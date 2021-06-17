We need to keep the focus on KiwiSaver fees

OPINION: When setting up your KiwiSaver or switching provider, it can be easy to overlook the impact of fees on your pension pot.

Take a 21-year-old on the national median income of roughly $52,000, putting 3 per cent of their salary into a growth fund with a 3 per cent employer contribution. By the time they hit retirement, they’d spend $14,300 on fees with a passive investor like Simplicity, or up to $79,600 with an active manager like NZ Funds, according to Sorted.

Picking a manager isn’t just about fees, of course, with performance, investment manager pedigree, and individual preference on strategy and risk other key factors to consider. Yet the disparity in charges across the market, and high costs imposed on Kiwis relative to other countries, has prompted the Financial Markets Authority to take action.

The regulator says it has an “ongoing focus” on whether KiwiSaver schemes represent good value for money. It says its research has determined that benefits of scale at many funds are “typically not shared with members” in the form of lower costs. It has found no systemic relationship between fees and returns, nor a systemic relationship between fees and the degree of active management.

In April, the FMA ordered KiwiSaver providers to report on the “Value for Money” of their fees. Fund managers will need to present an annual review to their independent supervisor and the regulator. The FMA recommends that providers make as much of that information public as possible.

KiwiSaver fees come in various forms, often buried in the fine print of product disclosure statements.

Already this year, the FMA has called for the elimination of membership fees. The regulator said it sees “little justification” in charging both membership and management fees, considering most managers have achieved economies of scale since KiwiSaver’s 2007 launch.

Supplied Daniel Dunkley: “KiwiSaver fees come in various forms, often buried in the fine print of product disclosure statements.”

Management fees vary wildly, from the passive players through to big bank providers and the boutique end of the market. Meanwhile, some managers also charge performance fees (to reward themselves for outsized short-term returns), again, often found in the small print.

The FMA’s guidance on value for money is expected to lead to increased disclosure, and the watchdog’s demands coincide with the new-look lineup of default KiwiSaver managers, weighted towards lower-fee providers. The Government sent a strong signal to the market by ditching higher-fee managers for lower-cost alternatives in the recent shake-up.

Ayesha Scott, a finance lecturer at AUT, supports the direction of the changes, and says KiwiSaver fees have traditionally been high due to the small size of the market and lack of competition.

SUPPLIED/AUT Ayesha Scott, a finance lecturer at AUT, says KiwiSaver fees have traditionally been high due to the small size of the market.

“Part of the issue with KiwiSaver fees is that managers have been able to charge what they like, and people haven’t switched when perhaps they should have done,” she says.

Kiwis tend to have a low level of engagement with their pension product, but Scott believes savers “can take control and demand better value for money”.

“As Kiwis become more confident, they will go to managers that offer a better value proposition. That may be a low-fee provider, or a higher-fee provider that is offering more,” she says.

Fee caps have been suggested as a way of keeping charges down. The UK imposed a 0.75 per cent cap on management fees for auto-enrolment pension schemes in 2014. However, opponents to limits say the free market should be left to drive down rates.

Scott doesn’t support caps, but says the regulator must ensure that providers “are clear with their members”.

“Ultimately, it’s about giving New Zealanders information in a transparent way so they can make an informed decision.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sam Stubbs, the founder of non-profit KiwiSaver provider Simplicity, is a vocal critic of high KiwiSaver fees.

Sam Stubbs, the founder of non-profit KiwiSaver provider Simplicity, is a vocal critic of high KiwiSaver fees and says most providers are “milking average New Zealanders”. He claims managers charging 1 per cent management fees operate with gross profit margins of 65-70 per cent.

However, Stubbs opposes limits and believes market forces will push down costs. He supports the FMA’s recent moves to increase transparency.

“This is an industry which loves to keep its customers in the dark on what they pay,” Stubbs says.

“Slowly, sunlight is coming in now, with funds having to disclose annual fees in dollar terms, and the default fund changes. But we are far from nirvana – the industry is still making far too much money.”

The FMA will continue to monitor KiwiSaver fees through its Value for Money guidance, though sources say its ability to police charges further is limited as a conduct regulator. Over the next year, KiwiSaver managers will need to hand over their first Value for Money reports and justify their profit margins with supervisors. This is likely to accelerate the downward trend in fees.

Michael Longmire/Unsplash When setting up your KiwiSaver or switching provider, it can be easy to overlook the impact of fees on your pension pot.

An interesting theme to watch will be the level of voluntary disclosure from KiwiSaver providers. Which managers will stick to keeping Value for Money information between them, their supervisor and the regulator? And which firms will become more transparent with the public? Some managers will have a point to prove and an advantage to gain.

Investors in this historically overcharged market should welcome the ongoing pressure to justify fees. Hopefully, more information will make its way into the public domain so the millions making crucial financial decisions can make informed judgments and vote with their feet if they need to.

As the heat is turned up on KiwiSaver funds, it’s in managers’ best interests to detail their value propositions and provide a breakdown on how they earn their money. If they would rather keep quiet than be open with their members, perhaps they are not worth supporting.