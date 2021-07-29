Real supermarket competition seems a distant dream

The Commerce Commission is carrying out an inquiry into prices and a lack of competition in NZ's supermarkets. (First published November 2020)

OPINION: A few years ago, while living in London, I asked a Kiwi friend of mine whether he would ever consider moving back to New Zealand. The Wellingtonian’s answer was an unequivocal, “No”.

Part of his reasoning? The supermarkets. “You can’t find what you need, and it’s bloody expensive. Four or five dollars for capsicum? Nah.”

Upon arriving in New Zealand, I understood exactly what he meant. While seasonal availability and a lack of nearby import markets drive up the price of fresh produce, New Zealand clearly suffers from a broader lack of competition in the supermarket sector, limiting choice and driving up costs for shoppers.

Grant Matthew/Stuff A study by a Victoria University economist found that New Zealanders paid almost 50 per cent more for food and non-alcoholic beverages compared to the rest of the world as a whole.

Ministers highlighted this problem in November as they instructed the Commerce Commission to launch a market study into the nation’s $22 billion grocery sector.

Consumer affairs minister David Clark described the New Zealand supermarket sector as “one of the most concentrated retail grocery markets in the world”. Clark said Kiwis spent about 17 per cent of their weekly outgoings on food, a figure that had risen each year.

As shoppers know all too well, Australian listed giant Woolworths, the owner of Countdown, and Foodstuffs, the grocery cooperative behind the New World, Pak’nSave, and Four Square brands, control the supermarket sector as an effective duopoly. Multiple rounds of consolidation over the decades have resulted in the highly concentrated market we see today.

Supplied Daniel Dunkley: "New Zealand clearly suffers from a broader lack of competition in the supermarket sector, limiting choice and driving up costs for shoppers.”

This has led to Kiwis bearing the brunt of some pretty steep prices. A study conducted by Victoria University economist Norman Gemmell found that New Zealanders paid almost 50 per cent more for food and non-alcoholic beverages compared to the rest of the world as a whole, and 10 per cent more than Australia and other OECD nations.

In recent years, suppliers say they have come under severe pressure from the big two grocers and claim the supermarkets are operating with massive profit margins.

In the year to June 2020, Woolworths NZ recorded an 11.2 per cent increase in net profit to $202 million, helped by the Covid-19 pandemic. Foodstuffs’ supermarket owners regularly make the rich list, and the North Island cooperative made a $248 million profit before distribution to members in 2019.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff The Commerce Commission will release its draft study into the $22 billion groceries market on Thursday.

The dominance of the two big players makes the supermarket sector even less competitive than New Zealand’s much-maligned banking industry, dominated by the “big four” lenders.

After years of complaints from consumers and suppliers, it is hoped that the competition watchdog will finally offer up some solutions for the grocery market.

The Commerce Commission’s review, due to be published later on Wednesday, looks at the duopoly from different perspectives.

It will assess how having two dominant players affects suppliers and their ability to get a fair deal. It will also look at how the market serves consumers, and what can be done to bring down prices.

Speculation around the review suggests the competition watchdog is poised to call for significant changes. Market insiders have told Stuff the report could recommend a UK-style Groceries Supply Code of Practice to protect suppliers.

Others hope the review will call for a partial break-up of the big two to pave the way for new market entrants, or price controls on essential goods.

Supplied Jessica Wilson of Consumer NZ. It favours granting the Commerce Commission extra powers to prosecute supermarkets imposing unfair terms on suppliers.

Consumer NZ’s Jessica Wilson said the “high degree of market concentration in our grocery trade warrants stronger protections for both consumers and suppliers”.

Wilson believes market interventions can help. The consumer body favours fair contract obligations on supermarkets, and says the Fair Trading Act’s ban on unfair terms could be extended to the grocery sector.

Consumer NZ favours granting the Commerce Commission extra powers to prosecute stores imposing unfair terms on suppliers, and wants a new Code of Conduct.

Price monitoring and other consumer protections, “such as requirements for unit pricing both in-store and online, need to be part of the mix”, Wilson added.

“Supermarkets’ loyalty programmes should also come under scrutiny,” she says. “We have major concerns about these programmes and the price discrimination that’s resulting from them.”

There are hopes that the draft report will start the process of producing better outcomes for shoppers. Yet a meaningful increase in competition is contingent on other players being willing and able to enter New Zealand, and viewing NZ as a valuable enough market to bother with.

German discount giant Aldi remains focused on the larger Australian market, with New Zealand unlikely to move the needle in the same way for the global player.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images Aldi is a German budget supermarket chain opens that operates in Australia.

Aldi landed Down Under twenty years ago, and there is still no sign of a move over here. With a 10 per cent share of the Aussie market, Aldi has prioritised further growth across the Tasman, and is planning to open smaller urban stores and grow its online offering.

And while big box store Costco plans to open its first warehouse in Auckland next year, that won’t make a whole lot of difference for most Kiwi shoppers.

The Commerce Commission report will at least acknowledge and outline the structural issues with New Zealand’s grocery market. That’s a start. But proper competition depends on the actions and ambitions of global players that understandably prioritise larger markets.

It’s hard to see what will spur genuine competition or what will force the two big players to raise their game for customers. Real competition looks years away, and I can’t see New Zealand’s supermarkets enticing my friend back home any time soon.