Is Rocket Lab our Sputnik moment?

OPINION: The announcement of the listing of Rocket Lab in the United States is somewhat of a Sputnik moment for New Zealand.

The fact that a New Zealand aerospace company could be worth over $4 billion is simply incredible. Peter Beck had trouble raising money in New Zealand early on, a testament to how crazy the idea would have seemed to many.

Credit is due to Sir Stephen Tindall for backing him early on, but very few other Kiwi investors did. The trajectory of Rocket Lab’s success has only been equalled in New Zealand by Xero.

Rocket Lab is also testament to the wonderful place New Zealand is to do business. Businesses can start, and thrive, in a lightly regulated, yet largely corruption free environment. It’s a huge competitive advantage for New Zealand.

And marry that with the money now available for investment from KiwiSaver, and we have a magical combination - great people, with great ideas, a great environment to do business in, and the money to make the most of it. It's a very bright future.

And expect more Rocket Labs and Xeros. Simplicity is investing $100 million in high growth New Zealand companies, because we think New Zealand is now significantly more competitive in its ability to find and fund great businesses. Other KiwiSaver funds feel the same, as do a slew of Australian private equity funds finding their way over here.

I suspect we will look back at this time as a coming of age for entrepreneurs in New Zealand, growing larger and faster than ever before.

But there is an achilles heal in this logic - the inability for our Stock Exchange to be a competitive place for companies to raise capital.

While getting the My Food Bag listing for $450 million recently, the NZX has lost Rocket Lab’s $4 billion prize. One good win, one massive loss. Rocket Lab is as big a loss as Xero, who de-camped from the NZX to Australia.

The key issue for the Stock Exchange is it continues to place its energy in being a fund manager. That means it competes with all other KiwiSaver managers, who are supposed to be its clients.

The NZX ’s core role should be obvious- provide the most efficient market place to fund emerging and established companies. Instead it is trying to compete with its own clients, and puts much of its energy into doing just that.

Recent reforms of the NZX created separation of its regulatory and commercial functions, but in hindsight this now appears more form over substance. Its fund management business thrives, while the listing of new companies dives.

A clever commentator made the observation that the Stock Exchange competing with its KiwiSaver managers is like white labelling in Supermarkets. You can get away with it when people have to come to your supermarket. But when suppliers have a choice where their goods are sold, it’s a dangerous game.

The NZX has playing this game for over a decade now, and losing. It has listed more of its own exchange traded funds than new companies. In 2019, as a share of GDP, the value of companies listed here was only 52 per cent, vs 106 per cent in Australia and 187 per cent in Singapore. Sadly, we are only just ahead of Jordan and Peru.

The emergence of retail trading platforms like Sharesies and Hatch now means everybody has easy access to other stock markets globally. New Zealand investors will be able to buy Rocket Lab shares listed in in New York as easily as if it was listed in New Zealand. So why would Rocket Lab bother listing here? The NZX makes no compelling case why, and has fewer and fewer friends in the financial markets.

The trend says it all. 17 New Zealand companies are now listed on the Australian Stock exchange, completely bypassing the NZX. In 2010 there were only two. Another 40 New Zealand companies are dual listed in Australia, up from 11 in 2010. The trading volume of New Zealand companies listed in Australia now exceeds the volume of all companies on our exchange.

Rocket Labs offshore listing sends a message to other fast growing New Zealand companies that you can increasingly bypass New Zealand when raising serious capital. By all means hire our people, raise seed capital, and do business here. But don’t bother raising money on our Stock Exchange. That means Kiwi investors risk missing out on much of the upside when those companies valuations lift off.

I don’t know of a strong capital market anywhere in the world without a thriving stock exchange. They are a key link in the capital markets food chain. In New Zealand, that link seems to be almost broken. As Rocket Lab shoots for the stars, the Stock exchange seems headed in the opposite direction.

Sputnik kicked America out of complacency and, out of fear and necessity, into a new era of innovation. Rocket Labs’ listing offshore could do the same thing for the Stock Exchange and our capital markets. But don’t hold your breath.