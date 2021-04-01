Here's why rental controls aren’t the answer

OPINION: As the first of the Government’s housing reforms came into effect over the weekend, a nation obsessed with property played a guessing game over what would happen next.

Most of the speculation about the market concerns rents. Specifically, whether landlords will hike prices and pass their newly-increased costs on to tenants.

Some property experts, including David Faulkner of consultancy Real iQ, believe rent increases will be sharp enough to prompt government intervention in the form of rental price controls.

Finance minister Grant Robertson, who supported rent controls when he campaigned for the Labour Party leadership in 2013, refused to rule out rent hike caps when grilled by journalists at the weekend. But he said the policy wasn’t on the “agenda”, as he didn’t expect rents to go up.

What the Government might or might not do is purely hypothetical. We don’t know if rents will rise much further or if ministers would seriously consider price caps like those seen in cities such as Berlin or New York.

Past examples of rent controls suggest they are effective in keeping rents down for some, but lead to a series of unintended and unhelpful consequences for the housing market, affecting supply.

Berlin offers an interesting recent example of how rent controls can skew a market. The German capital introduced strict rental price limits about a year ago with an exemption for new build properties (coincidentally, Robertson’s 2013 plan also exempted new homes).

Research from German think-tank the Ifo Institute, reported by Bloomberg this month, found that Berlin’s policy created a bifurcated market. While rents on regulated homes have fallen, rents for unregulated new homes have soared.

The German study also found that Berlin’s rental stock had begun to shrink. When people moved out of regulated flats, landlords decided to sell up rather than re-let, due to the bleaker outlook for future earnings under the new regime.

The Ifo Institute also found that listings of regulated homes plummeted, as tenants in those homes clung on to their lease, while the growing number of incoming Berliners fought over a small pool of expensive new flats.

So while the rent caps benefit those already in regulated homes, they’re bad news for newer rental seekers, and for the broader property market, as state intervention creates uncertainty and deters property developers and investors, further aggravating housing shortages.

Rent controls also affect the quality of rental stock. With no real incentive to improve the quality of homes and compete for tenants, landlords do minimal work on their properties.

In New York, the late Hollywood screenwriter Nora Ephron famously lived in a ramshackle rent-controlled flat for decades. Ephron, who paid a bribe to get her flat, was part of New York’s “rentocracy”, a distorted system unfairly allowing affluent people to bribe their way into below-market rents in prized pockets of the city.

Economists generally hate the idea of rent controls. Swedish professor Assar Lindbeck once remarked that “short of bombing, I know of no way to destroy a city that was more effective than rent control”, referring to the city of Stockholm, which has suffered huge accommodation shortages partly because of rent controls. It is not uncommon to wait more than 15 years for a rent-controlled flat in the Swedish capital.

Kiwi economists also tend to oppose the idea and say rent controls echo the worst policies of the 1970s and 80s. Muldoon’s National Government froze rents, wages, and prices from 1982 to 1984 in a desperate attempt to fight runaway inflation.

“All it would do is drive people out of the professional landlord market at a time when house prices, on his [Robertson’s] own reckoning, are not going to be coming down,” says independent economist Michael Reddell.

“If all you’re doing is slowing down the rate at which things get worse, you’re just leaving tenants in more of a hole,” he adds. “I doubt he [Robertson] is seriously considering anything as bad as those New York or European controls. I suspect what he was not wanting to rule out was stabilising things [in the rental market] in an adjustment process.”

Robertson’s comments in support of rent control eight years ago were made in Christchurch, a couple of years after the 2011 earthquake, when local rents had risen by 12 per cent annually. Ironically, NZ’s second-largest city now offers some clues on how to solve our housing problems.

Around Christchurch, the slashing of red tape and increased government spending on infrastructure incentivised councils on the outskirts of the city to free up land for development. The moves sparked competition among councils and landowners, and a rush to build.

A rapid increase in supply in places like Selwyn has made housing more affordable (by NZ standards at least), with median weekly rents on three-to-four bedroom homes about $200 cheaper than in Wellington and Auckland, according to February’s TradeMe Rental Price Index.

Freeing up land is the way to push house prices down, and in turn, rents. Robertson and co will know that, and hopefully, there are policy announcements to come about opening up more land and making it easier for the rest of the country to emulate Christchurch. We are in a crisis, after all.

A rental cap, like those seen overseas, could make the country’s housing supply problem even worse. Hopefully, any Government intervention on rents would only be a short-term freeze, like the one we saw at the height of the pandemic, or a strengthening of the existing Tenancy Tribunal mediation regime. Hopefully, no intervention is needed at all.

Ultimately, rental controls do not solve the affordability problem for tenants. Fixing the housing crisis is a long game. But it doesn’t have to be decades-long. Helping councils to free-up land and incentivise building is the only way to improve the outlook for future generations of Kiwi renters. Everything else is just noise.