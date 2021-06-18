'I’m from the Government and I’m here to help' are words to fear for investors

President Ronald Reagan famously described the phrase “I’m from the government and I’m here to help” as the nine most terrifying words in the English language.

OPINION: President Ronald Reagan famously described the phrase “I’m from the government and I’m here to help” as the nine most terrifying words in the English language.

History shows that this has certainly been the case when it comes to investment markets. This is something that New Zealand investors should think very carefully about given the New Zealand Government’s recent involvement in changes to the strategy and asset allocations of default KiwiSaver schemes.

The history of regulation in investment markets overflows with examples that almost perfectly illustrate the old adages of “closing the barn door after the horse has bolted” and “generals are always preparing to fight the last war”.

In the wake of the 1929 crash, and subsequent massive bear market, new regulations were brought in to make ‘short selling’ (betting on the fall in price of a stock) more difficult as it was believed that rampant short selling had exacerbated the bear market that had already been endured.

By the time the new law was passed, the market had already bottomed. Nonetheless, this regulation remained in place until July 2007, when, after a remarkable bull market that at the time so many felt would never end, it was repealed.

This was just weeks before the onset of the worst bear market to hit the world in seven decades. It can easily be argued that the timing of both the establishment and repealing of the ‘uptick rule’, which was intended to prevent another crash, could not have been worse.

Another example of ill-timed regulation was seen at the depths of the bear market associated with World War II. Then, with capitalism apparently on its knees, stock markets around the world at record low valuations and the memory of the Great Depression still fresh in so many people’s minds, it was generally felt that stocks were unlikely to ever meaningfully recover.

With that as backdrop, the New York State Insurance Commissioner banned the ownership of common stocks in the portfolios of insurance companies. Ironically, this price low in 1942 turned out to be the single best time for anyone to own stock ahead of a multi-decades-long bull market.

It is unfortunately the case that governments and regulators generally take lengthy periods of time to establish new rules or regulations, and their conclusions are frequently based on their increasingly ingrained expectation that whatever trend has become firmly established is likely to continue.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Like so many government regulations, the changes to KiwiSaver are undoubtedly well-intentioned, but also possibly very poorly timed.

This phenomenon was also seen, although it did not result in any new laws, when Gordon Brown, then Chancellor of the Exchequer, finally sold off all Britain’s remaining gold reserves in 1999. This was after the price of gold had fallen by two thirds over the prior two decades and just ahead of the price rising more than six-fold over the next decade.

Now, in New Zealand, we have the Government determining that all default KiwiSavers should be invested in a balanced fund, rather than a conservative fund. This decision is undoubtedly well intended; however, investors should note that it comes after one of the longest equity bull markets in history and at a time when most equity markets are as overvalued as they have ever been.

Obviously if the trend of the last dozen years were to continue for years into the future, then a balanced fund would deliver continued better returns than the conservative option. But, as noted earlier, history tends to show that by the time governments recognise a trend, and extrapolate it forward, they are merely reflecting what most everybody else already knows.

And whatever everyone already knows is not usually very useful when it comes to investing. Being forced to switch from a conservative fund to a balanced fund now may well turn out to be as ill timed as previous regulation-driven investment decisions.

At the same time as the Government will be forcing default investors to be more aggressive and own more shares, they are limiting the scope of those share market investments by banning the ownership of fossil fuel producers. Like so many government regulations, this is undoubtedly well-intentioned, but also possibly very poorly timed.

The chart above shows the relative total return of investing in international energy stocks over the last 20 years compared to the total return of the S&P500.

It is clear that international energy stocks have not done well, but it is probably equally the case that now, after 13 years of miserable performance, is not the time to dump them. Even if optimistic carbon-reduction targets are met, more oil will still be consumed globally in 2040 than now.

MARION VAN DIJK/Nelson Mail Kevin Armstrong

No-one ever rings a bell to signal when a major market turn is about to happen, and even if they did the vast majority wouldn’t listen, preferring and being more comfortable to believing in the extrapolations they have already invested in.

Nonetheless, history has repeatedly shown that by the time new investment laws or regulations are finally passed, the horse has usually well and truly finally bolted.

– Kevin Armstrong is the former Chief Investment Officer for ANZ and author of ‘Investing – The Expectations Game’.