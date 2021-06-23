No plague of zombie firms but some businesses are dying

Around 73,000 businesses closed in the last year, up from 65,000 before the pandemic.

OPINION: You might have heard about the threat of a plague of Covid-19 zombie firms, limping along and only staying in business because of Government support and extremely low interest rates.

But while there might be a few in some hard-hit sectors and regions, the problem is not widespread.

Spectre of zombie firms

Japan is perhaps infamous for its zombie problem. At its peak in 1998, 15 per cent of listed Japanese firms were estimated to be zombies. Too much debt and too high asset prices were followed by a decade-long slump in the economy.

Interest rates were kept artificially low to avoid toppling over-indebted businesses – leading to zombie businesses that were too big to fail, but too indebted to invest and innovate. They sucked up money and resources that could have been better used in more exciting and dynamic businesses.

Current low interest rates and money printing have made it very easy for some businesses to borrow and paper over underlying issues. The Deutsche Bank estimated about 20 per cent of publicly traded US firms were zombies in 2020.

More businesses are closing

Instead of zombification, we see recessionary business death. Around 73,000 businesses closed in the last year, up from 65,000 before the pandemic. The increase is similar to the last recession, but there are fewer distressed closures. For example, insolvencies last year fell by a third, while they rose by 50 per cent in the last recession.

It appears that weak businesses are dying, but not in the same disruptive and painful fashion as previous economic shocks.

Disruption moderated

When the pandemic hit, the wage subsidy programme was broadly and generously deployed. At its peak nearly two-thirds of 2.7 million workers in New Zealand were essentially beneficiaries.

The programme was wildly successful. It prevented business closures and job losses during lockdowns and activity quickly rebounded when restrictions were lifted.

Businesses could also borrow on easy terms and were allowed to trade while insolvent. This helped them wait out the lockdowns.

Activity rebounded to normal for most industries. For them the wage subsidy was just the ticket.

For some businesses everything changed. The closure of the border had the biggest impact on tourism (everything from airlines and travel agents, to hotels, eateries and tour bus operators).

The most economic pain is concentrated in Queenstown, Central Otago, Kaikoura, Marlborough and Rotorua, where stronger domestic tourism wasn’t enough.

There may still be more business closures ahead, as international tourism may not get back to “normal” for many years. As international students slowly exit, it will impact the education sector, too.

Extremely low interest rates also helped those businesses who had borrowed a lot. But too much business borrowing is not a widespread issue in New Zealand. Most of our extreme indebtedness is for residential mortgages.

Supports unwinding

As pandemic business support mechanisms unwind, some weak and vulnerable firms will close.

There is no easy credit lifeline any more. SMEs did not want to borrow during the initial Covid disruption when easy credit was made available, but they are finding it hard to borrow now that they want to.

Hinges on economy and labour

While the economy is growing at a moderate pace, there are risks.

Resurgence of cases and restrictions could affect our exports and imports. Uneven global rollout of the vaccine means high likelihood of more variants and the pandemic dragging on. We cannot bet on returning to normal soon.

A slump in net migration could limit the economic recovery, as skill shortages bite. There are more than 30,000 vacancies. The previous peak was 25,000 when we had net migration averaging nearly 70,000 people a year. Higher wages will help the best employers, hurting weaker businesses. Business closures from this will unfold slowly over time.

There are always risks in business. But the pandemic has not led to a zombification of businesses. Instead we have seen an increase in business deaths and it is not over yet.