Sorry, Judith, you're wrong about the Treaty and property rights

OPINION: In a recent speech to the National Party 2021 Northern Regional Convention, leader of the Opposition Judith Collins provided an interpretation of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, which is considered by many to be New Zealand’s founding document and unwritten constitution.

According to Collins, article two “confirms the property rights of all people. It establishes that all iwi, families and individuals have rights over their own land and property.”

The speech was largely made in response to the recent announcement by the Labour-led government of plans to establish a Māori Health Authority.

Collins’ speech was in opposition to the move, citing race-based separatism and a “two systems” Treaty view that challenges the argument that the Te Tiriti intended for us to be “one people”.

Health reforms aside, this particular interpretation of Te Tiriti should be of concern to us all. The introduction of New Zealand’s system of private property ownership through the Torrens title system in 1870 had a distinctly colonial intent.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff National Party leader Judith Collins speaking at National’s Northern convention.

By introducing private property ownership, Māori lands could be more easily alienated and sold to European settlers (as well as made more vulnerable to confiscation through failure to pay costs associated with land titling, surveying, rates etc).

The claims that the rights of private property are paramount under article two is wilfully ignorant at best, and intentionally damaging and divisive at worst.

What does the text actually say?

Although various interpretations have been put forward and debated over the years, the Wai 1040 Te Paparahi o te Raki inquiry found that the Māori language text is the only authoritative text.

Article two states: “Ko te Kuini o Ingarani ka wakarite ka wakaae ki nga Rangitira ki nga hapu – ki nga tangata katoa o Nu Tirani te tino rangatiratanga o o ratou wenua o ratou kainga me o ratou taonga katoa.”

Supplied/Stuff Jade Kake: “Private property rights have been used to deprive Māori of our rights under Te Tiriti.”

This means that the Queen affirms the rights of rangatira and people generally (“ngā tangata katoa”) to exclusive and undisturbed possession of their lands, villages and taonga (including forests, oceans, water, fisheries etc).

So in a broad sense, “property rights” were foundational to Te Tiriti – but not in the way Collins implies.

If we consider the rights of “iwi” (as referred to by Collins and central to the Treaty settlement process – let’s assume this could also be hapū or whānau) to their land and property as a fundamental, inalienable right, then this means something that I doubt Collins intended.

If the rights of ownership extend to iwi, and these “properties” were illegally or unjustly taken, then does this mean that the Crown actually has to give the land back? In my view, yes. A commitment to Te Tiriti means a commitment to the return of land, power and resources.

But nowhere in Te Tiriti does whenua or kāinga mean private property. Private property rights have been used to deprive Māori of our rights under Te Tiriti. They are antithetical to a commitment to honouring Te Tiriti.

KÄinga Ora An estimated 22,000 Māori whānau receive an income-related rent subsidy as Kāinga Ora clients, constituting 36 per cent of all recipients.

Collins refers to all people being equal under Te Tiriti. The equality that Collins refers to is a false one, given that Māori are vastly overrepresented in almost every negative housing statistic.

Consider – more than 12,800 Māori currently experience severe housing deprivation; an estimated 903 Māori are without shelter (rough sleeping, or sleeping in cars or improvised shelter), 978 are in emergency accommodation or living temporarily on marae, and 10,938 live in severely overcrowded homes.

A further estimated 22,000 Māori whānau receive an income-related rent subsidy as Kāinga Ora clients (they constitute 36 per cent of all recipients); 88,781 Māori receive an income and asset-tested accommodation supplement; and 28.2 per cent of Māori are living in owner-occupied homes, compared to the national average of 49.8 per cent.

Equality of outcome and opportunity are constitutionally enshrined under article three of Te Tiriti. Clearly, this expectation is not being met. Parallel structures, with genuine autonomy, decision-making power and resources – as is proposed through the Māori Health Authority and other measures – are a way to ensure article three is honoured.

The right to adequate, healthy, affordable and culturally appropriate housing is a Treaty right. Moreover, the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights guarantees the human right to adequate housing.

The claim that private property rights are paramount contradicts this rights-based approach.

In her speech, Collins essentially stated (and I paraphrase) that private property rights are a human right. What she should have said – if she is serious about genuine partnership under Te Tiriti o Waitangi – is that housing is a human right guaranteed to all under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and a right guaranteed to Māori under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

– Jade Kake is an architectural designer, writer, and housing advocate based in Whangārei. Of Māori and Dutch descent, her tribal affiliations are Ngāpuhi, Te Whakatōhea and Te Arawa.