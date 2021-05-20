How can cybercrime affect the real world?

OPINION: It’s not just businesses undergoing digital transformations these days. Cybercriminals, including those with political or terrorist motives, are taking advantage of digital developments.

We’re currently seeing it unfold with the ransomware attack on the Waikato DHB which is still under investigation. We saw it with last week’s Conti ransomware attack on Ireland’s healthcare IT system, which is still struggling to recover. We also saw it with the Colonial Pipeline shutdown in the US. It’s happening everywhere, and it’s happening all the time.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images While we like to think NZ’s geographical location and the ‘tyranny of distance’ gives us some advantage, the connectedness of the online world throws that out the window (file photo).

Right now, we have the most information on the Colonial Pipeline attacks. The utility is one of America’s largest, running from Texas to New York supplying petrol, diesel, and jet fuel to the East Coast. It was hit with a ransomware attack and has been completely crippled.

Regardless of the financial consequences for the Colonial Pipeline Company, who paid a US$5 million ransom in Bitcoin to restore their data, the net effect of the shutdown is being felt through the entire supply chain down to everyday citizens needing to fuel up. The very real fear of fuel shortages and higher fuel prices is now reality, with the average nationwide US fuel price hitting over US$3 per gallon for the first time since 2014.

READ MORE:

* DHB attackers likely to threaten to release patient health records, says expert

* Cyber attack: Government not considering making payment of cyber attack ransom an offence - minister

* US fuel crunch starts to alleviate after cyberattack closed pipeline



People were panic buying petrol like it was toilet paper or flour during lockdown in 2020. A state of emergency was declared in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, and North Carolina. Even the President has got involved, with Joe Biden signing an executive order to beef up the US's digital defences.

The disruption has been enormous, and the criminals are working from home just like everyone else, except halfway across the world from their target and collecting a cool few million dollars in the process.

Was it a complex hack from a computer genius? Not at all

Illicit software startup DarkSide is semi-responsible for the attack. DarkSide sells ransomware-as-a-service, a new type of approach where smaller hacking groups can simply purchase a programme, target any business they choose, and reap the rewards without the hassle of developing a software programme themselves.

The attackers may well have IQs through the roof. But there is every chance they are no more or less endowed with brilliance than the average person.

More than perhaps any other recent successful cyberattack (and you don’t have to go far to find one), Colonial demonstrates just how at risk any and every organisation is.

This attack is something anyone who knows how to use a computer and an internet browser could do. The hackers simply bought a ransomware program off the dark web and targeted Colonial Pipeline – probably among hundreds or thousands of other organisations in their sights.

Without any special technical knowledge of ransomware, they have crippled a substantial portion of the fuel supply of the world’s biggest economy.

The Age It’s not just businesses undergoing digital transformations these days. Cybercriminals, including those with political or terrorist motives, are taking advantage of digital developments (file photo).

What does this mean for New Zealand?

You probably know the answer already. While we like to think our geographical location and the “tyranny of distance” gives us some advantage, the connectedness of the online world throws that out the window. The hackers who hit Colonial Pipeline almost certainly haven’t visited it, nor probably even the United States. Why do we think it would be any different for us?

Malware, and in particular ransomware, is borderless. It has worldwide reach. It can and does affect companies everywhere, including right here in New Zealand. The Waikato DHB is just one example.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times The Waikato DHB cyberattack is still under investigation.

Consider too, that security measures in the US are often more advanced than they are here. If the hackers are getting through there, then they may find easy pickings if they cast their gaze in our direction.

The lesson is therefore simple. Your defence strategy must anticipate new and ingenious cyberattacks just as effectively as it deals with older, well-understood or laughably simple potential compromises.

Because DarkSide and the anonymous cybercriminals are the only ones laughing right now.

Peter Bailey is the General Manager at Aura Information Security.