Covid-19: What has the NZ farming industry learned from coronavirus?

OPINION: New Zealand is unique. That’s the simple answer, but by asking more questions we can do better in future.

Covid-19 was a liminal experience.

Anthropologists use the term to describe a rite of passage – a coming of age that transitions a person into the next stage of life. It provides a potential launching pad that can be significant like circumcision, first communion and graduation.

There are three core characteristics of a liminal experience: enforced separation from normal ways of being and doing, a retention of some aspects of life that are familiar, a transformation in those that survive.

Going to university used to be a liminal experience. The student lived in the university town in hostels for at least the first year. Some aspects of normal living were retained, but lectures and assignments dominated. Then everything returned to normal in the holidays. At the end of three or four years, most people graduated and became part of the work force.

Compare that with Covid-19. We were told to stay at home. But we continued to work, and study, thereby blurring workplace, learning place and home. For some, the workplace no longer exists, and support mechanisms are in place.

We have shared certain experiences with other countries, but lessons from overseas were not always relevant.

New Zealanders, unlike people in other countries, have a relatively secure border. Perhaps of more importance, New Zealanders understand research.

Our Prime Minister listened to the epidemiologists and modellers who told her that Covid is an infectious virus and that thousands of lives were at risk. She listened to the sociologists who said that people would be more inclined to obey instructions about staying home if their incomes were supported. And she listened to the economists who said that New Zealand could afford to take on more debt.

The result was that New Zealand has contained Covid (at least so far). New Zealand is also the only country in the world to have controlled Mycoplasma bovis. In both cases there were no models from overseas from which to learn; research from overseas was of limited use.

Most countries did decide that agricultural workers were essential. Subsidies increased to support farmers in the developed world (in America, 40 per cent of farm income during was increased support). In New Zealand it was the other sectors, not agriculture, that received payments.

Also in America, the National Bureau of Economic Research found that the work day increased by 49 minutes as judged by the first and last email. No mention was made of whether the increase in working day length related to long lunch hours or actual work. To be useful, data collection needs interpretation within context.

For the farming community and every other group designated as an essential service, the work continued much as usual except under more difficult and expensive circumstances. And working days were even longer than usual.

Overseas also invented Covid lockdown fatigue – people becoming bored and frustrated with staying inside. The fatigue appeared in New Zealand and was used to explain bad behaviour when instructions given to keep people safe and healthy were disobeyed.

The Antivaxx movement is another overseas invention. It isn’t new, but, again, has been used to legitimise a behaviour that is against what the government is trying to achieve – a protected population.

Research and more particularly science, was what assisted New Zealand with Covid containment. Research has also revealed that the economy remained relatively robust because of the efforts of the primary sector, and scientific research showed that New Zealand dairy cows operate as the most efficient in the world. Greenhouse gas production per unit of milk is considerably lower than achieved in other countries. We’re good at beef, too, particularly in the nitrogen footprint.

Anthropologists suggest that a liminal experience allows the discovery of unexpected strengths and opportunities. For people in the primary sector it wasn’t a surprise to know that we are still the backbone of the economy. Nor was it a surprise to learn that we are more efficient in animal protein production than other countries. If we weren’t we wouldn’t be able to compete successfully on the global stage with countries which have subsidised production. For people in other sectors, who might have been surprised, their new knowledge can assist with building a revitalized culture.

Already we know that tertiary enrolments in studies that are aligned with our primary sector strengths have increased this year at Massey and Lincoln Universities. Already we know that public perception of farming activities has improved.

New Zealand can emerge stronger because of the time of trial that continues to be Covid-19, as long as we remember the lessons.

Research is important. Science is important. Results from overseas might not be appropriate – New Zealand is unique.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth, Adjunct Professor Lincoln University, is a farmer-elected director of DairyNZ and Ravensdown. The analysis and conclusions above are her own. jsrowarth@gmail.com