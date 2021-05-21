Budget 2021 gives welcome boost to Māori housing

OPINION: Budget 2021 has a lot to show for Māori housing.

The main item – which was notably absent in the March announcement – is the $380 million Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga Māori housing initiative.

The initiative is co-funded by Vote Housing and Urban Development and Māori Development budgets.

Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga is an extremely positive development for whānau, hapū and iwi Māori around the motu.

The budget is relatively light on details (estimate of appropriations still to come), but the information provided in the press release provides a breakdown:

1000 new homes for Māori including papakāinga, affordable rentals, transitional housing, and owner-occupied housing

$30 million towards building future capability for iwi and Māori groups

Repairs to about 700 Māori owned homes (and expanding support services)

$350 million for infrastructure (ring-fenced from the previously announced Housing Acceleration Fund)

READ MORE:

* Budget 2021: $380m to front-foot Māori housing challenges

* Budget 2021: Billions for school property, housing, KiwiRail, DHB assets

* From the Beehive: No quick fixes to housing crisis in New Zealand



So how does this stack up?

Let’s start with the 1000 new homes. The average build cost for a standard three-bedroom home (according to QV cost builder in December 2020) is $311,500 in Auckland and lower outside of Auckland (for example, $276,500 in Palmerston North).

This excludes cost of land, balconies and decks, any increased structural requirements, and landscaping and site works. If we assume a $300,000 cost for a new home, this means that approximately $300m is earmarked for new homes over three years.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson delivered Budget 2021 on Thursday.

How does that compare with what’s offered currently?

The Vote Māori budget 2020 included approximately $33.92m in 2020/21 and $36.87min 2019/20 for Te Kōtuitui Hanga Whare mō ngā Māori (Māori Housing). He Huarahi Ki Te Whare (Home Ownership Pathways) had a separately budgeted $8.3m.

This means that the budget for Māori housing has more than tripled. The Te Pōti Whanaketanga Māori: Vote Māori Development report for 2020 indicates that 41 new affordable rental homes were built on whenua Māori in 2020, with infrastructure provided for 93 new home sites on Māori land.

Is this achievable?

According to Stats NZ, a record 41,028 homes were consented nationwide in the year ended March 2021 (this including both stand-alone and attached houses, such as townhouses and apartments), the highest it’s been since the mid-1970s (although the current high, critically, represents a smaller number proportionate to the population).

This sounds positive, with a large amount of residential construction in the pipeline, but is not necessarily a reliable indicator of the number of new homes completed and made available. It does, however, indicate the capacity and willingness of our property development and construction sector to deliver.

The pūtea is earmarked for the construction of 300 to homes per year, on both Māori freehold and general title land. To put this in perspective – 300-350 homes per year would amount to a more than 800 per cent increase in the number of homes built through support from Te Puni Kōkiri. In the 2019-20 annual year, Kāinga Ora built 1229 new state houses (with a further 3100 under construction or under contract).

This suggests that 300 to 350 homes per year, on both Māori and general title land represents around a third of Kāinga Ora’s current (2020) residential construction efforts. By any metric, this will be a huge increase, but one that is hugely welcome.

John Selkirk/Stuff The cost of building varies around the country.

If we assume $80m for home repairs (based on $300m for new homes and $30m tagged for capability building), this amounts to around $114,285 per whare. This pūtea can be used for condition assessments, critical repairs (repairs where there is a serious risk to health, life or safety), essential repairs (bringing the building up the NZ Building Code compliance), home maintenance workshops, and repair and maintenance plans.

In 2020, 523 homes were repaired (well above the 200-220 targeted). This suggests that the 700 repairs planned over three years may be inadequate to meet demand.

The Māori share of the Infrastructure fund is expected to enable at least 2700 houses, based on an average cost of $100,000 to $130,000 per site. The uncoupling of the vertical build costs (above the ground) from the infrastructure cost appears to be a positive development.

STUFF Stuff political reporters Henry Cooke and Luke Malpass give a quick first look at the 2021 budget.

This 2700 sounds like a large number but iwi and Māori providers won’t need to build the homes right away. This funding can be used provision of infrastructure to areas that have been historically underserved by council infrastructure (which includes many rural Māori communities), and may be used to “future proof” multi-stage developments.

If the Māori housing sector – iwi, hapū, whānau and Kaupapa Māori providers) are to deliver, significant support will be required to increase capacity and capability. In the 2019-20 financial year, the remainder tagged for housing outcomes – an estimated $15.47 million – was allocated to capability building, training, feasibility/technical planning, and financial capability workshops.

The $30m offered in this budget is approximately double, but with delivery increasing up to 800 per cent, this may be insufficient.

Where else might we see gains for Māori?

Supplied Jade Kake says more detail is needed but the Budget initiatives look promising.

In addition to the Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga initiative, there are housing initiatives across the Corrections and Health budgets, and a significant number of other initiatives under the Housing and Urban Development budget, including funding for first-home buyers, housing acceleration fund for new housing and infrastructure, land acquisition, housing repairs, and emergency and transitional housing.

These could also benefit Māori, including via iwi and Māori providers – the MAIHI partnership provide essential coordination across the government ministries responsible for housing, and provides the ability to leverage mainstream funding in support of Māori projects and kaupapa.

* Jade Kake is an architectural designer, writer, and housing advocate based in Whangārei. Of Māori and Dutch descent, her tribal affiliations are Ngāpuhi, Te Whakatōhea and Te Arawa.