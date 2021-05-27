Bitcoin crash a wake-up call for risk-loving Kiwi investors

OPINION: Nothing goes from boom to bust quite as dramatically as the cryptocurrency market.

Crypto has tanked over the past few weeks after prominent supporter Elon Musk voiced concerns about bitcoin’s environmental credentials, sparking a “capitulation” across the digital currency sector.

A tweet from the billionaire, and fears of greater regulation in the United States and China, were enough to send bitcoin plummeting 50 per cent from its peak at the weekend.

Though the market has clawed back some of the recent losses (at least at the time of writing), the wild swings were another reminder of crypto’s hyper-volatility and the dangers facing risk-loving Kiwis seeking a quick buck on coins and stocks.

With our savings losing value in low-interest term deposits, more Kiwis are looking further up the risk spectrum.

Speculative crypto trading poses a major headache for regulators, with most novice buyers dipping their toes into the markets without basic trading knowledge.

According to Blockchain data analytics firm Glassnode, newer investors and short-term holders led the recent bout of crypto panic-selling, crystallising their losses after buying in at the top.

Unsplash

New Zealand regulators remain on alert as crypto becomes part of the mainstream investment conversation. But they are limited to giving broad guidance and warnings.

The Reserve Bank has published a “buyer beware” warning in its past market analysis, but doesn’t treat cryptocurrencies as proper currencies. And while the Financial Markets Authority regulates businesses operating in the sector, such as Easy Crypto, it doesn’t have any oversight of trading.

AP

The authority says it “continues to see” untrained investors taking an interest in riskier assets. The regulator offers a stark warning on crypto, telling people “to only invest money they are prepared to lose”.

Crypto exposure is not confined to the retail market, and at least one KiwiSaver provider, NZ Funds, has invested millions in cryptocurrencies.

In March, NZ Funds’ Growth Strategy held a $40.7 million long position in the Galaxy Bitcoin Fund and a $14.6m short future exposure to cryptocurrency. The fund manager sold and hedged out most of its crypto holdings on May 13, timing its exit to avoid the worst of the recent collapse.

In a recent note, NZ Funds chief investment officer, James Grigor, cited stalling momentum, irrational investor speculation in minor coins, and negative news coverage as its reasons for pulling out.

Supplied

However, the firm remains “a long-term supporter” of crypto and retains a 0.7 per cent exposure, which may increase if conditions improve. It believes more KiwiSaver funds will back bitcoin within the next five years.

NZ Funds is certainly at the riskier end of the spectrum. As of March, it also held millions in leveraged derivatives, including a $86m exposure to the Australian futures index, $66m in agriculture commodities futures, and $114m in international equity index futures.

The firm has drawn criticism from some experienced fund managers for its high-risk approach. While its bet on bitcoin fuelled a 107 per cent return in the year to March, some investors believe its appetite for riskier assets could backfire.

Getty Images

Neville Todd, managing director of Woodward Partners Securities, says: “In my view, if we have a geopolitical occurrence and markets tank, this kind of portfolio would be blown out of the water.”

“There is a place to hold alternative assets. But we should not be putting our kids’ savings into things like bitcoin. They are too speculative,” Todd says.

At retail level, interest in the crypto space continues to grow. Financial advisers say clients are beginning to ask more questions.

While New Zealand financial advisers can only provide advice on regulated products, Jeremy Sullivan of Hamilton Hindin Greene says he is fielding more inquiries.

Sullivan calls the chase for the next bitcoin as a “gold rush” and likens it to the dot-com bubble. He predicts that “95 per cent of the coins in existence today ultimately won’t be around in a decade or two”.

SUPPLIED

However, he says there will be winners, with some of the blockchain technology underpinning the most prominent cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ethereum, potentially transformative.

“The technology is developing, and a lot of these projects do have good use cases, particularly in the finance sector.”

But Sullivan is concerned that many investors will forgo research and invest on a whim.

“My biggest concern is that a retail investor will put 60 per cent to 70 per cent of their wealth into these investments because their mate has. That could lure them into projects with higher risks and potential losses. Some of them reek of the pump and dump that you used to get in an unregulated share market.”

With a vast new market thriving beyond their reach, financial regulators will face a huge challenge to keep a lid on retail crypto losses as more first-timers invest.

Regulatory bodies here and overseas are powerless to prevent people from making rash investment decisions as new coins emerge.

As our risk appetite grows, the onus is on investors to do their crypto due diligence and take reasonable care when parting with their hard-earned cash.

In an era of chasing easy returns based on memes and tweets, there could be plenty of Kiwis caught out in the next big crash.