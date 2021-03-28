Housing rule changes hit retirement plans to help middle-class moaners

The Government announced in March it was extending the bright-line test, reducing tax deductions on property investments, and would step up investment in communal infrastructure to support housing developments.

OPINION: There were 152,000 residential properties sold last year, according to Statistics New Zealand.

This seemed to be a typical year. Pandemics and electoral dramas are not enough to diminish our obsession with the great game of property.

Core Logic, a consultancy, estimates about a quarter of these transfers went to first-home buyers. This percentage has proven stable, even increasing, in recent years.

Now, I am not a mathematician. Heck, I am barely a liquidator these days. But fewer than 40,000 families bought their first home last year – about the same as the year before that, and the year before that.

How did these 40,000 afford their new homes?

Last month, according to our friends at the Reserve Bank, Kiwis borrowed $7.6 billion to invest in real estate, up from $5.6b a year ago. Hardly a shock, given the property boom.

What was a little surprising was the share of debt taken on by first-home buyers; 15 per cent or $1.2b. This was lower than the percentage in February 2020 and 2019, but not materially so.

Now, again, I am not a demographer, but let’s make a wild assumption about these 40,000. How many, do you think, were on the breadline prior to dropping the better part of two decades of an annual salary on their 16th of an acre?

If you are thinking not many, I reckon you are probably right. Most of those buying their first homes are going to be the sons and daughters of the middle class and many of them will have nice jobs with respectable firms.

For this cohort, the difference between a $700,000 villa and a $900,000 bungalow is the size of the ask from the Perpetual Bank of Mum and Dad. The data makes it clear: the number of first-home buyers has not changed in the past few years, despite the unsustainable ratcheting up of house prices.

It is, we can assume, getting harder for those on low incomes to enter the property market. But, if we look at the raw data, we are talking about a few thousand households potentially being shut-out, although it isn’t possible to be certain.

If the government wanted to be transformational for these unhappy few, they could gift every first-home buyer who passes a means test a voucher of $300,000 to put towards a new home. If 5000 people took it up every year, it would set Grant Robertson back $1.5b annually.

That’s about three weeks of quantitative easing at the current rate.

I am not going to speculate how effective the new regime will be at cooling the housing market. I will leave that to others wiser than me. Rather, I want to talk about the injustice of the policy announced by the prime minister.

We have around 1.8 million houses in Aotearoa. About a third are rented out; some 500,000 properties, with 440,000 owned by private landlords, and 80 per cent of landlords owning a single rental property.

For many Kiwis, owning a second or third property is a means of achieving financial independence. We understand housing. We can work out the cost of property ownership against the rental income and plan accordingly.

Using the existing rules, hundreds of thousands have elected to borrow cash to invest in property, deducting the interest costs against their income to legitimately and legally reduce their taxable income.

The rules are being changed after the game has begun. Now you have to pretend that you don’t pay interest and pay tax on any rental income. Many small investors are going to have to sell their second and third properties and fewer will take this well-trodden path towards financial security.

Which is a great opportunity for those seeking capital for their alpaca farms.

The muddled thinking seems to be that forcing out small investors will result in a flood of opportunities for struggling working-class peasants to get onto the property ladder.

Why this should be the case isn’t clear. Presumably, the beneficiaries of this policy will be the same cohort of wealthy and middle-class youngsters currently active in the market, or the capital rich or those with diversified debt portfolios, who will take the opportunity to scoop up some low-risk yield.

Lynn of Tawa isn’t going to be finding a permanent place for her slippers anytime soon.

But the inevitable failure of this policy isn’t what should concern us. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has decided first-home buyers are more equal than small property investors and that it is morally acceptable to damage the financial interests of the latter in order to enrich the former.

Well, is it? First-home buyers are not at risk of any real harm. Their aspirations are being thwarted; but so are mine every time I drive past Continental Cars.

The retirement plans of a large part of our community have been damaged. Many are going to be forced to sell properties that they would like to retain or will have to endure a lower standard of living in order to pay an increased tax bill on the accounting, as opposed to actual, profit from their investments.

The prime minister and the finance minister are doing this because some middle-class kids have been throwing a tantrum on social media. Only a small percentage of those who will benefit from this policy will be poor; mostly we are helping middle-class professionals in their 20s.

I can understand why people believe that it is the legitimate role of the state to provide a safety net for those who fall through the cracks of life’s crooked pavement.

But is it really the role of government to damage the retirement plans of older citizens in order to enhance the financial aspirations of those with decades of highly productive years ahead of them?

* Damien Grant is a regular columnist for Stuff, and a business owner based in Auckland. He writes from a libertarian perspective and is a member of the Taxpayers’ Union but not of any political party.