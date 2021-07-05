The Australia-China relationship may indicate what is to come for New Zealand

Readers will be aware that the Australia-China relationship has been rocky for several years now.

OPINION: Lockdowns, pop-up testing, travel bubbles and Australia have been back in the news the last couple of weeks. As it turned out, this coincided with my first offshore travel in 18 months, to Canberra – an experience that drove home the fact that nipping across the Tasman is not the easy affair it once was.

As epidemiologists have predicted, Covid-19 is continuing to morph, and the systems that worked 12 months ago are now being stretched.

Given that this ‘two steps forward, one step back’ situation looks set to continue for some time, we can all expect last-minute changes of plans, cancelled meetings, cancelled flights and restrictions on movement to continue to be part of the business travel landscape for the foreseeable future.

But for all that, the Canberra visit reminded me how much relationships matter. As useful as Zoom and other catchups are, there is no replacement for being in the same physical room and discussing issues face-to-face.

During my time at the Asia New Zealand Foundation, I’ve tried to visit Australia every year or so, because we often find that the conversations Australians have about Asia cross the Tasman within a matter of months.

Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Getty Images How New Zealand decides to engage with China – or respond to China’s decisions – is up to us, but Australia feels it is doing the heavy lifting in the relationship.

Readers will be aware that the Australia-China relationship has been rocky for several years now. At the security, political and general relationship level, it is at its lowest ebb for many years.

The latest annual poll from Australia’s Lowy Institute, released a fortnight ago, shows a sharp decline in sentiment towards China among Australians. It found a growing number of Australians saw China as a security threat, and a declining number saw it as an economic partner.

The Asia New Zealand Foundation’s own Perceptions of Asia tracking survey, released in June, also found that positive sentiment towards China had declined amongst New Zealanders, though not as sharply.

New Zealand businesses will have been following with concern the news in recent months about China’s tariffs and sanctions on Australian exports like wine, barley and lobsters. Although the fallout hasn’t been as bad as it could have been, thanks to higher than usual prices for iron ore, both Australia and China have indicated they are over-reliant on each other and looking for alternatives. That said, finding new customers and suppliers is a multi-year enterprise; and most Australian experts we spoke to expect trade in these commodities to continue to be central to the trade relationship for some years to come.

We heard from our Australian colleagues that ultimately the deterioration in the relationship came down to values, even if there had been some clumsy politics and messaging. All commentators agreed that the changes that had taken place within Australia in relation to China were deep, increasingly bipartisan and there to stay.

My visit also reminded me of the difference in relative size between Australia and New Zealand and how this impacts outlook and ambition. Canberra is more focussed on how it can shape the regional and global agenda to its own needs; whereas in New Zealand we focus our energies on adapting to what happens and sharing those lessons with the Pacific. The sense of agency in Australia is palpable.

While there is an interest and genuine friendliness towards New Zealand, Australia’s energies are focussed on the key players: the US, China, Europe and partners in India, Japan and ASEAN. In previous visits, days could pass without mentioning Europe once. This time round it was in every second conversation – as Australia increasingly sees itself as having similar interests as Europe when it comes to engagement with China.

My visit was also a timely reminder of Australia truly seeing itself as integrated with Asia. The 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprised its second largest trading partner in 2019 (after China). Reading the business pages in Australia, you’re more likely to see an article about Indonesia or Vietnam than you are one about New Zealand.

Overall, engaging with Australia on its relationship with Asia is useful, as it gives a hint of what New Zealand can expect in the coming months.

Here is what I think we can expect: the Australia-China relationship will continue to be difficult, with Australia focused on its own interests, including shaping the regional agenda and market diversification. Our Australian colleagues told us Australia didn’t want to be in its current position with China; it believed it has been forced into it to a degree.

How New Zealand decides to engage with China – or respond to China’s decisions – is up to us, but Australia feels it is doing the heavy lifting in the relationship.

Finally, business travel will not be back to normal anytime soon. Businesses will need to plan for continued travel uncertainty, while also recognising there is no real substitute for face-to-face engagement – especially in Asia – and work hard to help compensate. Old-fashioned contact building might be paused, but it will be back.

Simon Draper is the executive director of the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono.