Microsoft is burning through the cash with Nuance deal — or is it?

OPINION: Microsoft has lots of money, and it's on a frenzied spending spree right now. This week it acquired the AI speech recognition company Nuance Communications for a whopping US$19.7 billion – or NZ$27.6b – (more on this in a bit), its second-biggest takeover since its US$26 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016.

Add in its US$7.5 billion purchase of video game holding company ZeniMax Media in September, its failed bid to buy TikTok for US$30m last year, and its ongoing US$10 billion bid for Discord, and you'd be forgiven for thinking Microsoft must be nearing the end of its cash reserves.

Is it? Nope. Not even close.

Like I said, Microsoft is a very cash-rich company, with Forbes reporting that it's sitting on a cash pile of US$130 billion as of December 2020.

David Ramos/Getty Images Microsoft this week acquired the AI speech recognition company Nuance Communications for a whopping US$19.7 billion.

So what's the play here? Evolution and (further) diversification is my bet. Microsoft has been milking its Windows and Microsoft Office cash cow for over 30 years. And while that virtual udder isn't about to run dry anytime soon, it's not going to last forever.

Microsoft, of course, has been walking this road for a long time already. Windows and Office is an outdated view of how Microsoft makes its money these days.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP Microsoft failed in its bid to buy TikTok for US$30 million, but picked up video game holding company ZeniMax Media for US$7.5 billion and has bid US$10 billion for Discord.

Its Q1 2021 financial results report revenue of US$37.2 billion (up 12 per cent) and a net income of US$13.9 billion (up 30 per cent), with Azure (its cloud computing service) leading the way. Microsoft's other branches – Gaming, LinkedIn, Enterprise Services and hardware devices – are all gaining on Windows and Office too.

And while there's no obvious pattern to Microsoft's recent acquisitions – Nuance Communications, ZeniMax Media and Discord are all very different companies – what's undeniable is the diversity-of-product they bring to Microsoft.

This week's acquisition of Nuance Communications is particularly intriguing. Up until now, Nuance Communications was a company best known for providing the speech-recognition engine to Apple's voice assistant, Siri.

David Court: "When the news broke that Microsoft was buying this company for US$19.7 billion, tech journalists (myself included) scrambled to find out more about what made Nuance Communications so valuable."

When the news broke that Microsoft was buying this company for US$19.7 billion, tech journalists (myself included) scrambled to find out more about what made Nuance Communications so valuable.

The result was a bit underwhelming at first. Microsoft's purchase is 14.5 times Nuance Communications' forecasted full-year revenue. However, when you dig a little deeper, the deal starts to make more sense.

Nuance Communications is a market leader in conversational and artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare. This is a market Microsoft is already involved in and now suggests the combination of the two companies will double its total addressable market to US$500 billion. Health is big business.

But that's not all. Nuance Communications is also responsible for the “my voice confirms my identity” telephone banking biosecurity technology many of you will be familiar with.

Swayne B. Hall/AP The ability to accurately capture dialogue will add value to nearly all of Microsoft's other vertices.

A quick look at Nuance Communications' What We Do? page reveals an eye-opening statistic about this technology, claiming that it helped one US bank prevent US$6.2 million losses in fraud in a single year. Not to mention the countless hours it saved the bank's call centre staff by verifying a user’s identity in a matter of seconds.

Today, the company holds more than 10 million voiceprints across Australia and New Zealand alone, and its technology is sophisticated enough to analyse more than 1000 characteristics of the user's voice to verify their identity.

This isn't a technology niche that's only fit for the medical and telephone banking industry. The ability to accurately capture dialogue will add value to nearly all of Microsoft's other vertices – minute taking in Microsoft team meetings, (more) accurate dictation in Office, gaming input for Xbox, to name just a few.