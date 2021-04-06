We've lost sight of houses as places to live, now they're just assets

OPINION: The Government announced its housing package last month, including extension of the bright-line test, phased removal of interest as a taxable expense for landlords and $2 billion of extra borrowing for Kāinga Ora’s land purchase programme.

Responses from commentators have ranged from condemnation of what is seen as a weak and inadequate response, through to outrage at what has been perceived to be an attack on landlords.

The continued focus on homeownership as a source of wealth and stability is unhelpful and does nothing to assist the majority of New Zealanders that rent.

The Government steadfastly refuses to address the root causes of the housing crisis.

READ MORE:

* Collective housing options deserve a closer look

* Housing rethink poses mighty challenge

* RMA ditched: Treaty's place in new laws still to be defined



The issue of financialisation and the challenges of moving away from this were noted by then-UN Special Rapporteur for Housing Leilani Farha during her visit to New Zealand in early 2020 – “the crisis has its roots in a historic nearly exclusive focus on homeownership which, in more recent years and particularly since the Global Financial Crisis, has translated into housing having lost its function as a place to live, and instead has become a speculative asset.”

The extension of the bright-line test from five to ten years falls short of the 20 years recommended by the tax working group, but is a moderate improvement, as is the phased removal of interest as a taxable expense.

The tepid response is by and large disproportionate to the scale of the problem, and ultimately, politically motivated – the more radical solutions to limit financialisation and decolonise our housing system may have significantly greater impact, but the introduction of these measures is unlikely to get Labour re-elected.

Monique Ford/Stuff The housing interventions in the latest announcement do not go far enough, although some are a useful first step or part of a more comprehensive suite of options.

Despite the shortcomings of the latest announcement, the Government has already introduced a number of more radical reforms, including the establishment of Kāinga Ora urban development authority (and vesting of significant powers), the National Policy Statement on Urban Development (which removed height restrictions up to six storeys and removed minimum car parking requirements in a number of urban areas), a joined-up cross-sectoral approach to Māori housing through the MAIHI programme, as well as the overhaul of the RMA planned for late 2021.

Disappointingly, the announcement included no provisions specifically targeted to Māori, despite the fact that Māori are overrepresented across almost all negative housing statistics and measures of housing deprivation.

A single line in the press release indicated that a further package focussed on Māori housing would be included in the Budget 2021 announcement in May – presumably targeted towards first-home buyers but potentially encompassing Māori initiatives more widely.

Perhaps coincidentally, the announcement coincided with the commencement of the Wai 2750 Housing Inquiry before the Waitangi Tribunal, with the first week of hearings held at Te Puea Memorial Marae. Over the course of the week, the tribunal heard from a range of witnesses and claimants regarding Crown breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi post-1992, by act or omission.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Does the Government consider Māori to be politically insignificant?

Although the recommendations of the tribunal are non-binding, the inquiry could ultimately see structural changes across government, changes to legislation, and increased targeted Māori policies and budgets, improved Māori provisions across mainstream programmes, and divestment of Crown functions to iwi, hapū and mataawaka entities.

As we await for the Government’s announcement in May, what are some of the provisions that could or should be included?

Te Matapihi (the independent national Māori housing advocate and one of the claimants as part of the Wai 2750 inquiry) published a briefing to incoming ministers in early 2021. The briefing advocated for “by Māori, for Māori,” with “a focus on mana motuhake – ā iwi, ā kāinga, ā whānau, ā tangata noa; a focus, that is, on empowerment and independence, be that at a tribal, community, whānau or individual level.”

The briefing said government support should be increased for targeted Māori-led solutions to address homelessness, including youth homelessness, support shold increase for Māori community housing providers, Kāinga Ora should prioritise development opportunities in partnership with tangata whenua and implement kaupapa Māori design principles in its developments.

It also called for action to address the barriers to developing papakāinga, including a comprehensive review of the Kāinga Whenua loan scheme and development of additional government financial products, introduction of a national-level planning mechanism for papakāinga, a significant increase in government investment in papakāinga, funding and support for iwi-led housing developments and continuation of the MAIHI all-of-government approach to Māori housing in partnership with tangata whenua

The housing interventions in the latest announcement do not go far enough, although some are a useful first step or part of a more comprehensive suite of options.

The lack of Māori-specific provisions is also concerning – a more cynical interpretation might be that the Government considers Māori to be politically insignificant and unworthy of consideration. I eagerly await the Government’s announcement in May.

* Jade Kake is an architectural designer, writer, and housing advocate based in Whangārei. Of Māori and Dutch descent, her tribal affiliations are Ngāpuhi, Te Whakatōhea and Te Arawa.