Here are six ways to save money on your home loan

OPINION: In a perfect world, your bank would tell you to break your loan every time you could save money by refixing at a lower rate,.

It would always offer you the best rate when your loan matures. It would tell you when to reduce your floating rate balance or switch it to a fixed rate, and how to avoid paying fees.

But the world isn’t perfect so it is up to you to stay on top of your home loan. It could save you thousands of dollars. Here are seven things to consider.

If you purchased in the past two to three years your property will have gone up in value significantly.

Fixing when interest rates rise

With interest rates expected to rise, consider splitting your loans across different fixed-rate terms. By doing this, all of your lending doesn’t mature at once. It gives you the benefit of low short-term rates alongside the certainty of locking in some longer-term rates.

Longer-term fixed rate loans are generally higher, especially when it looks like rates will increase. However, rates typically don’t go up as fast as the rate difference implies. In other words, fixing for shorter-terms tends to result in lower interest costs over the life of the loan even in an increasing rate environment.

Longer-term fixed rates delay the impact of increasing rates, which can be useful in the short-term if, for example, you have dropped to one income.

Sneaky floating rates

There is no logical reason for floating rates being more expensive than fixed rates. It is a trap for borrowers not reviewing their home loan.

When a fixed rate home loan matures, it automatically rolls on to a floating rate. For most banks the floating rate is around 4.5 per cent compared to 2.49 per cent for a one-year fixed rate. The opportunity cost of sitting on a floating rate is surprisingly high. For a $200,000 loan that would equate to $4000 per year.

Often borrowers will have a revolving credit or offset loan (which are also on floating rates). With the best intentions in the world, they may have built up a significant outstanding balance that won’t realistically be paid back anytime soon. In this instance, it is financially smart to restructure the lending and fix the outstanding balance at a much lower rate.

Low deposit no more

If you purchased in the past two to three years your property will have gone up significantly in value. If you bought with less than a 20 per cent deposit, then chances are you now have more than 20 per cent equity and access to better rates.

First, figure out if you have more than 20 per cent equity in your home. QV or Homes.co.nz can tell you the rough value of your house. If your loan is less than 80 per cent of the value, you could be on a winner. Banks offer lower interest rates to people with more than 20 per cent equity in their home.

If you have been on higher rates, consider breaking your loans to get a better deal. With 20 per cent equity you have the scope to negotiate rates and will no longer pay a low equity premium.

Secondly, as a low-deposit buyer you will have only received a small cash back, if any. Now with more than 20 per cent equity, you could get a much larger cash contribution by refinancing to another bank at the same time as getting better rates.

As an example I recently helped a couple refinance. They had purchased with a 5 per cent deposit and fixed for three years at 4.3 per cent. Although they now easily had 20 per cent equity, they had had no contact from the bank with a remaining fixed term of a year still to run. We were able to refinance them and save a net $18,000 over the next year, or $1500 per month.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Longer-term fixed rate loans are generally higher and especially when it looks like rates will increase.

Breaking your fixed rate loans

There is a calculator at www.mortgagerates.co.nz that lets you calculate the benefit of breaking your existing fixed rate home loans and refinancing. If you still have a high fixed rate yet to mature, break fees will have fallen over the last eight weeks and you may still have the opportunity to take advantage of low rates.

Cash backs

When you get a home loan, part of the offer will include a cash back. The bank gives you a cash contribution that could be several thousand dollars. The only hook is that they can claw it back from you if you sell or refinance within a three or four-year period depending on the lender.

If you haven’t reviewed your home loan for a while, take into consideration not only the opportunity to get a better rate but also the opportunity to get cash back. Sure it’s a bit inconvenient switching banks but the financial benefit can make it worthwhile.

Consolidate debts

Although interest rates are increasing, borrowers can reduce the impact by tidying up and reducing other financial commitments. Consider consolidating car loans or personal loans or credit card debt on to the home loan. At the same time, that cannot be an excuse to take on more consumer debt. Avoid consumer finance debt including interest-free offers. It still needs to be repaid and that will impact on cash flow which can be tough if you’re also facing higher home loan repayments.

Getting advice

Finally, in a rising rate environment, shop around. As rates go up, banks respond at different speeds so there can be a big difference in interest rates at the time you take action. A mortgage adviser (aka mortgage broker) is a great resource to get you over the line quickly, and they will know all the options upfront.

John Bolton is managing director of Squirrel and board member of Financial Advice New Zealand.