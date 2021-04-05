Four free online tools for investors

There are many free tools to help investors understand what they’re investing in and how the investment performed.

OPINION: Investments get a lot of talk – what’s best, what’s the most expensive and what’s downright awful – but very few potential (and current) investors are prepared to compare their numbers.

There are so many free tools to help investors understand what they’re investing in and how the investment performed. Without knowing how much money has been made (or lost), it’s near-impossible to make informed decisions.

My view is simple – the more familiar you are with the tools, the more thorough your investment decisions will be. With the four tools below, you can be guided by numbers without the distraction of narrative.

There are so many free and arguably essential tools to help investors understand what they’re investing in and how the investment performed. Without knowing how much money has been made (or lost), it’s near-impossible to make informed decisions.

READ MORE:

* Why is comparing electricity so unnecessarily complicated?

* $1.60 return after $82.40 in fees: KiwiSaver cash funds' existential crisis

* With such low interest rates should you pay down your mortgage or invest in shares?



My view is simple – the more familiar you are with the tools, the more thorough your investment decisions will be. With the four tools below, you can be guided by numbers without the distraction of narrative.

Four free tools that make you a more informed investor

Morningstar Fund Screener – the warehouse of all fund data

Morningstar, a trusted resource within the industry, publishes the performance of 650-plus funds each month. It’s a fascinating read for investors of all levels of experience – and while some top-performing names will be familiar (Pie Funds, Fisher Funds, Milford and SuperLife, among others), you’ll see several other funds that fly under the radar.

While past performance is never an indication of future results, Morningstar’s tool gives the ultimate insight into who is making (and losing) investor money, bringing to light a handful of growth and cash funds with negative three-year and five-year returns.

Supplied Columnist Christopher Walsh is the founder of MoneyHub.co.nz.

Sorted’s SmartInvestor – unprecedented detail in fund analysis

Sorted offers arguably the most user-friendly and thorough experience when it comes to learning about every fund on offer to New Zealand investors. Best of all, the tool doesn’t get lost in its detail – it presents data beautifully with graphs and colours.

Covering managed funds and KiwiSaver, you can see the recent returns, fees, key facts, the top 10 investments held, performance versus benchmark and links to all the investor documents. It is, without doubt, a one-stop-shop for everything you need to know about any fund.

Win McNamee/Getty Images Reddit’s PersonalFinanceNZ board covers everything from how to invest $500,000 to how to best avoid declaring bankruptcy.

Reddit Personal Finance New Zealand – the forum for common sense

Reddit is arguably the world’s biggest influencer, dwarfing the combined ‘power’ of Insta-tribes. The dedicated PersonalFinanceNZ board is a treasure trove of honest New Zealanders talking (anonymously) about their money decisions.

It covers everything from how to finance a car, how to invest $500,000 and how to budget, to how to best avoid declaring bankruptcy. Best of all, you can browse freely without having to join or contribute.

It’s a place you can easily spend an hour absorbing the information and being better off for it. Many authorities are ‘upvoted’ if the information they share is quality – and on this Reddit board, the bar is set very high.

Unsplash Investor websites can offer a treasure trove of useful information.

Mindful Money – the ethical authority

Mindful Money cares about one thing – how ethical is your investment? And with the recent scandal around certain KiwiSaver investments, it is increasingly on people’s minds.

The dataset is extensive. You can see how much (if any) a fund invests (and profits) from fossil fuels, weapons, alcohol, animal testing, gambling, human rights abuses and environmental violations. If an ethical investment is a priority, Mindful Money is arguably the authority of record.

No matter your investing goals, the best resource you can have is data that is up to date and objective. There has been tremendous progress in user experience and Sorted’s fund data is now among the best in the world. Whatever you do and decide, knowing cold hard numbers will make you a more informed investor.

– Christopher Walsh is the founder of personal finance resource MoneyHub.co.nz.