How do we bridge the digital divide?

The widespread adoption of digital tools has the potential to underpin a vibrant New Zealand economy with less inequality and greater wellbeing.

OPINION: Building back better following Covid-19 is our best opportunity in decades to create a more sustainable and inclusive New Zealand economy and society. Realising the promise of digital technologies is key. The widespread adoption of digital tools has the potential to underpin a vibrant New Zealand economy with less inequality and greater wellbeing.

BNZ’s recently released Digital Skills Survey measures the digital capability of New Zealanders and investigates the growing importance of digital skills across different aspects of Kiwi life.

Results show that New Zealanders understand the potential for digital technologies to improve our economy and society. A resounding 95 per cent of Kiwis think the benefits of the internet outweigh the disadvantages. Even people who do not spend much time online see the potential.

Covid-19 is important context. Twenty per cent of New Zealanders have seen their incomes fall because of the pandemic. People earning low incomes have been hardest hit while higher income earners have been better able to protect their livelihoods by working from home.

READ MORE:

* BNZ digital divide report silent on challenges faced by 'neuro-diverse' people

* Six tips from Digital Boost experts that businesses in the regions must be doing to succeed

* Internet access a 'stepping stone' out of poverty



Digital skills are the key to remote working – 90 per cent of New Zealanders with strong digital skills have worked online compared to just 30 per cent of people with weaker digital capabilities.

By accelerating the digital transformation, Covid-19 has highlighted the risk of it increasing inequality. It follows that in a rapidly digitising world, we need to build more flexibility and resilience into our economy by investing in worker skills, with a focus on improving digital capability. This was important prior to Covid-19 but is paramount now and with no time to lose.

As well as being increasingly important on the job, digital skills are also becoming vital in getting a job. Digitally skilled Kiwis are three times more likely to apply for a job online and twice as likely to use the internet for professional development compared to people with weak digital skills. With recruitment moving increasingly online, Kiwis with low digital capability are at risk of missing out.

Unsplash As well as being increasingly important on the job, digital skills are also becoming vital in getting a job.

The benefits of digital skills extend well beyond the labour market, with the internet becoming increasingly important in everyday life. For instance, with more and more Government services moving online, it is telling that less than half of New Zealanders with low digital capability use the internet to access government information, whereas almost all digitally skilled New Zealanders do.

In much the same way, more than 85 per cent of New Zealanders think internet banking helps them stay on top of their finances and that the benefits outweigh the risks. But digitally skilled New Zealanders are more likely to see the benefits of online banking and to make better use of it.

Of course, Kiwis with good digital skills are also more likely to buy and sell online, stream media, share photos or video, and to use social media and online messaging to keep in touch.

Supplied Columnist Paul Conway is BNZ’s chief economist.

Given the clear and obvious benefits, it is a real concern that BNZ’s Digital Skills Survey finds 700,000 adult New Zealanders lack the digital skills needed to use the internet safely and effectively. Even more concerning is the fact that these New Zealanders are often from households with low income, have lower levels of education, or have disabilities. As more aspects of work and life move online, these people are at risk of being increasingly marginalised.

Too many New Zealanders sit on the wrong side of the digital divide. It is no exaggeration to say that our ability to equip New Zealanders with the digital skills they need to flourish in our 21st century economy will either set us up for success or perpetuate inequality going forward.

We already have very good digital infrastructure in the form of our National Broadband Network. While we need to keep working to extend access to high-speed internet on a suitable device into every corner of our country, it is heartening that 96 per cent of Kiwis already use the internet at least a few times a week and that 95 per cent of us have access at home.

Mike Scott/Stuff As more aspects of work and life move online, people lacking digital skills are at risk of being marginalised.

This gives us a great platform to be more ambitious and to level the playing field by ensuring every New Zealander has access to the digital skills training they need to use the internet safely. Kiwis understand the benefits and will take the opportunity – over the pandemic, 70 per cent of New Zealanders increased their digital skills, 40 per cent used the internet more, and lots of older Kiwis started using BNZ’s online banking platform for the first time.

Building on these positive trends is not just a challenge for the Government, but also for the private and not-for-profit sectors. With so many aspects of life moving online, we need to come together to help equip New Zealanders with the skills they need to use digital technologies to their advantage.

Collectively, we can seize this opportunity by ensuring we all have the skills needed to succeed. After all, a thriving New Zealand economy and society is in everyone’s best interests. Let’s get on with it.

– Paul Conway is BNZ’s chief economist. He was previously director of economics and research at the New Zealand Productivity Commission. Conway has also worked internationally at the OECD and with the World Bank.