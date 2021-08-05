Our supermarket duopoly doesn't deserve a gold medal

OPINION: It’s an interesting coincidence that the Commerce Commission’s draft report into competition in the supermarket sector has been published during the 2021 Olympics.

What better example is there of the power of competition to challenge, inspire and provoke excellence than the highest levels of athletic endeavour on display in Tokyo.

Unfortunately, our supermarket duopoly didn’t come close to picking up a gold medal. We did get sixth place in the OECD event for the most expensive grocery prices. Quite an achievement.

The commission’s draft report suggests that competition may have been skipping training on a pretty regular basis in the supermarket sector.

Actually, if you look at it over a long enough timescale, it’s likely that this market has been failing to deliver for consumers since the duopoly was created by the somewhat painful merger of Progressive and Woolworths in 2002. In a twist of fate, that merger was approved by the commission, eventually, but not without a series of legal battles fought by competitor Foodstuffs.

To read Team Duopoly’s submissions on the market study, you’d think things are going well for consumers. That pressure from meal kits, such as My Food Bag; minnows like Moore Wilson’s and Farro Fresh; and even pubs are forcing the supermarket giants to compete hard.

Karen Coltman/Stuff Are we really getting good value from our supermarkets?

Even a place on the podium looks unlikely, as the draft report reads like a shopping list of dodgy practices that emerge when competition has left the building.

Reduced choice.

Confusing pricing practices.

All-consuming data collection dressed up as loyalty schemes.

A dividing up of the market by brand, reducing the need for direct competition.

Horrendous terms of trade and treatment of suppliers.

Outlandish profits, above and beyond those which players in a normal, competitive market should be earning.

And, in an ominous note for the duopoly, the study has identified behaviours that will be referred to the commission’s competition and fair trading teams for further investigation.

I’d add the Privacy Commissioner to that list as well, given the report found consumers are confused about how loyalty schemes work and what supermarkets are doing with their data.

Monique Ford/Stuff Privacy Commissioner John Edwards might have an interest in the report’s findings.

Until now, it’s been hard for consumers to clearly identify why things don’t feel right. How many times have you heard from an overseas visitor that our grocery prices are high compared with what’s on the shop shelves overseas?

Even with us being a little country at the end of the world, it’s felts for a long time that there’s something funky going on. Turns out there was, we are being stiffed by a duopoly and now there’s independent analysis to back that feeling up.

The question now is, how do we fix the situation? The commission has made numerous recommendations, from the light touch (a mandatory code of conduct for the sector) to a nuclear option (forcing the supermarket giants to sell off assets and/or sponsoring an independent third party to enter the market).

The focus between now and November, when the commission’s final report is due, must be on which recommendations will produce the best results for consumers.

SUPPLIED Woolworths NZ and Foodstuff stores, from the Commerce Commission report.

We need supermarkets to deliver value, choice and innovation (like pricing systems that match the shelf price to the till). We also need them to treat suppliers fairly.

Some of the allegations of bullying behaviour that have emerged from the market study have a flavour of arrogance and untouchability that go well beyond the picture of “robust” commercial negotiations that Team Duopoly would have us accept.

So, should we be hopeful that this report is the kick in the bum the supermarkets need, or will they just pour their energy into maintaining the excess of the status quo?

Consumer NZ and others will be working hard to make sure the commission’s final recommendations aren’t watered down from the draft report and deliver the change we need.

Unfortunately, based on the obvious point that owners and shareholders aren’t going to be happy with a downgrade in profits from excessive to reasonable, we are probably in for a fight.

This means the Government needs to be firm. Minister Clark’s press conference last week made it clear that change is inevitable. He expressed hope that Team Duopoly would work to improve, but wisely left the nuclear option of central government taking action on the table.

In the meantime, we can take comfort that there are at least five countries in the OECD that have higher grocery prices than us. Not quite a gold medal, but a qualification for the finals, nonetheless.

Jon Duffy is the chief executive of Consumer NZ.