Vaughan Rowsell founded Vend which allows retailers to use iPads rather than cash registers.

One of the blessings and curses of writing columns about the tech industry is you tend to get a few approaches from early stage tech firms wanting a bit of advice.

Last week I heard from a software as a service (SaaS) company that’s getting ready to go live with their offer. It first approached me about 18 months ago when it was after investment.

Since then, it has raised some money and been busy coding up a storm. They are a nice bunch of folks and are determined to get their online service perfect before they go into production.

The plan is to go live in a few months’ time, and then invest heavily in marketing their service via online advertising and some sponsorships.

READ MORE:

* Government points to low global growth as local GDP takes a hit

* High-profile investor demands answers over Icehouse relationship with blacklisted Chinese company

* $2 billion payday for investors in Seequent and Vend



I think it’s a bad idea. More specifically I think the way they’ve gone about it doesn’t bode well for the business.

Broadly speaking there are two schools of thought around taking online offers to the market.

The first is build the site or application, perfect it in beta until it’s ready, then put it into production with a big launch. Then follow up quickly with “huge marketing campaign” to send it traffic.

The second is to get some sort of minimum viable product, launch it quietly, get a few customers using it and watch how they use it. Then use this information to make it better and add the next couple of features while trying not to go under.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Mike “MOD” O’Donnell says there has never been a better time to invest in technology, particularly as the world comes out of the Covid-19 crisis.

The first school is seriously flawed. By the time you actually finish building the masterpiece, the market could have moved on so it many no longer be relevant.

Worse, it revolves around the fallacy that your service will ever be “finished”. Meanwhile, advertisement-driven traffic is normally not sticky traffic. While it might give you a sugar-hit rush of activity in the short term, as soon as you run out of money the traffic vanishes. And chances are that you are broke.

The second school is also flawed, but not necessarily fatally. Because it takes time and the path to product or market fit is not linear, it's going to be all over the place and likely to take you on a wild ride before you find your sweet spot (that’s if you find it).

This past week two New Zealand technology companies had the ultimate confirmation that they had found their sweet spot, because they sold for some serious coin.

Christchurch-based Seequent which makes earth modelling software, sold last week to Bentley Systems for $1.45 billion. Not bad for a company that had just one employee in 2004.

On the same day it was announced that retail point-of-sale business, Vend, had been bought by Canadian company Lightspeed for $484 million. Vend allows retailers to use iPads rather than cash registers and is used by about 25,000 globally.

Apart from being great for the shareholders, and for the technology ecosystem which will see much of this money and expertise recycled into new ventures in Aotearoa, the deals act as a bellwether.

They bring with them a few lessons for founders and investors alike.

The first is that a company needs to love its problem. Vend wanted to free retailers from the manacles of a cash register, allowing them to move freely around the store with tablets and interact with customers. It obsessed about this.

The second is to be global from day one. Seequent developed groundbreaking medical 3D imaging that it knew would deliver a quantum leap in the way companies all around the world understood the earth’s surface. It was faster and more dynamic.

Which leads to the next pointer. Start off by doing one thing but do it really well. Seequent did imaging really well and used that thing to extend into the major areas of geoscience that impact our planet and people.

Number four is about being able to get your message across simply and hopefully memorably, but without blowing your precious cash.

Vend chose a simple tag line “POS doesn’t have to be a piece of s...”. It illustrated this with photographs of outdated cash registers and dog turds.

It also created a set of home-made YouTube videos featuring Steve, a yobbo cash register who finally got shot and dumped off a tall building. It even enlisted the help of innovation minister at the time, Stephen Joyce, to help explode a cash register when it moved buildings.

Finally, both companies were quick to iterate and ship working (but not perfect) software out to users, and then iterate quickly. Both to fix bugs and to wrap new functionality around the needs of users.

As we start to see vaccines rolled out in quantity and the world prepares to shake off the cloak of Covid-19, I believe there’s never been a better time to invest in technology, particularly early stage.

The trick is being able to recognise the good from the bad. Vend and Seequent provide useful examples of telling the former from the latter.

– Mike “MOD” O’Donnell is a professional director, writer and facilitator. MOD was a small investor in Vend. Sadly he wasn’t an investor in Seequent.