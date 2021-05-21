Budget did not go far enough to fix child poverty

OPINION: Last Saturday I took part in a Liveable Incomes march in a chi-chi suburb – and drivers in BMWs genuinely clapped and cheered us on.

In general, all of us – even Beamer drivers – want to know that our whole “team of 5 million” (TM) have enough to live on. And yet currently, one in five children live with the toxic stress and long-term health and educational effects of food insecurity.

Parents cry when interviewed about bringing up their children on inadequate income support: they talk of hopelessness, despair, hunger, existing not living.

So for those parents and their children, here is the story of the Budget in three movie genres: the much-hyped would-be blockbuster, the buried romantic drama, and the creeping horror.

Did the benefit increases live up to the hype? Spoiler: no. It’s true they’re greater than any rises we’ve seen in a while. And yes, many families will shift out of “severe” poverty, on the most stringent StatsNZ indicator.

But Treasury predicts child poverty will only reduce from 18.4 per cent to 17 per cent in 2022-23 on a primary target indicator. That shift of 1.4 percentage points leaves a lot of children in distress. The Government will release around 20,000 children from poverty – but only after a further year or so of increasing family debt. What’s more, it will leave around 190,000 children under poverty lines.

Our modelling suggests the shortfall between what families receive on a main benefit and what they require for a very modest level of income adequacy is, currently, roughly around $100-$230 per week, for those paying low market rent.

After the benefit increases fully kick in on April 1 next year, they’ll still need an additional $40- $110 or so per week – and more if rents increase further before then, as they will.

Clearly incomes remain unliveable and our social welfare system remains inadequate. Many families will not see the full increases, due to clawbacks in supplementary assistance like the Accommodation Supplement. Some may not see any increase, as Temporary Additional Support – received by 88,000 households – abates at 100 per cent.

And why make families wait nearly a whole year? This should all be implemented this July. The effects of poverty on children’s health, development and education won’t wait.

Meanwhile, the Budget included nothing for children with disabilities, even though they suffer twice the usual rate of hardship.

The Government could – and should – have done more. Even Business New Zealand’s chief executive Kirk Hope said they could have gone further. Children will continue to miss out on fun, food, school and healthcare – and their caregivers will continue to feel the grind of everyday mathematics of not-enough.

But still, there’s some romance: the increase for couple families is higher than it is for sole-parent families – which is very welcome as the system has treated couples worse than most until now. We know of couples who have separated because they can’t afford to be together. This Budget looks like a good first step to getting the state out of our bedrooms.

Finally, the creeping horror is the spectre of social insurance – compulsory, government-backed unemployment insurance, where the higher your income (and therefore contribution), the more redundancy support you receive.

It may look benign but there is huge risk that this will bake-in inequity and discrimination. It may create two-tier welfare that favours full-time workers in well-paid jobs who have not taken much time out to look after children or other whānau members who need assistance.

I wager all the policy architects fit the description of those who would benefit the most from it. If you said “let’s design a solution to poverty, knowing poverty mostly affects children, sole parents, Māori, Pacific, people with disabilities and those who care for them” – this would not be it.

We worry already disadvantaged groups will be further oppressed.

The Council of Trade Unions currently supports social insurance. For those of you who are union members, ask your delegates: how will social insurance uphold te Tiriti o Waitangi? How will it help parents who’ve left low-paid work to look after children, or because they have a disability?

If Labour is concerned that people need more assistance to retrain, then let’s see a revival of their broken promise to reinstate postgraduate allowances. Liveable incomes for all.

– Janet McAllister is the spokeswoman for Child Poverty Action Group.