Here's what you should be earning... at any age

Seven out of 10 New Zealanders support giving greater income support to those on low wages, or unemployed.

ANALYSIS: Most people have heard discussion of the “median” or “average” wage, and might know that the median income of New Zealanders in work is roughly $1000 a week.

But when that’s calculated by lumping together everyone from those fresh out of school to people with decades of work experience, it can be too high-level to mean anything to the average person.

Stuff has crunched the numbers of income by age bracket, so you can see whether what you earn stacks up against others at a similar life stage. The Stats NZ data shows some age brackets have had faster pay increases over the last decade than others – and the “catch up” age is inching higher.

Teenagers

In 2019, teenagers aged 15 to 19 were earning a median annual $8820 from wages and salaries. Those in self-employment were earning $1800 a year.

Their incomes have risen significantly over the past 10 years. In 2000 people this age were earning a median $4530 from wages and salaries.

The increase over 10 years for this age group is 94 per cent, compared to a 79 per cent increase for workers in their early 30s over the same time period.

This may have been boosted by minimum wage rises. In 2000, the minimum wage was $7.55 an hour for adults and $4.55 for youth.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Your age drives how much you earn... to a point.

20s

People aged 20 to 24 were earning a median $26,750 from wages and employment in 2019, up from $16,090 ten years ago. That amount has increased steadily year-on-year but the amount earnt from self-employment dropped between 2018 and 2019, from $6070 to $5880.

Those aged 25 to 29 were earning significantly more on both counts - $40,380 in wages and salaries and $17,210 in self-employment in 2019.

Economist Rosie Collins, from Sense Partners, said this generation was at risk of having its income affected by Covid-19 to a greater degree than older workers. The same effect had been felt on millennials who entered the workforce as the global financial crisis hit.

30s

People aged 30 to 34 were earning a median $47,540 in wages and salaries in 2019, up from $45,790 a year earlier and $26,500 in 2000. They were also earning significantly more in self-employment than younger age brackets a median $27,100 a year.

Those over 35 and on the downward slide to 40 were earning more again, at $52,490 in median wages and salary last year, and $32,980 in self-employed earnings.

It used to be that people in their 30 were earning virtually the same as people in their 40s.

In 2000, the median earnings for someone aged 30 to 34 was $27,190 over all income sources, compared to $28,650 for people aged 40 to 44 – or 5.2 per per cent difference.

Now, the difference between those two age brackets is 15.7 per cent, indicating that “peak earnings” start much later.

Collins said her research had shown that the “catch up” age, at which people started to earn the same as older workers had clearly shifted older over time. “It used to be if you graduated in 2000 by you’d be earning the same as someone who was 55 by your late 20s. Now it’s not until your 40s. The 30s have become the decade you catch up.”

Tim Gouw/Unsplash Younger workers face a longer wait to catch up with older people than in years past.

Researcher Jess Berentson-Shaw said demographics and issues in the housing market had probably played a part.

“Ageing Pākehā population needing to stay in work for longer as cost of living rises, needing to support adult children who can’t afford housing and super doesn’t cover it... Also we have low productivity, not enough high wage jobs, so workplaces keep wages low or rely on casual and or precarious work.

“More evidence that the economic settings are off track. The solution is getting the economy back on track to deliver the sorts of things that help people reach their goals... so good stable housing for everyone, decent secure jobs, and proper support for families raising children.”

40

The 40s are when many people hit their earning strides. People aged 40 to 44 were earning a median $55,560 in wages and salaries in 2019, and $38,040 in self-employment. Those aged 45 to 49 were earning $56,470 in wages and salaries and $40,280 in self-employment.

Collins said the gender pay gap had been stable for groups under 40 since 2001 but it had grown materially larger for groups over 40.

“The pay gap for men and women is now 50 per cent larger in those aged 45-49, for instance, compared to in 2001. Instead of men earning $331 more per week than women, it’s $491 more per week now if you’re 45.

“I would say you can comfortably say the delayed peak earning years affects women more, because they step out of the workforce on lower salaries and come back in to face worse pay gaps. Our perception of skills required for peak earning years has changed, and preference men.”

50s

Your 50s are when time in the workfoce doesn’t seem to correlate with higher earnings.

Those in the first half of the decade were earning $55,760 from wages in 2019 and $38,740 in self-employment.

Those over 55 earned less – $53,890 in median wages and $35,470 in self-employment.

60s

Pay started to drop away significantly in people’s 60s. This could reflect some people switching to fewer hours or retiring early. Those ages 60 to 65 were earning a median $49,650 in wages and salary in 2019 and $30,000 in self-employment. Over 65, wages dropped to $25,330 and self-employment $15,310.