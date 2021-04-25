Landlords missed a chance to change NZ's mind

OPINION: New Zealand has spent decades honing its cult of property investment, and some landlords seem to have started believing their own PR a little too vehemently.

It’s true that the past couple of months haven’t been great for those who own the country’s private rental stock.

The bright-line test means some will have to hold on longer to bank their tax-free capital gains, and the end of interest deductibility will mean bigger tax bill for many, eventually. News the Government wants to give the finance minister a say in the type of lending the Reserve Bank restricts is probably not going to result in banks throwing open their doors to investor borrowers, either.

But the response from landlords, or at least those who vocally represent them, has been outrageous.

One well-known property investment commentator posted on a public forum: “It reminds me of the strategies used in Nazi Germany … find a group of people and place blame on them for the inadequacies of government.”

Another said the Government had told New Zealanders “be kind to minorities” and then was “attacking” the property-investor minority.

Others suggested they were having their human rights infringed upon and a petition was launched to overturn the changes. One said renters needed to stop talking about the place they lived being “their house”. “If they want their own house they need to go and get their own.”

Many leapt to threatening to put up their rents immediately, even though the full impact of the deductibility change won’t be felt for four years.

To react so violently to changes during a period when the unaffordability of New Zealand houses is causing serious distress to many families shows a lack of self-awareness, at best.

An interest rate rise could have created a bigger bill – would that, too, have been a “human rights” concern?

New Zealand’s policy settings have built property investment to become the country’s gold-plated investment class, and it is hard to criticise investors’ rational decision to find a way to take a piece of that, particularly when we are often told we need to save more for retirement.

But many of the people crowing about achieving “financial freedom” through rental property, as if it highlights some laudable personality trait, are just riding a wave of luck that began when they had the fortune of being property-buying age at the start of a property boom.

That sense of being entitled to continued good fortune is being laid bare in a very unappealing way – and it’s costing investors the vestiges of sympathy they might have been able to command if they had taken a different approach.

They could have opened a discussion about the problem, and the fact that individual landlords are being lumped with a bill for what is really a wider policy failing to create a healthy housing market. As ANZ economists said this week, if there were enough houses for the population, prices would be lower.

But instead, many landlord representatives have just solidified the impression that they are cashing in on the struggles of others.

There are undoubtedly stories of people giving tenants leeway on rent during hard times and helping others. But they’re lost in the cries that the rental market is driven by supply and demand and that it’s totally reasonable to expect investors to extract every available dollar from their investments while lobbying for the most limited rules and restrictions. (Even if it means, for example, some tenants in my area paying twice my mortgage payment in rent, all while trying to save a house deposit.)

There’s an inherent power imbalance in the housing market. Landlords need to show that they understand the moral obligations on them and that they are willing to engage on whether the current rental market model is serving vulnerable people as it should.

So far, that awareness seems to be sorely lacking. And I say that as a property investor – albeit one who has not contemplated a rent increase.

