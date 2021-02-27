Do we really need a building report for every house?

My husband and I are first-home buyers and we’ve missed out on three properties so far. Getting all these building inspection reports is proving to be expensive and it’s delaying how quickly we can get our offer in. Is getting a building report actually worth it?

Buying a home is a massive purchase and skipping a building report can turn out to be an expensive mistake.

When buying a property, it’s important to think about the long-term costs and obligations that come with it.

The real estate market is pressured right now and competition for homes is high. The pace of the market is driving a sense of FOMO, or fear of missing out, among some buyers. While missing out on a house can be hugely disappointing, it’s essential not to cut corners when it comes to doing your research on a home.

A property inspection report, sometimes called a building report, should be right up there on your list of must-haves when it comes to doing your due diligence. Real Estate Authority research shows that only 46 per cent of buyers get a property inspection report from an accredited inspector – in my opinion, this is too low and inherently risky.

At the Real Estate Authority, we recommend that buyers use a qualified inspector who belongs to a professional body, and has professional indemnity insurance, understands the strict legal requirements of their role and meets the New Zealand property inspection standard NZS 4306:2005.

A property inspector should identify significant defects, future or urgent maintenance issues, and problems caused by gradual deterioration. The inspector should look for structural problems, any evidence that it’s a leaky building, issues caused by deferred maintenance (such as weatherboards rotting due to peeling paint) and areas where there is damp or mould.

The whole property should be checked, including fences, retaining walls and any garages or sheds. They should collate their findings in a detailed report.

If you skip a property inspection report, or you buy a home based on the opinion of someone who is unqualified or uninsured (like a handy uncle or tradie friend), you could end up owning some expensive problems. How would you feel if you bought the house and six months later you uncovered that it needs a new roof, rewiring, or $30,000 worth of weathertightness repair work? If you’re not in a position to cover the costs, the financial impacts can be significant and long-lasting.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff It’s risky to buy without an inspection, Belinda Moffat says.

The seller and the real estate agent have an obligation to disclose known issues and problems with a property, but as a home buyer, it’s still important that you do your own independent research.

I encourage you to arm yourself with all the information you need to make your home-buying decision with confidence. That means getting a property inspection report, a LIM (land information memorandum), and advice from your lawyer and financial adviser before you make an offer. You can find step-by-step information about doing your homework on a property at settled.govt.nz, the Real Estate Authority’s independent website for buyers and sellers.

If the property inspection report uncovers an issue with the place before you’ve made an offer, you can factor that in to the price you put forward, leaving room in your budget to do the necessary repairs – or you might decide to walk away.

You can also include a property inspection condition in your offer. If a defect is found, you may be able to use the report to negotiate with the seller over price or repairs. Whether you are submitting a conditional or unconditional offer on a property, I strongly recommend that you always speak to a lawyer before you sign a sale and purchase agreement.

If a real estate agent offers you a property inspection report on behalf of the person selling the house, it’s best to treat this as a starting point rather than a definitive guide to a property’s faults. Paying for your own report means you know the credentials of the person who prepared it, you can be sure the report is impartial and, if anything goes wrong, you can feel confident knowing the inspector’s contract is with you, not the seller.

This means you’re more likely to be able to seek redress.

If you are looking to buy, it’s a good idea to get in touch with a local inspector as soon as you start house hunting. Ask friends and family for their recommendations and request a sample report from any inspector you contact to get an idea of the kind of information they provide.

Belinda Moffat is the chief executive of the Real Estate Authority (REA), the independent government agency that regulates licensed real estate professionals in New Zealand. For information about what to expect when working with a real estate agent, visit rea.govt.nz. Have a question for Belinda? Email susan.edmunds@stuff.co.nz.