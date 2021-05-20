Silver Lake v Forsyth Barr: NZ Rugby talks should go to extra time

Experts discussed the proposed $387 million investment in New Zealand Rugby by American equity giant Silver Lake. (Video first published on April 29.)

OPINION: Like a tied championship final that has gone well past the 80-minute mark, NZ Rugby and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association find themselves in a deadlock.

It has been several weeks since NZR unveiled the finer details of its plan to sell 12.5 per cent of rugby’s commercial revenues to private equity firm Silver Lake, but the players remain far from convinced that the deal is a winner.

The players’ association has enlisted investment firm Forsyth Barr to put together a counter-offer that would list 5 per cent of the game’s commercial assets on the NZX, valuing the rights at $3.4 billion to $3.8b. NZR would receive a cash injection of roughly $170 million to $190m from the listing, and the assets would remain onshore.

Details of the counter-proposal drew an angry response. Critics have accused All Blacks legend David Kirk, the president of the NZRPA and non-executive chairman of Forsyth Barr, of a conflict of interest, while the NZR says the players are trying to “destroy” the PE deal. Kirk has recused himself from the process.

NZR has ramped up the PR offensive in recent weeks, publishing an open letter about the benefits of the Silver Lake transaction. And while the rugby body has invited Forsyth Barr to discuss its rival plan, it remains sceptical about the proposal, and committed to the US buyout firm.

How do the competing offers stack up?

The Forsyth Barr listing values the sports rights roughly $300m to $700m higher. The company says its estimate is based on comparable deals for global sporting assets and the anticipated level of investor demand. It believes NZR can secure a better valuation if investors take a slightly smaller gross yield than the PE house.

Another key difference is the amount of up-front cash. Silver Lake’s offer would provide $387.5m, with about $50m in working capital and $39m for NZ Rugby stakeholders. It also promises to set up a “legacy fund”.

The Forsyth Barr deal would deliver the same amount of working capital and cash for the provinces but would only raise $170m to $190m, and would not create a legacy fund.

Those pushing the IPO track argue that selling a smaller slice of the revenue stream would put NZR on a sounder footing in the long term. With a smaller amount of revenue to hand over each year, the organisation would be in a stronger position to gradually build out its cash reserves.

Supplied Daniel Dunkley says the Forsyth Barr offer looks like a compelling alternative, but it is early stages, and based on estimates that need to be tested in the market.

Is an IPO realistic?

NZ Rugby has previously downplayed the viability of a listing, suggesting that it would need to sell 20 per cent of the commercial company’s assets in an IPO, in line with NZX rules that stipulate a minimum free float for listed companies.

The rugby body also held doubts over a public market valuation compared to private equity, and whether shares would end up in the hands of overseas investors, defeating the point of a “local” listing.

Forsyth Barr dismisses these concerns. It says there are two ways to get around the 20 per cent free float rule; seeking a waiver from the NZX, or creating a listed entity to buy 5 per cent of the separately-housed commercial company assets.

Forsyth Barr managing director Neil Paviour-Smith believes a structure would be “straightforward” to execute: “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

Paviour-Smith says concerns about foreign ownership in the public company are also misplaced. He says the rugby rights company could cap offshore investment, and points to NZX Limited, which has a 10 per cent limit on foreign shareholders.

Fund management houses, KiwiSaver providers, and the NZX are said to be keen to hear more about a potential deal.

Sam Goldwater, lead portfolio manager of KiwiSaver manager Generate, says a rugby IPO “certainly sparks our interest”.

“We would like to know more and would like to think NZ Rugby would consider this proposal.”

The apparent mobilisation of the fund management sector at this late stage is likely to raise question marks about the breadth of the initial strategic review conducted by NZR’s advisers, PwC and Jefferies. With an army of passive investors indicating support, would the rugby body be willing to consider a true “dual-track” process, with both options given equal consideration?

An IPO would certainly mitigate the risk of what happens post-Silver Lake. While the PE house is a blue-chip investor with a string of successful sports and technology deals, the question of who Silver Lake sells to is arguably the riskiest aspect of the planned stake sale.

Silver Lake’s success will hinge on whether stakeholders are convinced about the firm’s “value add” and ability to grow international revenues. The firm has pushed its deal-making and revenue-accelerating credentials, but the players believe NZR could tap into commercial expertise through joint ventures without selling off existing revenues. Both sides may have a valid point.

The Forsyth Barr offer would protect a much-loved national brand, remove uncertainty about rugby’s long-term future, and give NZR greater flexibility to repurchase the stake if its financial situation improves. It looks like a compelling alternative, but it is at an early stage, and based on estimates that need to be tested in the market.

It's hard to see how the current impasse will be broken. There are so many factors to consider here, and the Silver Lake deal shouldn’t be rushed over the line. This plan B deserves a fair hearing, at least. In every other multibillion-dollar deal process, stakeholders get the chance to consider a credible counteroffer. This shouldn’t be any different.

The clock is ticking, and as we all know, NZR needs the money. But to get this vitally important decision right, discussions will need to go deep into extra time.