KiwiSaver fees – the myths, the truth and your reality

OPINION: KiwiSaver fees remain contentious, even as global markets rally to new heights and bring sudden (and not insignificant) balance boosts to KiwiSavers.

But what has become apparent from recent fund performance data is that hefty fees and significant returns do not always correlate.

SuperLife, Juno, Booster, Fisher Funds, Milford, and Pathfinder were top performers for KiwiSaver growth funds in the 12 months to June 30, 2021. But data shows that the high-performers are not always charging the most expensive fees.

For example, SuperLife's Overseas Shares Fund returned a whopping 38.13 per cent to investors and charged a 0.57 per cent per-annum fee. Contrast this to Summer's Global Equities fund, which returned 17.35 per cent and charged a 0.90 per cent per-annum fee.

Both invest in global companies, but SuperLife's return was twice that of Summer's. And while these are only two examples, it's arguable that fees are important but not a primary factor in making an investment decision.

I love a KiwiSaver fund with solid management, a proven investment strategy and an excellent track record. All of these criteria apply to both actively managed and index-based funds.

To help understand KiwiSaver fees and what they mean, I'm explaining three common myths.

Myth One: The higher the fees, the higher the returns

In the early years of KiwiSaver, New Zealanders had uncertainty over what fund to pick, given no long-term performance data existed.

When KiwiSaver launched in mid-2007, banks and specialist fund managers touted for business to “get customers for life”. The range in fees between growth funds was confusing.

Most people didn't know if high fund fees indicated the returns, later on, would be higher. It was uncertain, but there wasn't much time to think about it, with $1000 kickstart bonuses being offered and 3 per cent employer contributions effectively acting as a pay rise.

But KiwiSaver had been going three months before the global financial crisis hit in September and smashed everyday balances regardless of the fees each fund charged.

What is clear today is that no one can predict the future, and high fund fees don't guarantee best-in-category performance.

However, just as SuperLife has demonstrated, low-fee index options can outperform everyone in certain market conditions.

Myth Two: The lower the fees, the higher the returns

There is a correlation between index funds and fees, but as outlined above, higher fees do not always translate to more lucrative returns.

SuperLife has proven that recently, and the popularity of index giants overseas such as Vanguard suggests people like to invest long-term in low-fee funds.

That being said, Booster's Geared Growth and a couple of funds offered by Milford and Fisher Funds have outperformed almost all other funds in a three to 10-year period.

All of these funds have fees well above SuperLife and other index fund options, but not everyone wants a “geared growth” or “active growth” fund.

Many people are comfortable (and suitable) to a well-run, low-fee index fund. After all, in many cases, index funds outperform most actively managed funds in the long term. And KiwiSaver is a long-term investment after all.

Myth Three: A fund with a performance fee is likely to do better than a fund without a performance fee

The reality is there is no correlation, but it's reasonable to question if you're missing out by not being charged performance fees!

Milford is one of a few KiwiSaver managers that charge “performance fees”. Performance fees are extra fees (in addition to the annual fund management fee and membership fee) taken from your investment balance if and when a fund performs above certain pre-agreed “hurdle rates” (ie benchmarks).

Performance fees can be contentious, but they do have their place and ultimately benefit investors even if there is debate about low-level hurdles.

Performance fees incentivise (and reward) investment management teams to make as much money for their investors as possible.

However, it's not always up and up – investment managers don't repay past performance fees for any downside if the fund underperforms or loses money.

This means performance fees only flow from you, the investor, to the management. They don't have anything to do with guaranteeing best-in-market performance.

KiwiSaver fees – the reality in 2021

While challenging fees in its ongoing KiwiSaver provider reviews, the Government doesn't want you to decide your fund based on fees alone.

KiwiSaver is about selecting an investment for your long-term needs, and thankfully with fees getting progressively lower and lower, more of your returns are compounding for the future.

There is no market-wide evidence to support high fees lead to high returns; index investing can be more profitable than the most aggressive fund.

Christopher Walsh is the founder of price comparison and financial resource website MoneyHub.co.nz.