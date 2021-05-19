Farming sector is vital to repay New Zealand's growing national debt

Of the services classed as essential during the Covid lockdowns last year, it is important to remember that the only ones supporting income for the country were those to do with food and fibre.

OPINION: New Zealand is going into debt at an extra $5.3 million an hour.

The New Zealand Tax Association Union has a website that flicks over faster than the global population clock. For every household, the sum is approaching $70,000 of national debt on top of their own bank borrowings in mortgage and credit cards.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has stated that “as a small economy subject to external shocks, it is sensible we look to reduce our public debt as the economy returns to full health”.

But as travel bubbles come and go, and tourism survives mostly on government support, it is difficult to see how “full health” is going to return.

It’s even more difficult to see how debt will be repaid.

Without the primary sector, that is.

Of the services classed as essential during the Covid lockdowns last year, it is important to remember that the only ones supporting income for the country were those to do with food and fibre. The other essential services were … essential, but most, including the public servants now on a wage “pause”, were supported by the Government.

Stuff Professor Jacqueline Rowarth: “Just as the primary sector was vital to maintain the economy during Covid, it is now vital to contribute to debt repayment.”

Farmers and growers working through were not.

Just as the primary sector was vital to maintain the economy during Covid, it is now vital to contribute to debt repayment. It therefore makes little sense to shut down any part of it without considering the full implications and alternatives.

The live export trade, whatever one thinks about it ideologically, means more than $250 million in income for the country. That money circulates several times – wages pay bills in supermarkets, utilities, clothing shops, which pay wages which pay bills etc.

Economists estimate it goes around six to eight times, and that means $250m becomes almost $2 billion.

The people involved are not just the farmers who are pleased not to be sending animals to abattoirs, but the vets, quarantine managers and quality assurance staff that manage the process. And the Ministry for Primary Industries assessors and the transport agencies. Without employment, they will contribute to increased welfare payments from the Government.

john velvin/Stuff The live export trade, whatever one thinks about it ideologically, means over a quarter of a billion in income to the country (file photo).

The loss of life – human and animal – in the sinking of a transport ship was terrible. Investigation has indicated that the ship was the problem and regulations to do with inspection and safety have now been increased. Vets involved in the industry have assured those who want to listen that 99.9 per cent of animals arrive at their destination in as good condition as they left. The same cannot be said of many cruise ships.

Another example is the looming reconsideration of glyphosate and other chemicals. Arable growers in Britain are finding that they can no longer grow some crops economically because of weed competition and insect infestation. One unintended consequence will be decreased harvest of canola and increased importing of palm oil.

Lobby groups such as Greenpeace are urging not only the removal of chemicals, but also a return to organic (regenerative) agriculture. Again, the activists have not considered the full implications and alternatives.

Jake Gard/Unsplash Organic, regenerative production systems do not and cannot yield as well as conventional systems.

In contrast, scientists and economists have tried.

Organic, regenerative production systems do not and cannot yield as well as conventional systems. Globally, depending on crop and season, about 60 per cent of conventional is average.

Occasionally the yields are similar, but generally only on individual harvests – not on a five- or 10-year calculation. And most of the calculations overlook the need to bring in animal manure as nutrient replacement. Green-laundering refers to the fact that this manure has often been created by animals been given conventionally grown food.

The National Science Challenge Our Land and Water has funded research on organic versus conventional yields and people’s willingness to pay. The report indicated that a premium of 38 per cent would be required to offset yield decrease. People were apparently willing to pay an extra 36 per cent, though reality suggests that most people don’t.

It is also important to remember that a premium is paid for something that is not the norm. If everybody is organic or regenerative or whatever, there will be no premium.

New Zealand’s opportunity for debt reduction is not by reducing the activities of innovative farmers and growers. Regulation suppresses innovation – the UK is the example, and having had years of subsidies farmers are now exiting the industry, selling their land for housing and commercial activities where they can.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson is right on the money when he says that debt reduction is sensible. Stopping areas of the economy which contribute is not, Dr Jacqueline Rowarth says.

Regulation cannot create excellence in anything but compliance, and compliance with regulations set in urban environments, where context is not understood, cannot assist with debt reduction for the country.

Grant Robertson is right on the money when he says that debt reduction is sensible. Stopping areas of the economy which contribute is not.

In the four minutes it took to read this column, the national debt increased by $353,333.

Who will pay off this debt if the farmers and growers are out of business?

– Dr Jacqueline Rowarth, Adjunct Professor at Lincoln University, is a farmer-elected director of DairyNZ and Ravensdown. The analysis and conclusions above are her own.