Banks phasing out use of cheques is simply poor form

OPINION: Many years ago my name was called over the loudspeaker. This is rarely a positive sign.

I was, it is important to mention, enjoying the hospitality of Her Majesty. Consequently, the potential negative outcomes were marginally more severe than a visit to the principal’s office, but how much worse could things get?

My presence was required and I didn’t dawdle. I was greeted by a small phalanx of Corrections staff, all with furrowed brow and stern expression, and invited – in the manner of officials who are practised in making it clear that an invitation is really an instruction – to take a seat.

By this stage I was used to the rhythms of the institution, but this was a variant of the routine that I’d not encountered before. Something had gone wrong and whatever it was, it was my fault.

READ MORE:

* Try as it might, the Government cannot regulate prosperity

* Housing rule changes hit retirement plans to help middle-class moaners

* Be honest, New Zealand is a ridiculous name



123RF For most of us, cheques are a quaint relic that we still occasionally observe in the wild but have no use for. But for a small minority the ability to make payments with this antiquated method is incredibly useful.

Great.The options that ran through my head ranged from someone having died to an extradition request from somewhere unpleasant for some past infraction that had only just come to light. These thoughts still worry me, but that’s not important right now.

“We have a problem,” I was told, or something along those lines. We’re going back to the time of the Bolger administration, so the precise nature of the dialogue is a little uncertain, but you get the idea. I was in enough trouble that a number of serious-looking members of officialdom had taken time out of their serious assignments to deal with this problem.

This was before Twitter, so it wasn’t anything I’d tweeted, nor was it some problem from a past column that triggered a regulatory body, but something bad had happened.

The crisis that had precipitated this high-powered delegation was, dear reader, a cheque. Not even a particularly large cheque. About $7000 had arrived in the mail, addressed to me. Now, a cheque arriving for a resident wasn’t unusual. It was how families provided for their loved ones, to allow us to purchase the necessities to ease our confinement.

Peanut slabs and macaroons were the periodic indulgences that my commissary funds were invested in, but being a bureaucracy, there was no distinction between a $7 cheque and a $7000 one.

This rather large payment had found its way onto the warden’s list. Evidently, he liked to know how much capital his charges had access to and, I am assuming, the list was prepared in descending order of quantum rather than alphabetically.

I’d like to imagine the warden had broken the nib of his pen in panic and the resulting deputation had been assembled. What they expected me to do about this problem wasn’t clear. Officials are not as effective at resolving problems as they are at identifying them.

Sadly, I cannot recall how this matter untangled itself, but I was reminded of this otherwise unremarkable anecdote from my time in state housing by a chance encounter in the Koru Lounge with Andrew Bayly. The Opposition finance spokesman took the opportunity to bring to my attention his campaign highlighting the plight of those affected by the imminent phasing out of cheques.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The National Party’s finance spokesman, Andrew Bayly, has been highlighting the plight of those affected by the imminent phasing out of cheques.

This isn’t a trivial issue. For most of us, cheques are a quaint relic, like public phones and Post Offices, that we still occasionally observe in the wild but have no use for. ANZ says fewer than one per cent of their customers used cheques regularly, and we can assume that this is a trend across all banks.

Yet for this small minority the ability to make payments with this antiquated method is incredibly useful. Many older Kiwis don’t have access to, or really understand, this internet thing that Al Gore invented back in the day.

Many rural banking customers are also displeased by this development, with Federated Farmers raising the issue of poor connectivity experienced by many of their members. A number of advocacy groups, such as Dyslexia Foundation and Blind Low Vision NZ (formerly the Blind Foundation), have also made submissions in opposition.

It might seem unusual that profit-driven organisations such as our banks are moving away from servicing some of their customers in this way, but the economics probably make sense. The cost of processing hand-written cheques from a dwindling number of relatively low-value customers would be an easy expense to cut.

They should be entitled to do so, but just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should.

However, it pays to remember what a cheque is: nothing more than an instruction to your bank. There is nothing to prevent those impacted by this change utilising the method I adopted from my splendid isolation all those years ago, when I had access to neither a cheque book nor the internet.

If you have money in your bank, this is a debt that the bank owes you. They are a creditor, a custodian of your capital. If I wished to pay a bill, order a magazine or donate to an orphanage, I would write to my local bank with an instruction as to whom I wished to pay, the amount, and the bank account of the person to receive the money.

In the fictional case of Board of Inland Revenue v Haddock, a tall tale written by humorist A P Herbert, someone wrote a cheque on a cow. Although this never happened, there isn’t any conceptual reason why it could not have occurred.

Phasing out of cheques is simply poor form, and it sits awkwardly with the marketing efforts by these institutions to present themselves as an integral and community focused part of our commercial life.

* Damien Grant is a regular columnist for Stuff, and a business owner based in Auckland. He writes from a libertarian perspective and is a member of the Taxpayers’ Union but not of any political party.