoy a rational property market. Because we have become focused on the nominal price of a residential property, and not what a purchaser will actually pay, our bureaucratic masters have decided that forcing banks to increase the loan to value ratio is a good idea.

It isn’t. What this destructive policy does achieve is that only those with existing capital can remain in the property market.

Liz McDonald/Stuff Increasing the loan to value ratio will mean only those with existing capital can remain in the property market.

On its website, justifying these restrictions, the Reserve Bank tells us:

“Borrowers with LVRs of more than 80 per cent (less than 20 per cent deposit) are often stretching their financial resources. They are more vulnerable to an economic or financial shock, such as a recession or an increase in interest rates.”

The smug paternalism of our governmental class is astounding. They believe they know better than you on what economic risks you should take. You, dear reader, are not as well equipped as an economic graduate who has probably never earned a callus from honest toil to know when or how you should be permitted to buy property.

The Reserve Bank has made housing expensive with its reckless monetary policy. This is by design. Increasing property prices makes homeowners feel better off, so they spend more. When this has perverse effects on people struggling to enter the property market, they introduce more regressive policies to try and unwind the effect their first one had.

The damage being done to a generation will linger for decades. Owning a property is a permanent link to your community. It is the foundation many seek before starting a family. It is what will keep your children in this country rather than in the sunnier economic climate of Brisbane.

The Prime Minister promised last week to “tilt the playing field towards first-home buyers”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A 20 per cent deposit is beyond the financial reach of most wanting to buy their first home, and this is what is required from March.

I do not know if she believes this or not, but it doesn’t matter because nothing is going to be done. There will be a cosmetic gesture such as a first-home grant of a few denarii or other decorative tweaking that will be as effective as their KiwiBuild program.

A 20 per cent deposit is beyond the financial reach of most wanting to buy their first home, and this is what is required from March. This is despite the fact many people could afford to repay these mortgages if they had a lower deposit.

This will be great for the children of wealthy and middle-class parents because they will top up their kids’ savings to get them over the line. Those without such support, well, sorry. We are building an economically segregated economy that is being built on class lines. Those from poor families are shut out of the property market so the kids from middle-class and wealthy homes can purchase their first property for slightly less.

Stuff Damien Grant says those from poor families are being shut out of the property market so the kids from middle-class and wealthy homes can purchase their first property for slightly less.

This is perverse. It is wrong. It denies those on the verge of leaving poverty a viable path forward.

Compounding the problem is the lack of low-risk alternative investments. One of the predictable effects of setting interest rates to below the level of inflation is those with capital are going to look for yield where they can find it. Residential housing still does that.

CoreLogic, a consulting firm, revealed that investors were displacing first-home buyers.

The advantage of residential property is that it produces income. Funds invested in a bank do not. Property is also an inflation hedge.

Wise investors will be observing the recklessness of the quantitative easing program and the spectre of inflation that looms over our economy. Getting into debt to buy real property is a smart play when you suspect the currency is going to be debased.

So, we have first-home buyers from poor families forced to exit the market in order to keep prices down. At the same time, wealthy investors with cash are hunting for investment opportunities. The effect is obvious and predictable.

This government believes itself to be the most progressive administration since Michael Joseph Savage. His photo sits on the Prime Minister’s desk. This is touching, but if their roles and policies had been reversed in time, her picture would not be sitting on his.

* Damien Grant is a regular columnist for Stuff, and a business owner based in Auckland. He writes from a libertarian perspective and is a member of the Taxpayers’ Union but not of any political party.