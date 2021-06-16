As seafarers, we've been thrown overboard by the NZ Government

Seafarers are the lifeblood of the world's economy. 80 to 90 per cent of the world’s trade is transported along our ocean routes.

OPINION: Your shift starts at midnight. It finishes at midday. You've done this before – this is the 68th day straight, or is it the 69th day? Who knows? They all begin to blur together at this point. You try calling home to your loved ones, get about five minutes into the chat you’ve so desperately needed, before the connection is lost mid-sentence.

You're on a container ship, or a fishing trawler, or a support vessel for oil and gas platforms. Working alongside the same people, eating the same food, day in day out. You stay focused, you have to – one mistake can spell disaster. Lives can be lost. You don't complain, because you’re needed. It's your job. If you don't do the work, who will?

This is the nature of seafaring – isolated, long contracts offshore, away from loved ones for months on end. Who knows when your contract will end? The vagary of seafaring often means you have no control on when you finish your contract – weather, berthing spots, work scope creep, even a military junta – all affect the timing in which you pay off a vessel in a foreign port.

Seafarers are the lifeblood of the world's economy. Eighty to 90 per cent of the world’s trade is transported along our ocean routes. We seafarers know this – just look what happened with the Evergreen running aground in the Suez Canal. Billions of dollars of trade was being lost daily. But when we seafarers finish our contract overseas, we need to come home, back to our families. We are allowed to come home of course, it's our right as a NZ citizen, but can we do it easily with all the loops and hurdles in place at the border? No.

Some detail for context – as a signatory to the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) the New Zealand government is obliged to provide: “Every possible practical assistance should be given to a seafarer stranded in a foreign port pending repatriation” and “each member should have regard to whether proper provision is made for the return of seafarers employed on a ship that flies the flag of a foreign country who are put ashore in a foreign port for reasons for which they are not responsible.” Is this happening? Not at all.

However, one positive step forward was New Zealand classifying seafarers as “key workers”, in accordance with a call from the United Nations General Assembly, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO). But what was the point of that, if there is no provision in the Covid or border legislation allowing seafarers reserved allocation in a MIQ facility. We must jump in the scrambled queue that is the Managed Isolation Allocation System (MIAS), along with every other returning New Zealander.

So why is this? We’ve put the question to the Ministers of Covid-19 Response, Immigration, Health, Transport and MBIE. We rarely get constructive feedback or clear answers, if at all. Instead, we're met with radio silence, messages of “understanding” and “we're still assessing our options” and “we've elevated it to senior management”. The picture is becoming clearer – the NZ government is playing pass the buck with this one and are not taking responsibility.

They’ve opened up a corridor for foreign seafarers to gain access into our MIQ facilities under a Maritime Allocation. These foreign seafarers enter New Zealand to join vessels trading internationally. By not providing a similar corridor for returning New Zealand seafarers, or allowing us into the Maritime Allocation within MIQ, the government appears to be in breach of the MLC treaty.

Coming back to responses from the Ministries. There have been two main responses – the first, to use the Emergency Allocation Category 2c; or, now that the travel bubble with Australia is (partially) open, that more rooms have become available through the MIAS, so availability has increased.

The problem with the Category 2c exemption is simple. It is for people “who are unable to legally remain in their current location and have no other option but to return to New Zealand”. You must apply within seven days of your arrival date into New Zealand. This is difficult to achieve due to the very nature of being a seafarer – we often don’t know when our contracts end. But, let’s say we do, you apply but it takes three to four business days to assess. And only then if it is approved, does MBIE recommend you book your return flight. How is this possible given airline capacity is at 10 per cent of pre-Covid times, and the MIAS showing largely fully booked for a proposed arrival date? It’s not possible.

Furthermore, many of us who work through foreign countries on rotating contracts will have working visas for a period of 12 to 24 months. Therefore, we can legally stay in that country. So how does a Category 2c exemption then work? We’ve highlighted this issue to MBIE but again, no response. We have to constantly watch the MIAS page 24/7 to try and book a spot, all while working 12 hours a day with poor or non-existent internet connectivity.

So, what is the New Zealand Government actually doing to help us? Nothing.

The government is however helping every other industry, pretty much – if its to get comics in, children’s entertainers, foreign fishermen to work for NZ companies, migrant workers to pick fruit – they’re helping them as they’re seen as “critical”.

It would be nice if we had a minister to advocate on behalf of us. It would be nice if we got just say 15 spaces in MIQ per fortnight. It would be nice if the Government started to listen to us. It would be nice if we were recognised as essential workers, and be given the same rights and opportunities as other industries. Is it really too much to ask?

We've told them a possible solution. Many times. We are essential workers, we need the same recognition as airline crew - for access to MIQ, for vaccinations, for travel exemptions.

I’ve just arrived in Canada for work, and am currently going through my 14 days’ quarantine. By all reports, getting into Canada as a foreigner is much harder than getting into New Zealand. So, how am I here? Canada recognises seafarers as essential workers, hence my ability to cross the border. When I finish my swing, some time in August – I will be fighting the MIAS and every other returning Kiwi to try and get home. Something I don’t look forward to after seven weeks straight of work without a break.

Give us the essential worker status that we deserve. Have a small allocation of rooms available for seafarers. And let us come and go between NZ and our foreign ports, to do the essential work that is recognised around the world.

Nathan Schumacher is an offshore geotechnical engineer.